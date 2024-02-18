The Big Picture Anime like Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo go beyond the norm, blending surreal humor and absurdity with pop sensibilities.

We all love a super badass anime, but few things are more fun than when this form goes completely absurd. Anime just tends to have a sort of particularly hilarious sense of humor that rarely ever appears in other mediums. It's one of the few corners of animation that dares to dive so deep into surrealism and left-field farce, while also fusing it with commercially viable pop sensibilities. Western animation, in comparison, often plays things too safely.

Like anything, an anime series can sustain a good couple of years running wildly popular, or even just somewhat popular, only to end its run and quietly fade into obscurity. While Yoshio Sawai's Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo couldn't quite be deemed obscure, it certainly hasn't remained at the forefront of our cultural lexicon in the way that something like Dragon Ball has. It's a shame, because not only is this one of the most underrated anime of its time, it's also due for a major comeback.

Bobobo is the story of its bodybuilding, eccentric, afro-rocking, larger-than-life titular character, as he is joined by a completely strange slew of characters on his adventure to defeat the Chrome Dome Empire, a villainous organization on a mission to shave everyone's head in the universe. Oh yeah, he also uses his nose hairs to battle his enemies. How can you get better than that? Bobobo is a surreal and hilarious adventure comedy that seems like it would be ripe for memes and all kinds of modern-day internet obsessiveness. The 2024 wave of Bobobo fandom begins here and now!

The '90s to mid-2000s were a killer time for anime. Dragon Ball Z is probably what most people will think of when they recall that period in this form of animation, but there are many other stones that we can't leave unturned. Of course, this was a time when series like Naruto and One Piece were growing immensely popular. You can't forget cornerstones like the Gundam franchise, Bleach, or Yu-Gi-Oh! There are also tons of fan favorites in the form of YuYu Hakusho, Rurouni Kenshin, or Cowboy Bebop. Most, if not all, of these properties have continued to live on in some way, shape, or form. They continue as TV shows, given theatrical films (both animated and live-action), are remade into live-action Netflix shows, reconstructed into video games, the list goes on. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for every anime.

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is one of those series that has not greatly lived on beyond the 2000s. This comedy fantasy manga first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump in February 2001 and ran until November 2005. Meanwhile, the anime ran from November 2003 to October 2005. Bobobo would then find circulation in the U.S. from 2005 until 2007, but after its final season aired, the series seemingly fell out of the wider consciousness almost immediately. What in the world could have led people to leave this maestro of nose hairs in the past so easily?

Bobobo is the Lead in a Bizarre and Colorful Cast of Characters

While it could contend as one of the most creative, artistic, and colorful animes ever, Bobobo isn't exactly what one might call accessible — not unless you have a pretty out-there sense of humor. Just look at the title of the series alone — Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo. It's kind of incredible from the get-go, but once you hear that this is the main character's name, it's bound to leave you stoked or running for the door. Alright, so about that guy, Bobobo! He's not only the series' towering, loudmouthed, muscular protagonist, but he also uses his bull whip-like nose hairs in battle. This technique is one called the "Fist of the Nose Hair," with his "Snot Fo-You" ability also being in his back pocket. He spawned from his hairball-like creature of a father (you read that right), so it's no surprise that he has such reverence for the hair of the universe.

Speaking of which, even Bobobo's adversaries are a total joke (at least conceptually). When you think of the best anime villains of all time, most of the time, you'll be likely to think of characters like Frieza from DBZ or Madara Uchiha from Naruto. Well, let me be the first to tell you that neither of those people has anything on the Chrome Dome Empire. In Bobobo, our lead character essentially goes on the same journey as other anime protagonists, fighting villains of increasing power as the story goes along. Lucky for him, the Chrome Dome Empire is made up of a wide range of powerful characters, and sort of acts as an umbrella organization for a majority of our hero's foes.

First and foremost, there's Czar Baldy Bald IV, who enters the series with a tight grip over the universe, only to lose his power as Bobobo makes himself known to the Empire. He's not the only Baldy Bald, though, as there is also Czar Baldy Bald the III, a demon cyborg who was the past emperor of the Chrome Dome Empire. The III's goal isn't to shave everyone's head slick-bald, but rather, to kill everyone in the universe and turn them all into the "Hair Ball," a magical source in the Hair Kingdom. This is the stuff of nightmares.

From there, you'll need to give it up to the Chrome Dome Empire Big 4, a group of the Empire's strongest and most diabolical enemies. This team is made up of terrifying foes like Captain Battleship (who trained alongside Bobobo in the Fist of the Nose Hair), the tyrant known as Kittypoo (a merciless cat-like creature), OVER (who rips the hair out of his enemies with a more brutal approach than that of his cohorts), and of course, Halekulani (whose Fist of Gorgeousness aids him in every battle, a fighting style that turns people into "what they're worth," essentially being various forms of currency).

Thankfully, a band of heroes aids Bobobo in his journey. He is mostly assisted by folks like Beauty (a stereotypical anime heroine) and Don Patch (the sun-shaped original leader of the group before Bobobo came along), but he is also surrounded by absolute cartoon characters in his adventures. There's the ice-cream-loving, deformed creature known as Dengakuman, Torpedo Girl, whose name literally lives up to her appearance, and obviously Softon, a man whose head is like a large serving of ice cream. Wonderful. It's one of the few sincere aspects of Bobobo, that a group of people from wildly different backgrounds can come together and unite under a shared cause. If there's anything that a newcomer can enjoy out of Bobobo, it would have to be that.

‘Bobobo’ Doesn’t Try To Hide What It Really Is, and That’s What Makes It Great

Image via Toei Animation

There's no hiding the fact that Bobobo is a series that is entirely about its dumbfounding sense of humor. Certain people might try to dress it up to have a number of deeper themes, but other than the way that its characters are all completely different creatures and types of people, this show is essentially one huge fart joke. It certainly won't be for everyone, but if your sense of humor is beyond sophomoric (like myself), then Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is certain to find a special place in the hearts (and hair) of modern-day audiences.

This show is ripe for a sea of memes to be pulled from it and spread like wildfire. Audiences in the 2000s might not have been prepared for the amount of absurdity that this show has to offer, but Bobobo was just ahead of its time. For better and worse, our society's sense of humor has devolved so much so that absurd and abstract humor is almost all you find in bizzaro Instagram Reels and TikTok accounts. It's time for us all to grow out our nose hairs and follow Bobobo into battle. He's earned it after all these years.

