20th Century Studios has just released a new trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, giving us a sizzling new look at the beloved animated series' turn to the big screen.

The trailer begins, like so many Bob's Burgers adventures, with Bob Belcher worrying over money and the future of his family's restaurant. But his financial woes are interrupted by something quite explosive: an explosion. A ruptured water main right outside the Belcher's restaurant, which causes a sinkhole directly in front of Bob's Burgers, spoils Bob's plans for a busy summer at his restaurant. But these are just the beginnings of the adventures in store, as the trailer plunges us into the chaos both made and dealt with by the Belcher family. As Bob and Linda deal with the future of their restaurant, the children, Tina, Gene, and Louise, will embark on an adventure of their own, exploring the many mysteries within their seaside town.

The Bob's Burgers Movie will be a combination of musical, comedy, mystery, and adventure. That's a lot to pack into one movie, but Bob's Burgers has managed to pack these three genres into their thirty-minute episodes with no problem, so who knows what musical mystery-adventures are in store for the full-length feature. The film is a long-time coming for the series, which originally premiered in 2011. Bob's Burgers is currently in its twelfth season, and has aired over two hundred episodes. Following the misadventures of the Belcher family, who own a small and often unsuccessful restaurant in a seaside town, the series explores the beauty that can be found in floundering.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: Top 10 'Bob's Burgers' Episodes, According to IMDb

The Bob's Burgers Movie will feature the series' voice cast, including Kristen Schaal as the mischievous Louise Belcher, the youngest Belcher sibling, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, the pubescent and fantasy-minded eldest Belcher sibling, Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher, the musically minded middle Belcher child, H. Jon Benjamin as the hapless Bob Belcher, and John Roberts as the ever-peppy Linda Belcher. Larry Murphy, who voiced the Belcher by-proximity Teddy, will also be featured in the movie. The devious and rich to the gills Fischoeder brothers will also be featured, voiced by Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.

The film was directed by series creator Loren Bouchard along with Bernard Derriman, and the screenplay was written by Bouchard and Nora Smith. The Bob's Burgers Movie will be released on May 27. You can check out the new trailer below:

'Bob's Burgers: The Movie' Trailer Brings the Belcher Family to the Big Screen

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (259 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley