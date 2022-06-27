Animation's favorite restaurateurs are getting the SteelBook treatment. Collider can exclusively reveal that The Bob's Burgers Movie is coming to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray with a gorgeous SteelBook that showcases the titular burger joint and the massive sinkhole that threatens its very existence. Inside this juicy package is also a load of special features that include your typical audio commentary, a making-of featurette, and deleted scenes alongside the theatrical shorts and animation extras that pull back the curtain on the show's creative process.

Based on Loren Bouchard's long-running, Emmy Award-winning animated comedy, The Bob's Burgers Movie brings the Belcher family to the big screen for the first time in a comedic, musical, and mysterious fashion. After a water main bursts near the restaurant, a sinkhole forms, keeping the family from getting any business during Summer, normally their busiest time of the year. With next to no revenue coming in and a bank loan coming due, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) are facing down closure of the restaurant with no easy way to make up all the money. Meanwhile, the kids get involved in a murder mystery that could help save the restaurant from permanent closure and the Belchers from homelessness. All the while, the family leans on each other for support in what could be the hardest time of their lives.

Many of the major players throughout Bob's Burgers appear in the film with Benjamin and Roberts leading a group that also features Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, and Dan Mintz as the three Belcher kids. Rounding out the loaded cast are returning cast members Kevin Kline, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Jenny Slate, David Wain, Aziz Ansari, David Herman, Gary Cole, Brian Huskey, Ron Lynch, and Stephanie Beatriz with a special guest appearance from Sam Seder.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'Bob's Burgers' Ranked Worst to Best, According to IMDB

Originally, the SteelBook cover was going to depict the Belcher family getting shot into the air by the burst water main which was an unused shot courtesy of director Bernard Derriman. In the end, though, the team decided it would be better for the case to show off Ocean Ave and all its iconic shops. In their statement to Collider about the artwork, they thought of the fans and the familiarity of the street, as well as Easter Egg potential, when crafting the cover:

"Having the time and platform of a feature to make the usually flatter backgrounds from the series more lush and vibrant, the Creative Team really wanted to showcase them. They’re locations that all the fans know, so seeing them would feel familiar, but also new. Fun fact - unable to keep from inserting a little visual joke, the Team decided that the disc images should look like dirty plates, since their placement within the case would put them right over the dishwasher. We hope everyone enjoys looking at the imagery we’ve created as much as we hope they enjoy the contents on the discs. **Hint: Look for Easter eggs!**"

The Bob's Burgers Movie proved a welcome addition to the franchise, continuing the ever-endearing Belcher family dynamic in a more high-stakes plot that only serves to bring them closer together. Collider's own Ross Bonaime reviewed the film when it was first released, saying:

"The Bob’s Burgers Movie isn’t exactly breaking new ground for this world and these characters, but instead, is showing how impeccably crafted and brilliant this world is when it's firing on all cylinders. By focusing on the Belcher family and exploring their individual stories in interesting ways, The Bob’s Burgers Movie proves that the Belchers are one of the most wonderful families in animation history."

The Bob's Burgers Movie releases digitally on July 12 with the Blu-ray and DVD coming on July 19. If the movie wasn't enough to satiate your hunger for more of the Belchers, the show was recently renewed for a 13th season on FOX, so there's plenty more to come from animation's favorite burger joint.

Check out The Bob's Burger Movie SteelBook cover below and keep scrolling for the full list of bonus features.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary:

Watch the movie with audio commentary by H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Directors Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, Writer Nora Smith and Production Designer Ruben Hickman

Featurette:

Making Of the Movie: Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard talks about turning Bob's Burgers the TV show into Bob's Burgers the show that’s a movie.

Theatrical Short (Seen Only in Limited Theaters):

My Butt Has a Fever - Theatrical Version: The Belcher children perform in the school talent show in order to share their very important and powerful message.

My Butt Has a Fever - Animatic Version: A look Behind-the-scenes, the animatic of the theatrical short My Butt Has a Fever.

Deleted Scenes:

Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall in a version of the movie where they went to City Hall.

Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf.

Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover’s office in a version of the movie where they went to Grover’s Office.

Deleted Scenes with Audio Commentary:

The Movie We Didn't Make: Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith discuss trying to make a movie, particularly The Bob’s Burger Movie.

Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover's Office, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Animation Extras - Animatics:

"Sunny Side Up Summer" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not- even-color-yet animatic of the song “Sunny Side Up Summer.”

"Lucky Ducks" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song “Lucky Ducks.”

"Not That Evil" Storyboards and Rough Animation Featuring David Wain: David Wain performs an entire dance routine, with no formal training, to his character Grover’s song “Not That Evil.” Plays alongside the song’s animatic.

"End Credits" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress animatic of the End Credits, comes with provocative dance moves and unconventional rhythm.

Animation Extras - Animating the Scene:

Linda Through the Pass-Through with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: The progression of a scene from storyboard to animation, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman, and also Linda is in it.

Bob And Linda Go to The Bank: A time-lapse of the bank scene being animated.

Bob And Linda Go to The Bank with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time-lapse of the bank scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.

Louise Grabs the Fuse: A time-lapse of the “Louise Grabs the Fuse” scene being animated.

Louise Grabs the Fuse with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time-lapse of the “Louise Grabs the Fuse” scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman

You can bring home the whole Belcher family on July 12 on Digital and July 19 on Blu-ray and DVD.