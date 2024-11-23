Loren Bouchard's Bob's Burgers has entertained audiences for over a decade with its story of a struggling burger restaurant and the quirky group who runs it, immediately setting itself apart from similar shows with its portrayal of a family unit who actually cares deeply about each other. It shirks the easy potty humor and blatant discrimination of its contemporaries to create a truly wholesome comedy. Yet despite this, the program has made some mistakes, falling into some of the harmful stereotypes it so clearly wanted to rise above — which is what makes the show's newest cast member so important.

Bob's Burgers recasting fan-favorite character Marshmallow not only fixes the show's biggest mistake by introducing viewers to the entrancing voice of transgender advocate Jari Jones, but it also sends a message to fans. It may have made mistakes in the past, but Bob's Burgers will always do what it takes to make viewers feel like true members of the Belcher family.

'Bob's Burgers' Loves Marshmallow — But Sometimes, Love is Toxic

Image via Fox

Bob's Burgers has evaded most of the critical conversations within animation in recent years, as many fans began to notice how most animated shows' "comedy" was just blatant attacks on different marginalized identities and groups. Mainly leveled at programs like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad, these criticisms rightly called out how these plots relied on harmful jokes to earn a quick laugh while perpetuating disturbing stereotypes, with Bob's Burgers being praised for never falling into this same toxicity... well, mostly.

While the show usually excels in portraying LGBTQ+ identities, there's always been an issue with its treatment of the beloved character Marshmallow (originally voiced by David Herman), a Black trans woman and sex worker. Ironically, this character receives constant praise from the people around her; Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) can be heard on multiple occasions admiring what a free and powerful spirit she is. Yet viewers, especially the series' large LGBTQ+ fanbase, have called out that Marshmallow being voiced by a cisgender man perpetuates a dangerous stereotype surrounding trans women. Yes, many trans and cisgender women have deep voices, but this portrayal wasn't really honoring their lived experiences — which is what makes the series' decision to recast the role so astounding.

A Black transgender model and advocate, Jari Jones has expressed pride at voicing a character who shares so many of her own identities in the series' latest episode, "Hope N' Mic Night." In an interview with Deadline, Jones spoke about her goal to portray Marshmallow with a level of authenticity: "I hope that other people who don’t know women like her will understand her. I think that’s the most important thing I hope comes from this experience." The episode introduces Jones' take on Marshmallow and sees the character earning her biggest number of lines yet. The recast also signals an understanding and acknowledgment of past oversights — and, through its focus on remedying the problem rather than ignoring it, Bob's Burgers has committed to doing better.

This Major Recasting Proves 'Bob's Burgers' Is Willing To Make Necessary Changes

Close

It's not unusual for an animated series like Bob's Burgers to recast a voice performer. From Central Park to Family Guy to The Simpsons, countless shows have recast characters after behind-the-scenes issues, actor unavailability, or wanting to embrace more inclusive casting. Often, a recast happens in the quietest way possible, with efforts made to seamlessly integrate a new voice actor with little fanfare or attention. Bob's Burgers, though, does the complete opposite: the show makes Marshmallow the focal point of an entire episode, even giving her a tear-jerking musical performance to introduce Jones to their audience.

This doesn't excuse past mistakes, of course, as viewers who felt hurt by Marshmallow's portrayal are valid in any lingering misgivings about future decisions. Yet the fact that Bob's Burgers celebrated rather than slyly attempted to hide this transition demonstrates that the show cares more about committing to true representation than the critiques it may receive. It heard viewers' issues with Marshmallow and addressed them on a huge platform, celebrating Jones' introduction as well as a character who means so much to so many.

Bob's Burgers is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Bob's Burgers Bob Belcher runs a struggling burger shop with his wife and three children. Release Date January 9, 2011 Creator Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive Main Genre Animation Seasons 11

WATCH ON HULU