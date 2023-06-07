Jay Johnston, the comedy veteran best known as the voice of Jimmy Pesto on Bob's Burgers, has been hit with federal charges for his participation in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. He was arrested today in California. NBC News reports the actor was charged with felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, in addition to other misdemeanor offenses, for his role in the would-be insurrection. It sought to overturn the election of US President Joe Biden, in favor of his defeated opponent, Donald Trump, who falsely claimed that the election process had been rigged.

Court documents allege that Johnston "assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters' faces", to negate tear gas, and later used a stolen Capitol Police riot shield in a battle with police. The FBI circulated a number of photos of rioters online in the aftermath of the incident, including one that fans and the comedian's associates identified as Johnston. Following that revelation, in November of 2021, Johnston was fired from his Bob's Burgers voice role as Bob's longtime rival and nemesis, Italian restaurateur Jimmy Pesto. It is unclear if the role will be recast.

Casting Changes at Bob's Burgers

Johnston isn't the only change recently made to the cast of the long-running animated sitcom, although the other was made under considerably less-unfortunate circumstances. Marshmallow, a POC transgender sex worker, is one of the show's most beloved recurring characters, and was introduced in the show's sixth episode, "Sheesh! Cab, Bob?". However, she was previously voiced by white cis male voice actor David Herman (Office Space, Futurama). Show creator Loren Bouchard recently announced on Twitter that Marshmallow would be recast, with trans actor and activist Jari Jones (Pose, Transparent) providing her voice. It follows a trend of animated characters of color being recast to better reflect their natures, with The Simpsons' Carl Carlson and Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, and Molly on Central Park (another Bouchard project) finding new actors.

Johnston is a longtime comedy veteran. He wrote and starred on the '90s HBO sketch comedy show Mr. Show with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, and his imposing frame landed him roles as cops on Arrested Development, The Sarah Silverman Program, and Parks and Recreation. He also appeared in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, and Men in Black II. One of his most recent (and possibly final) on-screen appearances reunited him with his former Mr. Show castmate Odenkirk on an episode of Better Call Saul.

