Back in 2007, history was made when the long-running FOX animated sitcom The Simpsons hit the big-screen with The Simpsons Movie. Now the ever-popular sitcom Bob’s Burgers will be following in its yellow-hued cousin’s footsteps with The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

First announced back in 2017, it’s been a long road to The Bob’s Burgers Movie and after countless delays that date back to even before COVID, it looks like we’re finally going to see Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise Belcher on the big screen in their biggest adventure yet.

When Does The 'Bob’s Burgers' Movie Premiere?

Image via Fox

When The Bob’s Burgers Movie was first announced back in October 2017, 20th Century Fox gave the film a release date of July 17, 2020 which would have had it opening opposite Christopher Nolan’s Tenet but of course, that film had its fair share of delays as well. Shortly after the announcement, it was revealed that the Walt Disney Company was in talks to purchase 20th Century Fox, which put the film’s fate into question.

Two years after the film was announced, Disney briefly pulled the film off of its release schedule before being added back on with a representative from the studio claiming the removal was the fault of an error in their systems. In April of 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the film was officially pushed back to April 9, 2021.

All was quiet on the movie’s front once again until January 2021 when the film was pulled off the schedule. The film’s director Loren Bouchard assured fans that the film was still in the works but that he and his team wanted to wait to reveal a new date when audiences would feel completely safe going back to the theater.

Finally in September of 2021, Disney unveiled a teaser poster for the film and revealed its new release date: May 22, 2022. It’ll now be opening simultaneously with two of the biggest blockbusters of the summer season with John Wick: Chapter 4 and long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick.

Is There a Trailer For The 'Bob’s Burgers' Movie Yet?

Image via Fox

As of this moment, there unfortunately isn’t a trailer and it likely won’t be coming anytime soon. The earliest fans could expect a first look would be in December, but there’s also a strong chance we won’t get our first look at the Belcher’s family’s big-screen adventure until early 2022. Be sure to check back with this page later as we’ll be updating it once that first trailer officially drops.

That being said at this past San Diego Comic-Con, Bouchard let this little tidbit of information drop: “I think really soon, we’re going to start releasing trailers, art, clips, all the little things that are such a pleasure for us to release into the world.”

Who Is In The Cast For The 'Bob’s Burgers' Movie?

Image via Fox

All of the main cast of the long-running series will be reprising their roles for the theatrical film. H. Jon Benjamin will once again voice the titular Bob Belcher, John Roberts will voice Bob’s peppy wife Linda Belcher, Dan Mintz will voice the fan-favorite awkward eldest child Tina Belcher, Eugene Mirman will voice the goofy middle child Gene Belcher, and Kristen Schaal will voice the chaotic youngest child Louise Belcher.

Outside of the Belcher clan, others who are scheduled to appear will be Larry Murphy voicing family friend Teddy. Sam Seder confirmed back in June that he’ll be making a cameo in the film as health inspector Hugo. We also know that Tina’s love-interest Jimmy Junior will be popping up in the movie thanks to a behind the scenes still Bouchard tweeted out back in January.

As for the rest of the cast, nothing has been confirmed, but with the massive ensemble of characters featured in the show don’t be surprised if more than just these characters swing by.

What Is The Plot Of The 'Bob’s Burgers' Movie?

Image via Fox

We still don’t have a clear plot that has been revealed for the movie, but Bouchard has revealed a couple of hints at what it might entail. He teased that the film will scratch every itch that the fans had ever had about the hit series while providing a story that will also be accessible to newcomers to the series. At the most recent San Diego Comic Con, Bouchard described The Bob’s Burgers Movie as a “musical, comedy, mystery, adventure and a kind of coming-of-age story.”

The film will supposedly give fans the origin story of Louise’s iconic bunny ears hat that she seemingly never voluntarily takes off. There will also be a minor subplot of the film that will involve Louise and her trusty nightlight Kuchi Kopi inside her fantasy world. Bouchard also addressed that the film will delve into Bob’s relationship with his parents and will go more in depth with the death of his mother. Bouchard claimed that this film is where him and his team will ‘lay it all out on the field.’ “I can guarantee it will be the best movie we could possibly make. We are leaving no stone unturned.”

Will The 'Bob’s Burgers' Movie Be A Musical?

Image via Fox

Carrying on the show’s tradition of having some memorable musical numbers, Bouchard confirmed that the film will be a musical. Following in a similar path as another adult animated series turned film, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, the Belcher’s big screen debut will be a bit more musical than the average episode of the show.

Will The 'Bob’s Burgers' Movie Have The Same Animation Style As The Show?

Image via Fox

We live in a time where 2D animated theatrical films have become a rarity. Heck, even when The Simpsons Movie debuted back in 2007, we were already seeing less and less traditionally animated films. It’d be fair to presume that there would have been a chance that the film would opt for 3D animation, however that won’t be the case. Instagram posts from Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy have confirmed that the film will be sticking to the traditional 2D style.

Will The 'Bob’s Burgers' Movie Serve As The Series Finale?

Image via Fox

We’ve often heard the stories about how both the South Park and SpongeBob Squarepants movies were initially made as series finales but their success revitalized the show. So it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to consider that maybe Loren Bouchard and his team made The Bob’s Burgers Movie as a conclusion to the long-running show, especially as Bouchard also works on The Great North and Central Park. Thankfully it won’t be the last we see of The Belcher family as Fox has already ordered a thirteenth season that will premiere after the film hits theaters.

Will This Be The Only Time We See The Belchers On The Big Screen?

Image via Fox

It won’t be! Loren Bouchard confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that a theater-bound short film was created before the pandemic titled “My Butt Has A Fever.” Whether or not this short will play before the movie itself or another Disney release is unknown at this time. The Simpsons have still been able to maintain a presence in theaters with their Maggi Simpson short films, so who’s to say that Bob’s Burgers can’t do the same with one of its characters.

Image via Fox

It won’t be and once it’s theatrical window has finished and it is readily available on-demand, the film will first go to HBO Max, as 20th Century Studios still has a deal with the platform that was made before being acquired by Disney with the deal set to expire at the end of 2022. Once it leaves the platform the film will likely be available to stream on Hulu for US audiences and Disney+ for international viewers.

Where Can I Stream 'Bob’s Burgers' The Series?

Image via Fox

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, then you’re in luck as the entire series of Bob’s Burgers is available to stream on Hulu along with some of your other favorite adult animated series. If you’re in a country that doesn’t have Hulu, then you will be able to stream the hit series on Disney+ through the Star category. So if you want to watch or rewatch the show in its entirety prior to the film’s release in the summer of 2022 or reading this article made you want to rewatch your favorite episode, just jump over to Hulu and start streaming away.

