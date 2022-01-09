The teaser will be the first glimpse at the film, which has been in development since October 2017.

Jon Schroeder, writer and producer on the Fox animated hit Bob's Burgers, has revealed that a first look at the film will premiere with Monday night's college football matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Additionally, we've got our official synopsis for the film. Bob's Burgers: The Movie has been in development since 2017, with several disruptions and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic impeding its release. A release date of May 27, 2022 was announced back in September, perfectly aligning with one of the grill's favorite holidays, Memorial Day.

Schroeder has not given any hints as to what will be seen in the first look, though several of the creative forces behind the beloved series have hyped up the feature quite nicely. Creator Loren Bouchard has said they've been hard at work on the film, ensuring "it will creatively scratch every itch that longtime fans of the show have had." Its ultimate road to theaters has been rocky to say the least, not just as a result of the pandemic, but also in relation to Disney's acquisition of Fox. This caused some release date shuffling, with Bouchard saying the following to Collider in order to quell fan reactions:

"It's coming. Working hard on it. Excited to bring it out into the world. Excited also to bring it out at the right time. But we're not in a hurry to be in theaters until it's really come back, people are going to the movies and feel safe and comfortable there. And we have to finish it."

Bouchard had made those comments to prior to its release announcement. His remarks also bring to light the challenges and workload that go into making an animated film, particularly one that also runs opposite an annual broadcast series. Fox faced a similar situation in 2007 with The Simpsons Movie, with the creators of that series noting the challenges and toll that a simultaneous production took on the creative forces. With Bob's Burgers running for 11 years and 226 episodes, the fanbase and positive reception certainly mirrors that of The Simpsons.

20th Century Studios has released a brief synopsis for the film, which sounds perfectly in line with the shenanigans that fans of the Belchers have come to know.

"The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

The Bob's Burgers Movie will star series mainstays H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, Kristen Schaal as Louise, and Larry Murphy as Teddy. Frequent guest stars Kevin Kline, David Wain, and Zach Galifianakis will also appear as their respective characters. Bouchard and Bernard Derriman direct the film.

The Bob's Burgers Movie will flip into theaters on May 27. Check out Schroeder's tweet below:

