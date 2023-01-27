Fox has renewed Bob's Burgers for its 14th and 15th seasons, alongside other animation mainstays The Simpsons and Family Guy. The show, about a third-generation restaurant owner in a small seaside town, and his eccentric family, has been a moderate hit for Fox, but a consistent performer too. The 13th season of the series averaged a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 1.39 million weekly viewers, which was an increase of 2% in the demo and 13% in live viewership from the previous season, a key factor behind the renewal of the series.

The show saw its first feature film released exclusively in cinemas on May 27, 2022, before moving to Hulu and HBO Max. All three of the renewed shows currently rank among the Top 10 comedies for the 2022-23 season with this year marking the fourth consecutive season The Simpsons leads the list. It will prove to be the fifth consecutive time for Family Guy, and the second for Bob’s Burgers on the list.

Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming for Fox Entertainment, said of the renewal for the three series:

"With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, longtime partnership with 20th Television, and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites. Three-plus decades of 'The Simpsons,' more than two decades of 'Family Guy,' and over a decade of 'Bob's Burgers' proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics."

Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation, added, "Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob's Burgers, we couldn't be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows."

The show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Guests in season 13 included Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, Adam Godley, Natalie Palamides, Ken Jeong, David Herman, Brian Huskey, Molly Shannon, Bobby Tisdale, Phil Lamarr, Natalie Palamides, Sam Seder, and Jenny Slate.