As Linda Belcher would say, it's a beautiful day for a burger! After what feels like 84 years, we finally got our first look at Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, the highly anticipated film based on the beloved animated FOX sitcom of the same name. Though we still have some time to go before we can meet the Belchers on the big screen, the first trailer is just the perfect aperitif before the main course - or in more appropriate terms, the right side of chips before the main burger.

A movie based on Loren Bouchard's Bob's Burgers was first announced all the way back in 2017 with a planned 2020 release date, but the film has suffered multiple delays since then. When the film was first announced, Bouchard promised a unique experience for fans and newcomers alike, "We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show."

Bouchard continued,

“We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s - but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

RELATED: 'Bob's Burgers: The Movie' Synopsis Sounds Like a Perfect Belcher Adventure, First Look Coming Tomorrow

The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with a delicious misdirect, we open with live action footage of a jucy burger being made, with crisp iceburg lettuce, ripe, red tomatoes, and some of the fluffiest buns you've ever seen--all while Linda does her best sexy voice in the background. We cut back to animation with an equally appetizing burger on the grill and Linda in her take on a sexy, summer version of Gene's burger costume, which is to say, Gene's burger costume now with a bikini. Linda and Bob are hustling for the burger business outside of Wonder Warf, which looks to be celebrating its 80th anniversary with free popcorn and half-priced rides.

Tina continues to live out her wildest fantasies as she and Jimmy Jr. ride across the sunset and she's able to convince her eternal crush to take off his pants while on horseback. Louise appears to be up to some plan far beyond her years as she leads Gene and Tina through a colorful trailer park maze in one shot. The youngest Belcher has made it her mission to solve a mystery to save the resturant after a sinkhole blocks the entrance and puts a cramp in their summer plans. Belcher bestie, Teddy seems to be helping out around the resturant, tinkering both in the kitchen and with Bob's new mobile burger stand. We also get shots of both the Belcher family and citizens about town absolutely aghast at whatever they're witnessing.

As the music swells we get a variety of exciting quickshots including Gene leading a rock band featureing his siblings and friends, Mr. Fischoder twisting the nipples of a merman statue, the whole city on a flying saucer, Gene and Louise seemlingly taken hostage by the Fischoder brothers, and all three siblings up to no good at the Fischoder estate. Between the Belcher children's wild imaginations and their parents delightful schemes, the Belcher family is going to deliver one of the most exciting meals of the year with this movie.

Bob's Burgers: The Movie will see the return of the main cast of the TV show, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, Kristen Schaal as Louise, and Larry Murphy as Teddy. Frequent guest stars Kevin Kline, David Wain, and Zach Galifianakis will also appear as their respective characters. The film is co-directed by Bouchard and Bernard Derriman.

Bob's Burgers: The Movie hits theaters on May 27, 2022. Check out the official trailer, synopsis, and movie poster below.

"The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

Every 'Bob's Burgers' Christmas Episode, Ranked from Least to Most Likely to Make you Jingle with Holiday Spirit It's Christmas, alriiiiiiight!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email