Bob and Linda Belcher are the best fictional parents on television today, period. Even after 12 (current) seasons and a feature film, Bob's Burgers remains to be an animated delight and one of the most wholesome portrayals of family life, with Bob and Linda showing how their parenting style is heavily reliant on understanding, empathy, and, of course, a good sense of humor.

Related: 'Bob's Burgers': Bob and Louise Have the Best Father-Daughter Dynamic

From rescuing a talking toilet to the annual Thanksgiving mishaps, the Belchers have dealt with bizarre situations but have still managed to get through it all with their charm intact, with Bob and Linda making sure that their kids all stay on the right track. Here are five of the best examples of their parenting style, showing how they always try their best to give their children the best life they can.

The Laser-inth

This episode takes place on Bob's birthday when he and Gene head to the planetarium for a final showing of a rock laser show that Bob loved when he was younger, around Gene's age. The loud noises and bright lights give Gene a panic attack, making him and Bob quickly leave to calm him down. This episode has a lot of heart and gives a more detailed look at Gene's and Bob's relationship as father and son, which always makes for a fun and heartfelt dynamic.

Bob is willing to miss out on the last ever beloved laser show of his childhood just to make sure Gene is okay and this is obviously telling of his merits as a father, and when Gene expresses his want to go back into the planetarium Bob is hesitant to put him in a scary environment again and only goes back inside when Gene assures him that he is safe. It's a really sweet moment, showing how Bob puts his children's needs before his own.

Thelma and Louise Except Thelma is Linda

Linda and Louise have an interesting dynamic, with episodes featuring their relationship as mother and daughter usually emphasizing their differences and strained attempts at bonding. This episode, however, shows how the two do actually have a lot in common and how Linda wants to bridge the gap between them. After Louise is suspended for defending Pocket-Sized-Rudy from bullies Linda breaks her out and treats her to ice cream to show her admiration and pride for standing up for someone.

Related: 'Bob's Burgers': Why Linda Belcher is the Best TV Mom

It's always nice to show Linda getting along with Louise, with this episode being one of the best examples of their loving relationship. This episode also shows the positive influence Linda has on Louise, as her normally mischievous nature is used for the sake of good to defend one of her classmates.

Sheesh! Cab, Bob?

Bob shows how far he is willing to go in order to make his children happy very early on in the series, with the show's first season portraying Bob taking up a night job as a taxi driver in order to pay for Tina's co-ed birthday party. Bob works long hours during the day and the night, sacrificing his sleep just so that Tina can have a good party.

He even takes this a step further when he shaves his beloved moustache just to allow Jimmy Pesto to allow his son and frequent on-again-off-again love interest for Tina, Jimmy Jr, to go to the party. Bob goes through a lot in this episode, all for his daughter's happiness.

All That Gene

The relationship between Gene and Linda is always positive, with both mother and son sharing kindred interests such as singing and music. In this episode, Linda encourages Gene to try out for a local play and even strikes a deal with the director to give Gene a chance, even promising to sell out the entire theater and work as a stagehand to let Gene act.

Related: Best Middle Child TV Characters

Gene soon finds out what his mother did and is pretty upset, since he thought the director genuinely liked his acting, leaving Linda to fix her mess and make amends to her son. By the episode's ending Linda has proven herself as a good mother, as she reassures Gene that his flamboyant and over-the-top theatrics are what makes him unique and that she was always confident in her son's acting talent. It's a really sweet moment and really highlights the strong relationship between the two.

V for Valentine-detta

On Valentines' Day Tina is heartbroken after the careless actions of Jimmy Jr, which inspires Linda to have a girls' night with herself, Tina, Louise, and limo driver Nat, which she initially wanted to share with Bob. Linda does this to try and raise her spirits and give her a good night and is legitimately ready to make Jimmy Jr suffer because of how he treated Tina, even going to the restaurant where he is on a date with another girl to try and ruin it.

The girl Jimmy Jr is with ends up joining them on their girls' night, showing the importance of female friendship and solidarity. The story's second plot focuses on Bob and Gene on a trapeze, with both of them pretty scared of the whole ordeal and leading to both of them expressing their love for each other. It's a Valentines' episode that focuses on family love, with both parents doing their best to highlight the endless support they have for their children.

NEXT: Top 10 'Bob's Burgers' Episodes, According to IMDB