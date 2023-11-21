The Big Picture FOX announces premiere dates for its Winter and Spring 2024 lineup, featuring a mix of returning reality competitions and exciting new shows.

Audiences can look forward to the return of popular shows like Hell's Kitchen and The Masked Singer, as well as the debut of new competitions like The Floor and We Are Family.

The network also reveals changes to its Animation Domination lineup, moving Family Guy to Wednesdays and introducing new animated series like Grimsburg.

As soon as the strikes ended, every network began to scramble to get their shows ready to premiere for the mid-season. Now, FOX is ready to reveal the premiere dates for its upcoming slate of programming. The announcement comes with some exciting new series and surprising moves for the Winter/Spring 2024 season.

In the new year, FOX will be treating audiences with a whole collection of shows returning that kept audiences entertained during the strikes. First, returning reality competition shows will be Celebrity Name that Tune (January 2), I Can See Your Voice (January 3), Hell’s Kitchen(January 4), Next Level Chef (January 28), Farmer Wants a Wife (February 1), and The Masked Singer (March 6). Everyone from fans of singing competitions to cooking shows, to reality dating, and everything in between will have a reason to keep their eyes glued to the screen. Additionally, TMZ Investigates (January 22) and America's Most Wanted (January 22), will both be returning to FOX to grip audiences.

But, FOX also has some exciting new competitions to wow audiences. The Floor (January 2), a quiz show hosted by Rob Lowe, will see eighty-one contestants go head-to-head for a $250,000 grand prize. We Are Family (January 3), hosted by Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Bowman, will be “showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.”

Fox Brings Back Scripted Series' 'The Cleaning Lady,' 'Animal Control' and More

FOX will be bringing back its hit dramas The Cleaning Lady (March 5), for its third season, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit (March 5) for its second. The network’s workplace comedy Animal Control (March 6) is also set to return for a second season.

However, the biggest shake-up post-strike comes in the network’s Animation Domination, the Sunday night time slot ruled on FOX by animated series for years. First on January 7, the new series Grimsburg will have a special preview episode, followed by new episodes of Bob’s Burgers, Krapopolis, and the Season 4 premiere of The Great North. Then, starting February 18, the line-up will be changed to a new episode of The Simpsons followed by new episodes of Krapopolis, The Great North, and Grimsburg. Additionally, for the first time ever, FOX has moved Family Guy off Sunday nights to Wednesday after Animal Control.

Check out the full slate below:

Tuesday, Jan. 2: 8-9 PM ET/PT — Celebrity Name Tha Tune 9-10 PM ET/PT — The Floor Wednesday, Jan. 3: 8-9 PM ET/PT — I Can See Your Voice 9-10 PM ET/PT — We Are Family Sunday, Jan. 7: 8-8:30 PM ET/PT — Grimsburg 8:30-9 PM ET/PT — Krapopolis 9-9:30 PM ET/PT — Bob’s Burgers 9:30-10 PM ET/PT — The Great North Mondays, beginning Jan. 22: 8-9 PM ET/PT — TMZ Investigates 9-10 PM ET/PT — America’s Most Wanted Sunday, Jan. 28: 10-11:10 PM ET/7-8:10 PM PT — Next Level Chef Thursdays, beginning Feb. 1: 8-9 PM ET/PT — Next Level Chef 9-10 PM ET/PT — Farmer Wants A Wife Sundays, beginning Feb. 18: 8-8:30 PM ET/PT — The Simpsons 8:30-9 PM ET/PT — Krapopolis 9-9:30 PM ET/PT — The Great North 9:30-10 PM ET/PT– Grimsburg Tuesdays, beginning Mar. 5 8-9 PM ET/PT — The Cleaning Lady 9-10 PM ET/PT — Alert: Missing Persons Unit Wednesdays, beginning Mar. 6 8-9 PM ET/PT — The Masked Singer 9-9:30 PM ET/PT — Animal Control 9:30-10 PM ET/PT — Family Guy

