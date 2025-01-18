For fans of animated sitcoms, Bob’s Burgers is unlike any other. It has the same elements—the humor and heart—but Bob’s Burgers has an added charm to it that many other animations lack: a strong, healthy family dynamic. The Belchers are certainly chaotic, but their family has such a genuine and realistic connection that makes the show unique. It also boasts fairly tame and tasteful humor compared to other animated sitcoms that rely on shock value for laughs. The Belchers are a one-of-a-kind family—the heart of the series.

The best parts of Bob’s Burgers come from the characters’ interactions, which are sometimes wholesome, and often hilarious. With so many memorable moments, viewers are sure to pick up on a few phrases, whether it’s a witty remark from Louise (Kristen Schaal) or one of Gene’s (Eugene Mirman) bizarre quotes. Memorable quotes range from sibling interactions and marital quarrels to father-daughter talks and strange asides from minor characters like the Belchers’ landlord, Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline). These are the best Bob’s Burgers quotes, ranked by their ability to characterize the speaker, reliability, and overall effectiveness, whether it is meant to be humorous or thought-provoking.

10 "Look at how you stand. People who had good childhoods don't stand like that."

Linda Belcher (Season 3, Episode 3)

Image via Fox

Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) receives a package in the mail from his dad’s old restaurant. It contains his old toys, which are really just household objects to which he became attached, such as the vaguely dog-shaped remains of a bar of soap and Brilly, the scouring “pal,” not pad. This trip down memory lane causes Bob to realize that his childhood was not as good as he remembered. Linda (John Roberts) admits that she already knows, justifying her knowledge with this quote.

It’s never a great thing to hear that one’s childhood emotional insecurities are physically manifesting into adulthood. Linda tells Bob that his bad childhood is undeniable, with an unapologetic “look at you,” baffling Bob. It is a hilarious exchange between Linda and Bob, but the more it is dwelt on, the more true and sad it becomes. Bob even realizes that he is subjecting his kids to a similar childhood, spending their free time working instead of enjoying their youth. Any viewer familiar with Bob knows that he is a great father and that his kids’ childhoods are very different from his.

9 "You're my angel... dust. Sorry, that's a drug."

Bob Belcher (Season 5, Episode 10)

Image via Fox

Bob directs this nickname toward Louise to win back her favor after he hires her enemy, Logan (Kurt Braunohler). After faltering through various other nicknames, Bob arrives at “cutie pie,” which doesn’t seem right, and the next thing to come out is “angel dust.” Although it sounds innocent enough, angel dust is, in fact, a common name for a hallucinogenic drug.

Bob and Louise’s dynamic is one of the best parts of the show. Bob’s nickname line demonstrates what their relationship is not. The cutesy nickname bit is just not natural for Bob, especially directed at Louise. They have a mutual respect that transcends fluff, which makes their father-daughter dynamic all the more real and endearing. Bob doesn’t want to hurt Louise with Logan’s hire, and he knows that Louise might retaliate in some way, so he attempts to soften the blow. Bob’s awkward quote shows that his relationship with Louise is deeper than a nickname, and that relationship is further explored in the episode.

8 "No, Dad, don't go underwater. You live on land. You're a land dad."

Tina Belcher (Season 10, Episode 1)

Image via Fox

Bob plans to give Linda a nice ring for their anniversary, but the kids find it first, and Gene loses it at the water park. As Bob and the kids frantically search for it, Bob gives up hope, sinking underwater in sadness. Thankfully, the kids are there to keep him above water, with Tina (Dan Mintz) delivering this odd bit of encouragement.

Monotonous Tina with the slightest bit of inflection makes this pep talk as humorous as it is sweet. In the most “Tina” way, she reminds Bob that he belongs on land, encouraging him that things will be alright despite the circumstances. Tina’s statement shows how the Belchers always have each other’s backs even if they cause their own chaos.

7 "I once lost $30,000 on a horse. She just ran off with it."

Mr. Fischoeder (Season 3, Episode 20)

Image via Fox

One of the best side character quotes comes from Mr. Fischoeder, the Belchers’ wealthy landlord. He is often the antagonist of the series, causing problems for the Belchers, especially with his shady business practices. When Fischoeder says this line, he is demanding his winnings from Louise’s underground casino, which the Belchers cannot afford.

The quote is one of the show's many erratic and bizarre lines, but what makes this one especially memorable is its equivocal nature. The less likely interpretation ends up being the right one, according to Fischoeder, who was apparently robbed by a horse, not betting on a horse. Fischoeder's line is a random break that catches viewers off-guard but undoubtedly elicits some laughter.

6 "You could sell your soul. I did, and look at me. I'm fine."

Louise Belcher (Season 3, Episode 23)

Image via Fox

Louise offers this suggestion to Linda, who lacks the funds to send Gene to a pricey baseball camp against Bob’s wishes. Gene desperately needs the practice after costing his team their game. However, Louise convinces Linda to secretly sell Bob's new espresso machine, a devious plan that is perhaps proof that she actually did sell her soul.

Anyone familiar with Louise would take one look at that statement and laugh. Nearly everything Louise has done and said in the series suggests that she is not fine. The way Schaal voices “I’m fine” is delightful and creepy, with the animation portraying Louise straight-on with a broad, forced smile. This is a classic Louise quote that proves why she is a beloved character: the fiery little sibling, wise and mischievous for better or worse.

5 "My life is more difficult than anyone else's on the planet, and yes, I'm including starving children, so don't ask!"

Gene Belcher (Season 3, Episode 8)

Image via Fox

When Gene is pressured into dating Courtney (David Wain), a girl from school who he finds annoying, he soon tries to break up with her. While stressing about how he will end their relationship, he declares that his life is the most difficult of all. His life is further complicated when he finds out Courtney's dad (John Michael Higgins) is a jingle writer and could launch Gene's music career.

One of the best Bob's Burgers characters, Gene has many memorable quotes, which are usually wild and age-appropriate for a middle school boy. This one is no exception. Unapologetically, Gene believes his life is the hardest in the world, beating anyone who dares to contradict his statement to the punch. For Gene, nothing can evoke this sentiment quite like a middle school relationship, especially one that could make or break his career as an aspiring musician.

4 "Ugh, you’re the worst kind of autistic."

Louise Belcher (Season 1, Episode 1)

Image via Fox

Louise directs this line to Tina, defending her interactions with the customers—"she's autistic, she can't help it." Bob assures Tina that she is not autistic, resulting in a toothpick counting game that has apparently happened before, according to an exasperated Bob. Tina mistakes three toothpicks for a hundred, resulting in Louise’s quote with Gene adding "You can’t even count."

This line is a part of one of the funniest exchanges in the series, right in the first episode. It’s such a genuine, familial interaction that plays out: hilarious and insulting, with kids simply being kids. Despite Bob’s important conversation with the health inspectors being interrupted, he hilariously addresses his kids’ concerns, which spiral into this toothpick test, and he is even shocked by Tina’s absurdly inaccurate toothpick count.

3 "Okay, fine. But I'm gonna complain the whole time."

Bob Belcher (Season 2, Episode 8)

Image via Fox

Linda is thrilled when Cake, a show parodying Stomp with patty-cake, will be at the arts center. However, Bob is not looking forward to it, saying this line to Linda when she says they can’t skip Cake. In one of Bob’s best storylines on the show, he ends up loving Cake and can’t help but share his love for “caking” with anyone and anything he can find.

Compared to the rest of the Belchers, Bob is the normal one, a bit pessimistic at times, but mild-mannered. This quote characterizes Bob well, and it’s also relatable for viewers. Sure, Louise has some great sarcastic one-liners, but simple lines like those from Bob hold up just as well. Even more remarkable is Bob’s change of heart regarding Cake—a shift in expectation versus reality that many audience members have surely experienced.

2 "I'm no hero. I put my bra on one boob at a time like everyone else."

Tina Belcher (Season 3, Episode 21)

Image via Fox

Louise develops her first crush after she is forced to attend a Boyz 4 Now concert with Tina. Overwhelmed by this new feeling, Louise receives guidance from Tina, who has plenty of experience crushing on boys. Louise, who is overcome with emotions, asks Tina how she lives, crushing on every boy she meets, to which Tina delivers this line, assuring Louise that she is no hero.

In classic Tina fashion, she puts a bizarre twist on the expression “I put my pants on one leg at a time” to prove just how ordinary she is. As adorably awkward as Tina is, she also has an undeniable confidence that keeps her going and being her unique self. This moment is also a sweet sister bonding moment for Louise and Tina. While Tina keeps her humility in the moment, she inadvertently proves that she is one of a kind with this hilarious quote.

1 "If she was a spice, she'd be flour."

Louise Belcher (Season 4, Episode 9)

Image via Fox

“If she were a book, she'd be two books,” Louise goes on, describing her slumber party attendee, Jessica (Kathryn Hahn). That sounds like a harsh way for Louise to describe her guest, but that’s because Linda organized this slumber party to Louise’s dismay. Louise spends the episode determined to drive each girl away.

The insult is so quotable and another classic of Louise's—she is not afraid to say what’s on her mind and is incredibly witty. Still, Louise is in for a surprise when she learns that Jessica isn’t as boring as she thought. During the slumber party, Jessica is revealed to be quite clever and she and Louise develop a friendship.

NEXT: The Best 'Bob's Burgers' Episodes, Ranked