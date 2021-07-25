With its recent Emmy nod, Bob's Burgers has now reached its 10th consecutive year of Emmy nominations for Outstanding Animated Program, picking up two Emmy wins total since its first nomination for Season 2's "BurgerBoss."

This year's nominated episode, "Worms Of In-Rear-Ment," delivered one of the show's most timely episodes as the Belchers furiously hand wash their way to survival during a pinworm epidemic. Time will tell if the Belchers can bag another win at this year's ceremony, so in the meantime, I present to you the 10 Bob's Burgers Emmy-nominated episodes, ranked from worst to best. A fair warning for those of you out there who are big fans of bodily humor: you likely will disagree with this ranking.

10. "O.T.: The Outside Toilet" - 2013 (Nominated)

Image via Fox

It's hard not to smile while watching the Belcher family, and even though it is the last episode on this list, "O.T.: The Outside Toilet" still generates grins. Seeing the Belcher kids team up with the OG Wagstaff crew (Andy and Ollie, Jimmy Jr., and Zeke) never fails to spark joy, even when it is in pursuit of a talking toilet (Jon Hamm). Unfortunately, the toilet gimmick quickly gets old, and not even a guest voice appearance by Hamm or the episode's vague homage to ET can save it. Most Gene-centric episodes tend to lean more into old-fashioned bathroom humor, which let's be honest, is just not for everyone. That being said, this episode has a solid B plot to make up for its one-too-many toilet puns. Bob and Linda rarely get to let loose, so when Bob's fancy funeral suit turns heads, it is the gift that keeps on giving (free drinks, that is!) Bob and Linda end up drunk in the back of a cab, paving the way for some hilarious antics as they try to figure out through an apple-tini haze how on earth Gene became best friends with a $14,000 talking toilet. There is also a sweet moment at the end of the episode where Bob and Gene share a heart-to-heart about what it means to take care of someone (or something, in the case of Gene's toilet), and how doing your best is all any of us can do in this life. Bob may not always understand Gene, but he always makes an effort to, and that is just one of the many things that makes the Belcher family dynamic such a delight to watch.

9. "Worms Of In-Rear-Ment" - 2021 (Nominated)

Image via Fox

The one thing that saves "Worms Of In-Rear-Ment" from ranking last on this list is its commitment to relatable pandemic-themed jokes. Nothing is more familiar than watching the Belchers gather together for family hand-washing sessions and nodding emphatically while Louise laments the fact that for some reason she still has to worry about math problems whilst in the middle of an epidemic. Unfortunately, Bob's Burgers commits too much, making "Worms Of In-Rear-Ment" one of the grossest—if not the grossest—episodes of all time. Joking about incessant hand-washing and remote learning is one thing, but joking about pinworms in Gene's feces is a whole other (nasty) ball game. However, the episode still pulls through at the end with a classic lovable Belcher family moment in which Bob and the kids comfort Linda, whose failed attempt to take the kids to the symphony leaves her feeling like a bad mother. One of the best things about Bob's Burgers is that even though Tina, Gene, and Louise are not the most well-behaved kids or the smartest kids in class, Bob and Linda love them as they are. They might not be cultured enough for the symphony, and their report cards may have too many C's and D's for Linda's taste, but as Bob points out, not every kid is creative or dedicated enough to build a hamster slide made entirely of toilet paper rolls. Even though Linda may not always feel like the best mom, her kids love her—and they are the best three kids that she knows.

8. "Pig Trouble In Little Tina" - 2020 (Nominated)

Image via Fox

It is probably obvious by now that there is a common theme in this list where the lower the episode is ranked, the more base the humor. A fart joke, or in this case, a haunted fetal pig and a giant ball of ear wax, can only take you so far. "Pig Trouble in Little Tina" is a Halloween episode, which arguably are some of the best holiday-themed Bob's Burgers episodes. So, there are certainly some bite-sized treats in this episode, like learning more holiday-themed Tina euphemisms ("Our pumpkins will be bumping together!") or discovering Louise reads mangas about demon hunting and is therefore somehow even cooler than we all thought. The main plot of this episode, however, is more gory and off-putting than it is spooky. Bob's Burgers has had its fair share of strange dream/hallucination sequences, but when all of the organs spill out of Tina's haunted fetal pig, it's just a bit too gross. That, coupled with the waxy B plot (i.e.: the one where Bob has a massive ball of ear wax stuck in his ear), makes this episode one you might not want to watch on a stomach full of Halloween candy this year.

7. "Just One Of The Boyz 4 Now For Now" - 2019 (Nominated)

Image via Fox

Any episode featuring everyone's favorite boy band, Boyz 4 Now, is bound to feature some bops. "Just One Of The Boyz 4 Now For Now" is no exception, gifting us with boy-band-worthy jams such as "I'm in the FriendZone" and "No Pants in Space." Like all Boyz 4 Now episodes, this episode is Tina-centric, so there is no shortage of teenage hormones (hence, the title "No Pants in Space") or butt references ("so many butts age 12 to 17"). Overall, it is a perfect musical representation of Tina's ability to romanticize even the most basic of human interactions, from cleaning up napkins to sharing a stick of gum. The only real downfall to this episode is that because it is so Tina-focused, there is a lot less screen time for the rest of the Belcher family—a bummer for the first episode of a season. That being said, what it lacks in family time, it makes up for in plenty of elaborate musical montages. And as always, Louise's obsession with Boo Boo (Max Greenfield) and her horror at her own obsession remains one of the cutest relationships the show has to offer.

RELATED: 'Bob's Burgers' Movie Update: Creator Loren Bouchard Explains Release Date Delay

6. "V For Valentine-detta" - 2018 (Nominated)

Image via Fox

There's nothing more badass than female empowerment—just ask Nat (Jillian Bell), keeper of stink bombs, seeker of justice, and indisputably the best limo driver on Ocean Avenue. In this Valentine's episode, Nat chauffeurs Tina, Linda, and Louise for a "girl's night out" on Valentine's day after Jimmy Jr. (in a classic J-Ju move) puts another girl's picture in a frame that Tina made special for him. If there is ever one thing you can count on in Bob's Burgers, it is for the Belcher family to rally around each other in their time of need—and for Tina, a 13-year-old teenage girl raging with hormones, that need comes often. This episode is bursting with girl power, from Linda's crafty Jimmy Jr. insults (Little Jimmy Jerk-O) to Louise's nightmare-inspired make-over. While the ladies plan a particularly stinky way to get revenge on Jimmy Jr., Bob and Gene embark on a Valentine's adventure of their own. Bob takes Gene on a Valentine's date using Linda's Kissing Koupon, which to Bob's dismay, is for a couple's trapeze lesson. Bob and Gene outings are rare, so any time these two get in some quality bonding time—whether it is holding each other during a painful leg waxing or holding each other mid-air while wearing unitards—it always leads to some silly, but heartfelt moments. Bob's Burgers knows how to do holiday-themed episodes right, and "V For Valentine-detta" is just one of its many Valentine's episodes that will make your heart flutter.

5. "The Horse Rider-er" - 2016 (Nominated)

Image via Fox

Paul Rudd as an imaginary horse named Jericho? Sign us up! Another Tina-centric episode, "The Horse Rider-er" shows us yet again that the Belchers will always show up for Tina, even if she prefers riding an imaginary horse rather than a real one at the very expensive horse camp her parents couldn't afford. Bob and Linda may not make much money at their restaurant, but Tina, Gene, and Louise always find a way to have fun, even if it means making up gross games with condiment bottles. Still, every once in a while, one of the Belcher kids wants something that Bob and Linda just can't afford. In this case, Tina wants to go to horse camp. Seeing Gene and Louise pull together their meager belongings ("I mean, this is a pinecone") to sell so that Tina can go to horse camp is an adorable reminder that even though they may not always act like it, they are still kids—kids who think that a stapler might buy their sister a ticket to horse camp. In the end, Bob and Linda sacrifice the money for a new deep fryer—and Teddy sacrifices the taste of crispy fries in his mouth, absorbing all his sadness—so that Tina can go to her camp. Even though Tina decides to ride her imaginary horse at the end, her family still cheers her on because even though she may be gripping imaginary reins, they all love seeing her happy.

4. "Mazel Tina" - 2014 (Won)

Image via Fox

Another Tina-centric episode, "Mazel Tina" snagged Bob's Burgers its first Emmy win. There is a lot to love here, from Linda's not-so-casual hunt for crepes to Tina finally getting her moment in the sun. This is also one of the earlier episodes featuring Tina's frenemy Tammy, voiced by the hilarious and instantly recognizable Jenny Slate. This episode gives us some dynamite interaction between Tammy and Louise, which is always a treat since the littlest Belcher is also the most ruthless. Louise has no issues roasting Tammy, but it is especially satisfying in this episode because it is served with a side of sibling camaraderie: Louise will only help Tammy escape her creepy oversized paper-mache head if she agrees to invite Tina to all of her parties from now on. The B plot to this episode is also pretty solid since it delights in one of the show's favorite recurring themes: Bob's family ditching him and leaving him to make all the burgers himself. This time, however, even Bob abandons his post to join Linda in sampling all of the delicious free food, leaving Gene—the most incapable Belcher—to serve the party guests himself. Any episode where the Belchers are all under one roof, somehow causing separate but equally hilarious acts of chaos, is an episode worth rewatching, whether it's Louise pouring guacamole from Tammy's paper-mache nostril or Bob and Linda looking up from a full plate of food to find themselves at a stranger's wedding down the hall.

3. "BurgerBoss" - 2012 (Nominated)

Image via Fox

"BurgerBoss" is a great episode from the earlier years of Bob's Burgers. The humor leans more toward the side of Adult Swim, so this episode is packed with hilarious one-liners that you probably wouldn't hear in the later seasons ("He had sex, then we happened—deal with it!"). From Bob and Jimmy Pesto's "peeing races" to Jimmy dirty talking to a video game, it doesn't get more OG Bob's Burgers than this one. This is also the first episode where we are introduced to Darryl (Aziz Ansari), the not-a-nerd-but-video-game-enthusiast and recurring fan favorite Wagstaff student. The scene where a very stoned Bob, who has just popped one too many pain pills, tries to get Darryl and his bullies to touch their smiles together might not be quite as hilarious to newer Bob's Burgers fans, but regardless, is a perfect representation of early Bob's Burgers humor and a must-see for old and new fans alike.

2. "Can't Buy Me Math" - 2015 (Nominated)

Image via Fox

Taking a look at this list, Bob's Burgers clearly knows how to deliver some swoon-worthy Valentine's Day episodes. "Can't Buy Me Math" is a Tina-centric episode, but there is plenty of romance to go around. While Tina fake-dates (and of course falls for) Darryl, Bob and Linda attempt to keep the romance alive with a Valentine's Day Advent-style calendar. Tina and Darryl's awkward romance, full of sweaty palms and love songs about molasses, is a classic Tina-storyline and perfect for any Tina fan. But the best moments in "Can't Buy Me Math" are the ones spent with Bob and Linda and their earnest, but failed attempt at sexiness, from Linda's "hidden" strawberry in her dirty restaurant apron to Bob's one-hip-swivel-move striptease. Bob and Linda's genuine love for each other and Bob's willingness to make Linda happy on Valentine's Day, even if it means dancing in his underwear in front of jeering onlookers, makes this an episode you can't help but love.

1. "Bob, Actually" - 2017 (Won)

Image via Fox

Love is in the air! It is no wonder that "Bob, Actually" snagged Bob's Burgers another Emmy win. What's not to love? Bob and Teddy learn how to hip-hop dance for Linda, Louise kisses (and immediately slaps) Regular Sized Rudy, and Tina conquers her chili-contest diarrhea and gets her "sky kiss" with Jimmy Jr. What makes "Bob, Actually" a perfect Valentine's Day episode (and Bob's Burgers episode in general) is the amount of screen time given to each member of the Belcher family. When it comes to romance on Bob's Burgers, Tina is usually the star of the show. And while Tina's highly active imagination is never unwelcome, it is nice to step outside Tina's realm of romance (and butts) and see what gives the other Belcher family members butterflies. Whether it is Bob popping and locking with Flips Whitefudge or Louise making every effort to keep Chloe and her incredible-smelling hair from breaking Regular Size Rudy's heart, "Bob, Actually" has a lot of love to go around.

KEEP READING: Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith on ‘Central Park’ Season 2, Mixing in Pop Culture References, and the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Walking Dead' Final Season Trailer Reveals the Beginning of the End The first eight episodes will premiere beginning August 22 on AMC.

Read Next