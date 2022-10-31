What better than a feel-good Christmas movie? A feel-good Christmas movie that's also filled with food! Food Network and Discovery+ are ringing in the holiday season early this year, and have released a trailer for a new foodie holiday film called One Delicious Christmas, starring celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Bobby Flay is taping into his cooking expertise to play a food critic named Tom Kingsley. The film follows the story of a young woman named Abby Richmond (Vanessa Marano) who runs a restaurant and inn in Vermont. Everything is going well, until Abby’s head Chef decides to move to London right before Christmas. The sudden decision causes Abby to bring on a new chef named Preston (Alex Mallari Jr.), who clashes with Abby over a menu makeover. Although Abby is in charge, Preston tries to take control of Abby’s restaurant. During one moment in the trailer, a waitress tells Abby “Preston likes to do things his way.” As Preston and Abby butt heads, the appearance of Kingsley throws everyone for a loop. “Tom Kingsley?” Abby says when she spots him. “I guess I’ve been spotted,” Kingsley playfully jokes while he’s talking to Abby. With high stakes and growing pressure, Abby and her team realize they need to work together in order to get through the culinary holiday season.

Now, it would not be a holiday movie without romance, and the trailer hints at a possible spark between Abby and Preston. With dreamy eyes, Abby’s co-worker comments “He’s easy on the eyes,” to which a hesitant Abby responds “I don’t care how he looks… I care how he cooks!” The trailer ends on a hopeful note, as Kingsley remarks “I had just a lovely meal.” From cooking, to mouth-watering food scenes, and of course hints of romance, the festive film promises plenty of warm and cozy vibes for the upcoming holiday season.

Image via Discovery+

This is the second year that the Food Network has released full-length holiday films. Last year’s holiday film, Candy Coated Christmas, was hugely successful and featured Food Network’s star Ree Drummond, who hosts the show The Pioneer Woman. Food Network is also releasing another holiday film alongside One Delicious Christmas called A Gingerbread Christmas, which features Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman.

Although Bobby Flay is most well-known for being a celebrity chef on Food Network, he has also appeared in other feature films as well, including Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost (2018), Behind the Gate (2013), and The Late Bloomer (2016). He also had cameo appearances in Disney Channel’s original movie Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off, and a Law & Order episode called “Design.” He is also the owner and executive chef of several restaurants and franchises, including Bobby’s Burger Palace, Bobby’s Burgers, and Amalfi.

One Delicious Christmas is produced by Food Network and Discovery, and stars Flay, Marano, Mallari Jr., Perri Voss, Jessica Powell, Elana Dunkelman, and Bert Cardozo. The new holiday films will stream on Discovery+ on November 11. Checkout the official trailer below: