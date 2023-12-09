The Big Picture Bobby Lytes voted out Corinne Olympios on House of Villains because she went against their alliance with New York.

Omarosa's ongoing feud with Tanisha affected the entire cast, with Bobby feeling like a pawn in their arguments.

Bobby wanted to make reality TV history by putting himself up for elimination, proving he is one of the top villains on the show.

Bobby Lytes rose to fame appearing on Love & Hip Hop Miami as Trina's cousin. The rapper didn't get along with her assistant, Alvin who tried to attack him on the reunion stage. The rest of his time on the show led to more feuds and altercations. The audience saw a different side to Bobby when he starred on his dating show, Bobby I Love You, Purrr on Zeus in 2022. So it's not surprising that Bobby gained the status of an anti-hero or villain, and his recent stint on House of Villains further solidifies that idea.

The show chronicles reality TV stars from different genres coming together to fight for the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain and $200,000. He played hard at challenges, had emotional outbursts, and was fiercely loyal to most of his allies on the E! show. Collider spoke to Bobby about his time on the show and his very surprising choices.

Why Bobby Lytes Voted Out Corinne Olympios on 'House of Villains'

Image via Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

Bobby Lytes is a fan of multiple reality stars in the cast, especially Tiffany "New York" Pollard from Flavor of Love and more. The cast had no idea who the other contestants were until they filmed the first day, and it turned out that he was a huge fan of the former VH1 star. "I see New York come down the stairs, and I'm gagged," the rapper revealed. But he knew it was time to get to work. "I really don't have the capacity at that moment to digest that feeling," he said. Bobby admitted months later it hit him that he did the show with so many icons, and some of them were his allies.

He teamed up with Omarosa Manigault Newman and Anfisa Arkhipchenko. They were up against Johnny Bananas, Tanisha Thomas, Jonny Fairplay, and Shake Chatterjee. However, the Love & Hip Hop Miami alum was also more loyal to the women than the men and the villains are open to betray their allies at any moment. Bobby explained why he voted to banish Corinne Olympios over Tanisha.

"When she voted against New York, for me at least, that was the reason for me," he explained. "Because I'm like you knew New York is your roommate and New York was part of our alliance, regardless of what ya'll went through. You're letting your personal emotions get in the way of the fact that we have an alliance." He said the trust in The Bachelor alum was broken by that vote, and he had late-night talks with Tanisha.

Omarosa's Accusation Against Tanisha Affected the Cast

Image via Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

Bobby said loyalty is important, but he admitted that his faith in Omarosa was shaky. "You just don't know what you're gonna get with Omarosa," he said. "You know that she's capable of anything. But it's like every week she doesn't put you up for elimination, you're like, 'Thank God! We're cool, girl. Come on, let's get something to eat.'" Bobby admitted to feeling like a "submissive pawn" to the former cast member of The Apprentice. He was beside Omarosa for her numerous arguments with other cast members. But he said Omarosa versus Tanisha was the biggest one.

"I think they did a really good job at showing at how ongoing and like dragged out Omarosa was making the whole thing between her and Tanisha," he revealed. Fans watched her talk to producers, her lawyer over the phone, and other cast members about Tanisha allegedly hitting her with a tambourine. The episode replayed the interaction and showed there was no contact between them. "She was really going around trying to get us to hate Tanisha," the reality star continued. "She was like are you really going to let her just sit in this? Because it's not fair." He believes it was all a tactic to get Tanisha eliminated from the game. Bobby thought Omarosa would go to a car and pretend to get her wrist checked out. But she really left the house to do an x-ray. "It kinda also took the fun out of the competition though," he admitted. "I'm gonna be honest."

Bobby Was Determined to Make Reality TV History

Image via Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

Fairplay chose the proud villain to be the Supervillain of the Week with the understanding that he wouldn't target Bananas. Bobby put Shake, Bananas, and himself on the hit list. The cast was shocked, but Bobby made it clear that he wanted to take out The Challenge winner by himself. "The moment I became Supervillain, I knew that that was what I was gonna do," he said. His potential targets were dwindling, since he wasn't targeting the women or Fairplay, who gave him the power.

"I wanted to do something that hasn't been done in the history of reality TV and that was put yourself up for elimination," he said. "Because here's the thing, the reason that's never been done is because people are always after the prize. They're not thinking about the bigger picture. Honey, you can spend $220k in a day. You can spend $200k on the wrong investment. Or you can make it stretch. Either way, for me, I wasn't after the money necessarily. It would've been great, but I was after the title. And by me doing what I did, honey I proved that I am one of the number one villains regardless of who is winning this competition."

The plan backfired with Bananas winning the redemption challenge and taking himself off the hit list in "Three Villains Walk Into A Bar...Ouch." That left Bobby and Shake vulnerable to banishment. The episode showed a clip of Bobby in the chair yelling at the cast. "If you guys send me home, then I'm gonna haunt you in your goddamn sleep!" Host Joel McHale told him that he wasn't being filmed. "I was just going off on them [laughs]," he admitted. "I was going off on them because I felt the betrayal and I just felt I was being sent home." McHale sat in the Supervillain chair for Bobby's banishment which made the end of his game more memorable.

Shake gets to move forward in the game. What's the secret to the Love Is Blind alum's longevity despite most of the cast not liking him? Bobby said he thought it was beginner's luck. "He's like one of those flies you just can't get rid of in the house," he said. "You try to swat it, and he just keeps flying around."

House of Villains latest episode is available on NBC.

Watch On NBC