A Bob’s Burgers movie was first announced back in 2017, but since that time the feature film debut of the characters from the beloved animated FOX sitcom has been delayed several times. Most recently, the film was slated for release in April 2021, but was pulled off of Disney's release schedule entirely and is now currently undated. So what's going on with Bob's Burgers: The Movie? That's what Collider’s Steve Weintraub asked Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard during a recent interview pegged to Season 2 of his Apple TV+ series Central Park, and Bouchard assured us the movie is still happening.

When asked about the status of Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, Bouchard stated:

“It’s coming. Working hard on it. Excited to bring it out into the world. Excited also to bring it out at the right time.”

For Bouchard, it seems like that time is when theaters have finally gone completely back to normal and audiences are willing more open to the theatrical experience again:

“But we’re not in a hurry to be in theaters until it’s really come back, people are going to the movies and feel safe and comfortable there. And we have to finish it. It’s not next month. We don’t have a date yet, we’ll announce very soon. But we are hard at work on it.”

When Bob’s Burgers: The Movie was originally announced in 2017, it had a planned 2020 release date. When announcing the movie, Bouchard stated at the time, “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show.”

Bouchard continued, “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s - but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!” At the very least, Bouchard and the entire team have been working on the Bob’s Burgers movie during quarantine, and are still refining the highly anticipated film.

While we still don’t have a release date for Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, the film is definitely coming out and Bouchard says that the new release date will “announce very soon,” so, hopefully, we’ll be visiting the slightly greasy world of Bob’s Burgers on the big screen sooner rather than later.

