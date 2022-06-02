The Belcher family are finally on the big screen. Bursting with energy, much like Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) when he figures out the Burger of the Day, there are musical numbers, a murder mystery, and a cameo by zombie boyfriends. From the beginning to the end, creator Loren Hal Bouchard delivers a feel-good experience. Besides keeping the charm from its show, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is really about what makes the Belcher family so wholesome. Every family member has to be brave against some scenarios full of uncertainty. But they aren’t a solo act. They support one another and how they come together shows that this movie wears a big heart on its animated sleeve.

What could be any usual day for the family is quickly upended. Bob and Linda (John Roberts) learn the bank loan they hoped to get extended is flat-out rejected. Seven days is all the time they have to get the money in — or Bob’s Burgers will be closed. Selling enough food to make up the money amount will be intense but not impossible. And then a massive sinkhole opens up outside on the street. Turning a bad situation even worse, a skeleton is discovered within the dirt. As the body didn’t just lie down there, a full-blown murder mystery occurs. Instead of enjoying spring break, Louise (Kristen Schaal) makes Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Tina (Dan Mintz) investigate the crime. By the end, solving the mystery is not really what provides catharsis to this family. They provide it to each other.

The opening song, “Sunny Side Up Summer," sets up everyone’s problems. Every day for poor Bob is another day for him to get “a little diarrhea from the worry and the stressin’ and the hopin’.” Linda comes in with the chorus, “But you shouldn’t think about those fears now,” always being his biggest supporter. Oldest sibling Tina and middle child Gene sing to their own worries, which aren’t as nearly as stressful as their father’s but just as important to them. Tina is preparing herself to get a summer boyfriend while Gene focuses on a handmade instrument that will “revolutionize American pop music.” As for youngest sibling Louise, she questions the pink bunny ears on her head, part of her daily look, singing quietly how they are, “keeping me feeling small, though they actually make me tall.” It plays tug-of-war in her head.

For Tina, she’s able to solve her problem like how it starts, within herself. She hopes to catch the aloof eye of Jimmy Jr. (Benjamin). Taking out her barrette, she clasps it to a chain for a makeshift necklace. It will be a gift when Jimmy Jr. accepts her summer boyfriend request. The only problem is, Tina is a daydreamer. She loves to write in her journal, her imagination making the fantasies more grand than reality. In her head, she rides a horse, Jericho (Paul Rudd), across a sunset beach, with Jimmy Jr. catching up on a horse of his own. Then her own fantasy turns against her. What if by making the real Jimmy Jr. into her boyfriend, Tina realizes the fantasy version of him is actually better? She gets rid of the barrette necklace, accepting reality won’t be what she hopes for it to be. And then Jimmy Jr. happens upon it. Seeing this as a sign, Tina takes the leap.

Like his sister, Gene’s own problem is due to his own inner self. After he creates an instrument from a napkin dispenser and a spoon, the bloink noise from it acts more like a jump scare to his family. But he believes in it. Then in a dream, an alien ship warns that should Gene play his new instrument in public, it will bring doom to the world. Discouraged, Gene works through it. At the end of the movie, he plays the instrument in a band performance, Louise and Tina among his bandmates, all dressed like KISS but with an autumn color palette. It’s odd but expect nothing less from Gene. Watching below the stage, Bob and Linda are his biggest fans. Never mind they are the only audience around.

When it comes to Bob, there’s more stress to the situation. Along with the bank loan, the chasm of a sinkhole, and landlord Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) getting arrested in connection to the skeleton, Bob sees no hope for Bob’s Burgers. Handyman and family friend Teddy (Larry Murphy) does his best to help out, building a mobile cooking stand from scratch. Aside from some hiccups, it works well. If the customers can’t get to the restaurant, Bob will to bring it to them. Like Teddy, Linda takes it upon herself to bring something new. She wears a burger suit fitted with a bikini. Because “Sex sells baby!” The Belcher parents are the working team that keep the restaurant or even a mobile stand running. But all the optimism Linda usually brings eventually is drained. At the height of the family’s amateur murder mystery investigation, they get into an old go-kart to escape from danger. It leads to a lot more. The car gets stuck in the sinkhole outside Bob’s Burgers, getting buried under dirt. This sticky situation for the family is ultimately too much for Linda. She’s ready to give up. So Bob takes over, figuring out an escape plan and keeping alight the spark of optimism he often relies on from his wife. After being his support system for so long, Bob understands how tiring it must be to not get much in return.

But it’s Louise whose anxieties are central to the movie. The whole family wouldn’t have gotten into the various misadventures if it weren’t for her. At school, a classmate taunts Louise on her bunny ears. Louise even gets called the terrible, dreaded word: a "baby." It haunts Louise. Wanting to show everyone she is in fact not a baby, Louise commits to exploring the sinkhole. She accidentally falls in, discovering the skeleton. Making sure to share this harrowing experience at school, Louise doesn’t make much progress in showing off bravery. So the next call to action is for her to investigate the mystery. And why does Louise think to do this? She overhears Bob nervously discussing with Linda all the domino effects that will happen due to the skeleton, from the business shutting down and the family getting thrown on the street. Louise uses this info to persuade Tina and Gene into helping her find the real culprit. If it helps to show everyone she isn’t a coward too, that works in her favor. It’s mildly selfish support, but support nevertheless. She's in middle school, let her be.

When the family get buried alive in the go-kart, Louise finally admits to why she has been doing all of this. The bunny ears on her head are her source of bravery, she knows it. Without them, she’s weak. To brace for the first day of school way back when, Louise needed to wear them. But that memory is all wrong. Bob and Linda dismiss it, telling her she got the ears on the second day of school. They were made by Linda in honor of Bob’s late mother. Louise has always been brave. Speaking up helps Louise realize how others see her rather than what she believes they see.

This family is a supportive, accepting bunch. Linda may be in a burger suit with a bikini for most of the movie, but the family don’t ever do a double take. Gene gets to play his handmade instrument with his family coming around to embrace the abrasive “musical” effect. By having none of the Belchers ridicule one another, each one can be as much of an oddball as they please to be. This non-judgmental acceptance makes them a heartwarming family unit, an integral part of the show’s DNA and now carried over into its feature debut. Each Belcher can be uniquely themselves. And once they have each other's support, they truly can have the sunny side up summer of their lives.

