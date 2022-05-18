With the release date for the upcoming The Bob’s Burgers Movie rapidly approaching, Alamo Drafthouse has revealed its exclusive poster for the film on Twitter. The poster features the Belcher family (Bob, Linda, Tina, Louise, and Gene) plastered against a psychedelic background with numerous colored hamburgers, storm clouds, and flowers. Gene himself is even wearing a colored afro, and Tina is pictured inside a giant hamburger/bikini costume hybrid.

The tweet reads “Check out this exclusive The #BobsBurgersMovie poster for @alamodrafthouse. Get your tickets now, only in theaters May 27” and includes a link to the theater chain’s website, where audiences can purchase tickets to the film.

The film has been in post-production for years now, originally slated to come out in July of 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is directed by Bernard Derriman and Loren Bouchard, two veterans of the hit animated Fox show, Bob’s Burgers, which the film is based on. The new film features all the show’s principal cast. H. Jon Benjamin voices Bob Belcher, the owner of local hamburger restaurant Bob’s Burgers and patriarch of the Belcher family. John Roberts voices Bob’s fun-loving wife Linda. Their flamboyant son, Gene, is voiced by Eugene Mirman. Kristen Schaal voices Louise, their scheming 9-year-old daughter who is known for wearing her pink bunny ears. And finally, the fan-favorite, extremely awkward, oldest daughter Tina is voiced by Dan Mintz. Also confirmed to make an appearance are supporting characters like Jimmy Junior, Felix Fischoeder, and Sergeant Bosco.

In the film, a sinkhole forms right outside of Bob’s Burgers, which interferes with the Belchers’ business for the summer. As Bob and Linda try to keep the restaurant running, the three kids attempt to solve a mystery that could affect the future of the restaurant. The film has been described as a musical, as well as sticking to the comedy of the original show.

Bob’s Burgers is currently in its twelfth season, having been on the air since 2011. The series is part of Fox’s long-running “Animation Domination” programming. The show has been nominated for several Emmys and won for Outstanding Animated Program in 2014 and 2017. The show was developed by Loren Bouchard, who co-directed and co-wrote the feature film, and Jim Dauterive. The show has been renewed for Season 13 as well.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie releases exclusively in theaters on May 27th. You can check out the poster below:

