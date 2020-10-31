Look How Cute These ‘Bobby’s World’ Halloween Episodes Were

Whether or not you’re a child of the 1990s, you can probably appreciate the adorable cuteness of Bobby Generic, the lead character of Bobby’s World. It might creep you out a little bit to learn that the Fox Kids’ animated series co-creator Howie Mandel wasn’t just the voice of dad Howard Generic, but also Bobby as well. (He also voiced Gizmo in the Gremlins movies, so that cutens things up a bit, yeah?) But since we’re keeping it creepy, we wanted to revisit the spookiest stories in Bobby’s World lore for this special Halloween episode of the podcast. Just how scary did the Minnesota-Nice family get, anyway?

Over the course of the Emmy-nominated animated series’ seven-season run to syndication, Bobby’s World included a couple of Halloween-themed episodes. For this episode of the podcast, we revisited the Season 1 episode “The Night of the Living Pumpkin” and the Season 2 episode “Nightmare on Bobby’s Street.” I can absolutely recommend revisiting Bobby’s World for yourself, especially these holiday-themed episodes, but you’ll have to tune in to see if my co-hosts feel the same way!

