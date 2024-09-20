It’s hard to believe, but the Belcher family has served customers at Bob’s Burgers for more than a decade. The quirky animated series now sits comfortably next to comedy mainstays like Family Guy or The Simpsons, but back in season one, the show still had something to prove and an audience to find.

Unlike many comedies that struggle to find their voice early on, Bob’s Burgers debuted with fully fleshed-out characters and defined relationships that made it stand out in a crowded field of animated sitcoms. From adventures in aggressive hospitality to a war against lobster, these episodes defined the first season of Bob’s Burgers.

10 "Hamburger Dinner Theater"

Episode 5

Linda (voiced by John Roberts) is bitten by the theater bug, and she plans to infect everyone at home when she’s given the idea to host a dinner theater production at Bob’s Burgers. Linda involves everyone in the family except Bob (voiced by H Jon Benjamin), who hates the idea but begrudgingly agrees. When a robbery interrupts the big finale of Linda’s musical murder mystery, she must decide if her priority is life on the stage or not letting the restaurant be robbed two days in a row.

Linda’s at her funniest when she excitedly obsesses over whatever passion of the week has caught her eye, and her foray into dinner theater is a great example. A particularly good moment is the audience gasping at Linda’s graphic depiction of a dead body, complete with squirting blood. The oldest daughter, Tina (voiced by Dan Mintz), is a standout in the episode, dressed as a tree amidst the carnage of Linda’s play, doing her best to overcome stage fright to remember her one line.

9 "Weekend at Mort's"

Episode 11

When mold forces the Belcher family out of their restaurant for the weekend, next-door neighbor and crematorium owner Mort (voiced by Andy Kindler) invites them to stay at his place. The family agrees, with Linda jumping at the opportunity to have time away from work. Work might have been the safer choice when a double date between Bob, Linda, Mort, and his online dating match leads to Bob almost being burnt alive in a coffin before he narrowly escapes in front of his kids.

Even though there are endless possibilities for plots within the Belcher's interactions, episodes like “Weekend at Mort's” are important as they allow viewers more time with side characters like Mort. The dynamic of Tina babysitting Gene (voiced by Eugene Mirman) and Louise (voiced by Kristen Schaal) is always welcome, as Tina never stands a chance against the manipulation of criminal mastermind Louise. All the plotlines wrap together nicely for a satisfying conclusion that sees Bob abandon his Speed bus model and find a renewed love for wife Linda.

8 "Lobsterfest"

Episode 12

Bob’s aggravation is in peak form when the town is caught up in Lobsterfest fever. Bob is allergic to lobster, but more importantly, he fears what the festival will do to his already slow business. After an impending hurricane cancels Lobsterfest, Bob invites all the stragglers to eat at the restaurant, packing the place out. Drunk on power and alcohol, Bob decides to give away burgers for free, but when he awakens to a trashed restaurant and an uncanceled Lobsterfest, Bob takes one final stand against all things soaked in butter.

Especially for the first season, episodes that reference how poorly the restaurant is doing or how much Bob needs the business to succeed, are good reminders of the show’s stakes. Standout moments are when the Belcher kids slip away during the storm to go “looting” but only manage to find a live lobster. They decide to cook and eat their loot in secret to avoid incurring the wrath of their dad, but it turns out Gene has the same allergic reaction to lobster as Bob. Benjamin’s delivery is always great, but his not being able to determine if Gene’s swollen red face is different from his normal face is priceless.

7 "Spaghetti Western and Meatballs"

Episode 9

A one-on-one moment between Bob and Louise is interrupted by one of Bob’s favorite spaghetti Western movies called “Banjo.” Gene happens upon Bob watching it and the two bond over their love for it, much to Louise’s dismay. While Gene is inspired to confront his rival, Choo-Choo (voiced by Brian Posehn), with the aid of Louise’s toy guitar, Bob is at odds with school counselor Mr. Frond (voiced by David Herman) after Linda volunteers Bob to make a spaghetti and meatballs dinner for the elementary school.

Gene gets to shine in the role of conquering hero, albeit with a pink guitar and his mom’s hat, but seeing him stroll into the cafeteria and strum with swagger is something not to miss. Louise benefits from a script that explores a different side of her personality. Viewers accustomed to seeing Louise raise hell are treated to a softer side when she’s jealous of the attention Bob gives Gene during their “Banjo” watching. It’s a plot-dense episode, which makes it even more impressive that the writers find time to add in character development along the way.

6 "Crawl Space"

Episode 2

A visit from Linda’s parents sends Bob hiding within the walls in the second episode of Bob’s Burgers. Originally sent to fix a leak before the arrival of Grandma Gloria (voiced by Renee Taylor) and Grandpa Al, Bob discovers the crawl space would be a good place to hide and pretends to be stuck. As Bob slowly goes crazy, talking to Louise’s nightlight while scuttling to different parts of the house, Gloria makes it her mission to rescue him.

If the first episode of a series establishes characters and relationships, the second episode goes a long way to reiterating what type of comedy to expect. It’s done well in “Crawl Space,” as viewers start with a very stepped-upon sitcom premise of the in-laws visiting, for it to spin out of control into a Shining parody after Bob has lost his bearings. Between Bob’s madness and Louise happily telling everyone her father is dead and a ghost in the restaurant, the series started strong from the start.

5 "Bed & Breakfast"

Episode 7

One-star ratings are in store for Linda when she turns the Belcher’s living quarters into a bed and breakfast from hell. Linda has dreams of the perfect guests who want to drink wine and share stories, but she only finds disappointment when the temporary tenants only want privacy. After Teddy (voiced by Larry Murphy) expresses interest in Linda’s side hustle, she clears out Louise’s room so he can stay. Louise takes this as well as can be expected, and declares war until her room is returned.

Linda is unhinged and at her absolute best in this episode. As the pieces of her dream fall around her, Linda goes to more drastic measures, and a rare battle of wills between her and Louise takes place. When Linda locks her guests into their rooms to stop them from leaving, viewers understand why Bob didn’t want to host the bed and breakfast in the first place. Manic, inspired, and filled with hilarious moments, “Bed and Breakfast” is a rewatchable joy.

4 "Burger War"

Episode 10

The future of Bob’s Burgers has never been more in peril than when Bob waits to hear from his landlord Mr. Fischoeder (voiced by Kevin Kline) on whether he’ll renew the restaurant’s lease. Fischoeder confesses that Jimmy Pesto (voiced by Jay Johnston), Bob’s rival who owns the Italian pizza parlor across the street, wants to turn Bob’s place into a gift shop, and he’s considering the offer. Bob and his family will need to pull out all the stops to make sure they can come up with rent money and thwart Pesto’s schemes.

The war between Bob and Jimmy is simmering in most episodes of the first season, if only in a throwaway reference here or there, but their rivalry escalated to the next level here. The episode almost feels like it was designed to be a season finale, with the heightened stakes and the subplots for each of the Belcher children woven in. Bob’s Burgers is at its best when it manages to spin different plates for each of its colorful characters, and “Burger Wars” accomplishes this with incredible finesse.

3 "Sacred Cow"

Episode 3

Bob’s excitement to commemorate the 100,000th burger sold is ruined when documentary filmmaker, Randy (voiced by Paul F. Tompkins), brings a cow in a blonde wig to Bob’s Burgers. Randy explains to Bob that the fate of the cow, whose name is Moolissa, is in his hands, and Bob has to decide whether the cow lives or is turned into burgers. While Bob struggles with a crisis of conscience, Louise tricks Tina into thinking Moolissa is communicating with her via feces.

The great Bob’s Burgers stories manage to build to crazier and crazier heights while still feeling grounded even though the plot is ludicrous, such as midway through “Sacred Cow,” when Bob has managed to get the cow upstairs to safety. If for no other reason, this episode is significant because of Bob’s passed-out fantasy conversation with Moolissa in heaven. It’s a great sight gag, layered on top of excellently weird writing, and delivered perfectly by Benjamin and a guest starring Todd Barry as the imagined voice of the cow.

2 "Human Flesh"

Episode 1

In the episode that started it all, Bob’s Burgers is temporarily closed down when health inspectors investigate a rumor (which Louise started) that Bob is making burgers out of human flesh. If that wasn’t enough, the health inspector, Hugo (voiced by Sam Seder), was previously engaged to Linda and is still clearly in love with her. Bob has to shut down both the rumor and the health inspector if he wants to keep his business and family intact.

It’s a pilot that possibly needs a viewing or two to truly appreciate, but it’s fantastically done. The droll delivery of Benjamin in the face of the absurdity around Bob is well-represented here, and integral to introducing viewers to the heightened reality of the show. The plot of a rumored use of human flesh is extra amusing considering the original premise’s dark tone of actual cannibalism, but thankfully, the Belchers decided to stick to beef.

1 "Sheesh! Cab, Bob?"

Episode 6

When Tina’s 13th birthday party is more than the family can afford, Bob takes a night job as a cab driver. While Bob befriends the city’s red-light district, Louise puts Tina through a tongue boot camp to train for her first kiss. If working around the clock wasn’t putting enough strain on Bob, his rivalry with Jimmy Pesto heated up when he didn’t let his son, Jimmy Jr., go to Tina’s party. Jimmy will consider letting Jimmy Jr. go only on the condition Bob shaves his mustache and brings it to him.

In an episode filled with many funny lines, it’s the heart behind it that makes the viewing special. Rather than being a show that relies on a series of cynical gags where characters put one another down, the humor instead comes from how far the family members go to take care of one another. Bob’s Burgers can be weird, absurd, and offbeat, but it’s always good-hearted, and as Bob shaves his mustache to make Tina’s night perfect, it’s clear why audiences keep tuning in year after year.

