Listen carefully. Is that the sound of jingle bells getting near? Wait, no — it’s the roar of a truck getting too damn close to the family car! Bob’s Burgers always mixes in the absurd and the mundane. Season 4’s “Christmas in the Car” blends this into a horror holiday cocktail. And just as important as the absurd and mundane is to the show, pop culture references are too. Director Steven Spielberg made beloved movies out of sharks, aliens, and a fedora-loving archaeologist. Bob’s Burgers loves those classics too, even Spielberg's less talked about TV movie Duel (1971). In it, a traveling businessman realizes a tanker truck is out for blood. It will make you fear passing one of these gas-guzzling monstrosities next time on the highway. Bob’s Burgers makes sure you don’t forget it exists by creating a loving homage and giving it a yuletide twist.

Christmas in the Car Turns Holidays Into Horror

Linda’s (John Roberts) need for a Christmas tree the day after Halloween, causes it to be “dehydrated and covered in tinseled” halfway through November. To which Louise (Kristen Schaal) adds, “sounds like a gay pride parade.” If anyone has experienced NYC pride during a June heatwave, they will know Louise is on to something. Linda decides another tree is needed right after Thanksgiving. This means this one dies by the time Christmas Eve rolls in. Linda is frantic, forcing the family out to get a healthy one that won’t be a fire hazard. The kids tag along, but they’re busy finalizing a trap for Santa. With each family member preoccupied with their own needs, this leaves Bob the only one to realize a reckless candy cane truck is going to be a giant peppermint nightmare.

A gloomy Christmas episode isn’t unusual for Bob’s Burgers. There was a strange melancholy to the Belchers' dealing with a lonely man in Season 3. He puts up a great window display, while in love with one of the mannequins. When the family offends him, he trashes a much-anticipated window display for the public. What should give off the spirit of Miracle on 34th Street, ends up closer to Silent Night, Deadly Night. In Season 8, the kids learn about the Krampus-like creature, the Bleaken. But the monster is just a club-goer's costume in this two-part musical special. A maintained sense of danger is what makes “Christmas in the Car” lean the closest to horror movie territory.

There is a lack of help thanks to the setting. The tree stand is far away. The Belchers drive there on a dark and isolated road for the journey. A diner is the only rest stop within a whole lot of nothing. Typically, no one listening to Bob and making him get flustered is done for laughs. Here, the situation builds dread when he’s the only one who knows an approaching truck is up to no good. Like in horror movies, a cop doesn’t help when Bob seeks them out and the family doesn’t have a working phone. If no one has seen Duel, they might not realize just how much of a direct homage this episode really is.

Christmas in the Car Is a Direct Homage to Duel

In the early-Spielberg movie, David Mann (Dennis Weaver) encounters a tanker truck going too slow for his liking. Billowing, black smoke coming from the exhaust pipes isn’t helping. He passes it, only for the truck to speed up and pass him. When the trucker waves him on, David sees it as a much-needed gesture of goodwill. He goes to pass, nearly crashing into an oncoming vehicle. David does manage to speed ahead. The problem is, he can’t lose it. The truck finds him. Brody (Roy Scheider) had Bruce the Shark, and without the driver seen, the tanker truck becomes David’s monster.

David is a husband with a strained relationship with his wife. Early on, a man calls into the radio station David is tuned to, voicing feelings of inadequacy over a census form where he realizes his wife is the head of the household. When David gets into the cat-and-mouse game with the tanker truck, he’s stuck talking to himself. He survives being run off the road and retreats to a diner. Stuck in his head again, David grows paranoid when he thinks the trucker could actually be in the diner too. Bob Belcher can’t be so stuck in his head, his family stops him from that. They ignore his fears over the candy cane truck, talking about their own concerns. When Bob tries to pass the candy-cane truck, only for it to speed up, Bob almost hits a plow in the opposite lane. After getting run off the road, they retreat to a diner too, where Linda desires to get the advertised Dutch Baby pastry. David didn’t find any help at his diner, but Bob sees a cop. However, the grumpy cop wants to be left alone, ignoring the road rage incident.

At another point in Duel, David gets stuck helping a bus of kids. The youths are bratty, with too much energy. The cinematography goes in with close-ups, pulling the tension. The kids make faces David’s way as he tries to help, all the while he sees the tanker truck lurking in the distance. On Bob’s, there is no bus of out-of-control kids, but the Belcher kids take on this role. In the episode, the whole cat-and-mouse game happens because of the kids. Bob needs to back the car out of the tree lot, and the kids say he’s clear to do so — without paying attention to what he might hit. The candy cane truck hits on the brakes and lies on the horn. Linda chooses retaliation by hitting the family’s car horn to angrily play a rendition of “Jingle Bells.”

Blending Humor and Horror Is What Makes Christmas in the Car Work

Image via FOX

The usual absurdity and humor are what keep the episode from being too menacing. Check out the show’s opening credits. The storefront next to the Belcher’s restaurant constantly gets a new pun as a business name. This time around it’s an eggnog shop: “Nog Nog Who’s There?” At the tree stands, Linda can only pick from three sticks with pine needles. Hey, if it worked for Charlie Brown, it can work for the Belchers. Replacing the villain’s appearance from Duel with a gargantuan candy cane, keeps in the show’s love of pop culture and makes for a hilarious visual. It’s still imposing, thanks to the massive, intimidating grill on the front.

One just looks like a rusted vehicle leaving Krampus’ netherworld while the other appears lost on its way from Whoville. Teddy’s (Larry Murphy) side arc has him getting stuck in the Santa trap the kids put together in the fridge. Because he needs milk with Christmas cookies, Teddy gets himself caught, toppling the fridge onto him in the struggle for freedom. The Belchers can’t use their phone to call for help, but it’s not because of losing service in true horror movie logic. Gene kills the battery while waiting to request a jungle-themed holiday song on the radio.

These moments of humor don’t thaw the icy tension entirely. It isn’t until the final minutes the truck driver finally emerges. Duel hid its trucker. Bob’s Burgers reveals him, but he’s not a killer, just a lonely man with a short fuse. Bob tries to avoid conflict but when Gary the trucker (Bobcat Goldthwait) throws up fists, Linda is at the ready. “Come on, punk!” she shouts. This isn’t Duel though. Bob de-escalates the situation, unfortunately it means taking a punch to the gut. When everyone gets home, the kids are excited their trap worked, but on the wrong cookie eater. Obviously, we know our favorite burger-loving family isn't in danger, but by waiting to reveal this, it makes for a Christmas episode that puts the family in peril and keeps them in it the longest.