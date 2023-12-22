The Big Picture Bob's Burgers has become a hit show due to its unique sense of humor and the charming dynamics of the Belcher family.

The Belcher family stands out in a TV landscape dominated by sitcoms centered around stupid dads and nagging wives.

Each member of the Belcher family, from Bob to Louise, brings their own quirks and contributes to the show's hilarious and heartwarming moments.

With 15 seasons (and counting) and a movie, Bob's Burgers is definitely one of the biggest hit shows in our current TV landscape. A lot of the success of the series has to do with its unmistakable sense of humor, which might've gotten a bit more wholesome over the course of the seasons but never lost its ability to make us laugh. However, there is also another secret ingredient that makes Bob's Burgers so beloved: the charming dynamics between working-class chef Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) and his extremely functional, but also more than a little wacky family.

With a wife that is always looking for an opportunity to break into song and dance and three children that range from a very horny teen to an adorable pigtailed girl with a future as a crime boss, the Belcher family has what it takes to deliver some great humor to its viewers. But their secret lies not in how funny they are, but in how they work together. In a world in which sitcoms centered around stupid dads and nagging wives have been the norm for years on end, watching a family that truly loves each other such as the Belchers is a breath of fresh air. It's no stretch to say that they are the best family currently on TV, at least when it comes to comedy series.

But the Belchers aren't just Bob, Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal). As a matter of fact, they aren't even just the Belchers, per se. And, to be fair, they don't always get along. Here's a handy guide to all the main Belcher family members who have made their mark on Bob's Burgers so far.

Louise Belcher

The youngest daughter of Bob and Linda Belcher, 9-year-old Louise might seem like a sweet little girl with her green dress and her pink bunny ears, but she's actually a psychopath in the making. Or maybe she seems like a psychopath in the making, but is actually a sweet little girl? Let's say both things are true at the same time. A criminal mastermind and by far the smartest of the Belcher children, Louise always has a card up her sleeve and has no qualms about picking fights with kids much older than her or even adults. However, she is also just a child who loves her family deeply and can't spend much time away from her beloved toys, especially her Kuchi Kopi night light.

Gene Belcher

An annoying tween boy or a misunderstood genius? Much like his baby sister, Louise, Gene Belcher contains multitudes. At 11 years old, the second-born child of Bob and Linda is passionate about music, especially of the weirder kind. Even if you think his constant repetition of the same novelty Christmas album or the bizarre sounds he gets out of his little keyboard are too much to handle, there is no denying that he has a bright future as a composer ahead of him, though his songs will probably be more on the experimental side. And Gene knows that he's got it going on: the kid is a veritable diva who refuses to compromise his artistic integrity no matter what. Apart from his tunes, he also has a soft spot for food, bad puns, and fart jokes. Oh, and let it be known that he has a totally healthy relationship with his mom.

Tina Belcher

At age 13, Tina, the firstborn daughter of Bob and Linda Belcher, is going through that phase in which she has nothing but boys in her mind. Despite harboring a crush on her father's nemesis' son, Jimmy Jr. (H. Jon Benjamin), and being obsessed with the boyband Boyz 4 Now, she isn't above meeting other teen heartthrobs and even embarking on some middle-school romantic adventures. When she can't get what she wants, she expresses her desires through her erotic friend fiction, in which she places her classmates in unexpected situations that may or may not include butt-biting zombies. Far from being a popular kid, Tina has a somewhat anxious streak to her personality. A goody-two-shoes that is both a hall monitor and a member of the Thundergirls, she struggles to breathe whenever she finds herself lying or having done something wrong. Though it may sometimes come at a bad time, this sense of right and wrong also gives Tina a certain wisdom that allows her to help her little siblings whenever they are in need.

Linda Belcher

The louder part of the best parent duo on TV right now, Linda Belcher is the wife of Bob and the mother of Tina, Gene, and Louise. She's also the daughter of Al (voiced by both H. Jon Benjamin and Sam Seder) and Gloria Genarro (Renée Taylor) and a big sister to the basket case better known as Gayle (Megan Mullally). Kind-hearted and energetic, Linda is always ready to lend a hand to those in need. Like her son, Gene, she has a musical flair, but is a lot less talented and successful in her adventures on stage. A classic wine mom, Linda works hard at the family restaurant, but cherishes the opportunity to have some time off to kick back and gossip with her friends.

Bob Belcher

The owner of Bob's Burgers, Bob Belcher is the straight man in the show that bears his restaurant's name. More often than not, he's the one sober mind having to deal with the shenanigans of his wife and children. Still, Bob is a lot gentler and more interesting than your regular TV dad. Instead of berating his family for their wild adventures, he often finds himself participating in them and even admitting that they were right all along. The son of Bob Belcher Sr. (Eric Bauza), Bob has burgers running in his blood and has dreamed of having his own restaurant ever since he was a kid. He has big dreams for his meals, dreams that aren't always understood by the rest of his family. And it's not just the burgers that we're talking about, here: obsessed with Thanksgiving, Bob strives every year to cook the perfect turkey, but frequently fails at the job, albeit through no fault of his own.

Gayle Genarro

Oh, Gayle... How do we even begin to explain the fiery train crash that is Gayle? The epitome of the crazy lady with cats stereotype, Gayle is Linda's younger sister, and Gene, Tina, and Louise's only aunt. Though not exactly welcome at the Belcher household, especially by Bob, she is always in need of help from her family, whether to take her to a Thanksgiving dinner after an accident or to showcase her unique paintings of animal anuses. However, she can also be relied upon from time to time to help her sister around: in the Season 9 episode "Lorenzo's Oil? No, Linda's," she's the one that stops her sister from joining a creepy essential oil MLM. Throughout the seasons, it is implied that Gayle is more than a little bit jealous of Linda, and it isn't rare for her to create imaginary lives for herself.

Bob Belcher Sr., a.k.a. Big Bob

Introduced in the Season 5 Christmas episode "Father of the Bob," in which he is, for one time only, voiced by Bill Hader, Big Bob sure loves his son, but has a hard time showing it. Controlling and judgmental, he was a harsh boss to Bob Jr. when he was a teen at Big Bob's Diner. Quite frankly, it's no wonder that Bob decided to hit the road instead of becoming his father's business partner. Still, Big Bob has a pretty good relationship with his grandkids, who call him Pop-Pop and can always rely on him for a little cash.

Lily Belcher

Bob's mother, Lily, was never a proper character in Bob's Burgers, but that doesn't mean her presence isn't felt throughout the show. Whenever Pop-Pop is around, for instance, he mentions his deceased wife in one way or another, either by revealing that he's been having a hard time ever since her departure or by sharing a story that explains how they eventually got married. Lily's face is seen for the first time in The Bob's Burgers Movie, in which Bob tells Louise that her bunny ears remind him of his mom, who used to wear a pink beanie everywhere she went. Lily also had a brother, Ernest, who died in Season 3 of Bob's Burgers, leaving Bob a storage unit and a friend who believes he used to be a mannequin.

Alice Lombard

The mother of Lily and Ernest, Bob's grandma Alice (Cristin Milioti) is a veritable war hero. In the Season 13 episode "Radio No You Didn't," Bob tells Linda and the kids about the time she uncovered a German spy posing as a kindly neighbor during World War II, a hell of a feat for a housewife who was, at the time, busy taking care of her infant daughter while her husband, Billy, was at the front. Alice is the daughter of Gertie (Linda Lavin), who was a big help in her efforts to raise Lily, but not so much when it came to exposing the hidden spy.

Al and Gloria Genarro

Introduced right in the show's second episode, Linda's parents are your regular old married couple, though maybe a little louder than usual. Gloria is an extremely unpleasant, judgy woman who makes Linda nervous whenever she's around. Bob really can't stand her and would rather be trapped in the wall than deal with her. Al, in turn, is a little more mild-mannered, though he can sometimes be a little grumpy. The two of them live in a retirement community made up entirely of swingers.

Lorraine Parcone

Though she appears only in one episode, Season 12's "Sauce Side Story," Lorraine Parcone (Susie Essman) is an important part of Linda's family: Gloria's first cousin is the last link in a fight that has spanned generations. It all started when Lorraine's father, Joey, got rich and bought the dream house of Gloria's father. Then, at a family dinner, Tony accidentally forked Joey. Then Lorraine wore her own wedding dress to Gloria's wedding. Throw a missing family recipe in the mix, and you've got a feud that only Tina, Gene, and Louise (and Gayle) can put an end to.

Nico Parcone

Lorraine's son, Nico, is Tina, Louise, and Gene's third cousin. Despite being a fully grown man, he still lives at home with his mom and spends the time he should be looking for a job painting his action figures. He appears in "Sauce Side Story" alongside his mother, but, unlike her, he doesn't seem to care much about the family feud.

Bob's Burgers is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

