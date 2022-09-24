Summer may be ending, but Funko is keeping things sizzling with their new line of Pop! figures inspired by The Bob's Burgers Movie. The new vinyl figures are perfect for any Bob's Burgers fan looking to bulk up their collection. They feature the entire Belcher family and are sure to add some color to your home.

The line includes six total figures from notable moments from the movie. First up are Tina, Gene, and Louise wearing their Itty Bitty Ditty Committee outfits from the final number. Gene's outfit matches Linda's bikini burger suit, which she used to help drum up business for the restaurant. Bob dons his normal attire as he mans the burger cart to bring the restaurant to customers. This figure will be an Amazon exclusive and retails at $29.99 — it is set to release on December 20. The final figure is also Bob, but this time as a child. All of the Pop!s, sans Bob with the cart, retail at $11.99 before tax and shipping. They release in January and can be pre-ordered from Entertainment Earth, with a purchase link coming soon from Funko.

The Bob's Burgers Movie, released at the end of May, followed its titular Belcher family as they set out on a new adventure. With summer in full swing, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) is ready to kick off the busiest time of year for the restaurant. However, his plans are completely derailed when a large sinkhole forms right in front of the restaurant, ruining Bob's chances of collecting the rent money he needs. So, with the help of Linda (John Roberts) and Teddy (Larry Murphy), he tries to find a new way to sell some burgers. Meanwhile, the kids make a shocking discovery that sends them on a murder-mystery case in the hopes they can also save the restaurant.

The additional voice cast for the movie includes Kristen Schaal (Louise), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Dan Mintz (Tina), Kevin Kline (Mr. Fischoeder), Zach Galifianakis (Felix Fischoeder), Gary Cole (Sergeant Bosco), David Herman (Mr. Frond), Jenny Slate (Tammy), and more. It was written by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, and directed by Bouchard and Bernard Derriman.

The movie wouldn't exist, however, without its long-running predecessor Bob's Burgers. The show first premiered in 2011 and is gearing up to premiere its thirteenth season this weekend. It follows the Belchers as they partake in a number of shenanigans both within and outside the restaurant. While it's still a bit unclear how much of the movie's events will be acknowledged in the upcoming season, we may see a new "re-" added to the introduction's sign, similar to how the sinkhole was hinted at near the tail end of Season 12.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is streaming now on Hulu and HBO Max. New episodes of Bob's Burgers return on Sunday, September 25 on FOX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out the Pop!s and opening number from the movie below: