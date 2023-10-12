Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bob's Burgers Season 14.

The Big Picture Season 14 of Bob's Burgers breaks its usual formula by centering an entire episode around the side character Regular-Sized Rudy, offering a fresh perspective.

"The Amazing Rudy" emphasizes emotional impact over comedy, showcasing Rudy's struggle with his divorced parents and his desperation to bring them together.

The Belcher family's warm reception of Rudy, especially Louise's unwavering support, highlights why they are one of TV's most beloved families.

In January 2011, the world was introduced to Bob’s Burgers and the Belcher family. Created by Loren Bouchard, Bob’s Burgers has risen to the ranks as one of the staple adult animated series, putting the Belchers up there next to the Griffins from Family Guy and the Simpsons from The Simpsons. The Belcher family consists of patriarch Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), matriarch Linda (John Roberts), eldest daughter Tina (voiced by Dan Mintz), middle son Gene (Eugene Mirman), and youngest daughter Louise (Kristen Schaal).

After The Bob’s Burgers Movie was released in May 2022, you would think that the animated series might be starting to run out of steam. They’ve accomplished the jump to the silver screen, a rare feat, and it would make sense if new seasons would opt to coast on that goodwill. However, that hasn’t been the case. The series has not only maintained its comedic standard but has really leaned into hitting the emotional punches as hard as the jokes. Bob’s Burgers is only two episodes into its fourteenth season, and its latest marks a new peak for the beloved animated series.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Is Willing To Break Its Own Formula in Season 14

Image via FOX

Typically, each episode of Bob’s Burgers centers around the Belcher family, with parents and kids having their own storylines. From the start of Season 14, Episode 2’s “The Amazing Rudy,” audiences are treated to something entirely new— there’s not a Belcher in sight. In fact, it takes nearly five minutes before we see anyone from that clan, and even then they're in the background. Instead, we’re following Regular-Sized Rudy Stieblitz, voiced by Brian Huskey, on what appears to just be a regular Saturday with his dad, Sylvester Stieblitz (Huskey). The entire episode is told from Rudy’s perspective, marking the first time the series has diverged in this way.

Regular-Sized Rudy has been a recurring character of the series since his introduction way back in Season 3. He’s been a friend and ally to the Belcher kids — namely Louise, who is one of his classmates and can usually count on Rudy to join her in one of her schemes. From the third season on, audiences have gotten small details about his life through the context of his interactions with the Belchers. We know that his parents are divorced, his father has been trying to get back out there, and Rudy splits up his time between both of his parents, but for the first time, we get the opportunity to walk in Rudy’s regular-sized shoes.

It’s a bold gamble for the writers of Bob’s Burgers to experiment with their story structure this far into their hit series. For instance, the episode does not directly tell the audience what makes this day of Regular-Sized Rudy’s not-so-regular; it’s revealed at the midway point of the episode that Rudy is going to dinner with both of his parents, and their new significant others. Deliberately pacing the episode around this reveal shows that the writers feel they’ve earned the audience’s trust to take creative risks. Rudy is a fan-favorite character that audiences love to root for, even when his asthma tries to bring him down.

RELATED: 'Bob's Burgers' Season 14: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

'Bob's Burgers' Emotional Storytelling Hits the Mark As Much as Its Comedy

Image via FOX

Besides shifting to a Rudy-centric episode, another marker of this standout episode is the emphasis on emotional impact rather than comedy. This is not to say that the episode isn’t funny — Gene’s attempt to make his own lasagna and the family’s reaction to it still hits — but what makes “The Amazing Rudy” different is that it’s a moving episode about Rudy himself.

Throughout the episode, Rudy is a bit more reserved and quiet, only really showing enthusiasm when he’s around the Belchers or visiting the local magic shop. Once we learn that he’s going to this big dinner with his parents, it starts to fill in the blanks as to why Rudy has been more soft-spoken than normal. As Rudy and his father arrive at the restaurant, a montage shows meals with his dad and mom (Lennon Parham) throughout his life. When tensions got high between them, Rudy learned to perform magic tricks to bring them together; he’s hoping that he can do the same thing and calm everyone’s (including his) nerves. So when his new magic trick goes awry at the dinner, Rudy runs away.

Through spending time with Rudy intimately throughout this episode, his magical kerfluffle hits audiences in the feels just as much as it affects Rudy. Watching Rudy build himself up for his illusion to go smoothly only for him to run away is devastating. This isn’t the first time Bob’s Burgers has hit an emotional gut punch to the audience. Just last season, Episode 10’s “The Plight Before Christmas” revealed that Louise is reciting a poem she wrote about her family while none of the Belchers are present to hear it. It’s only Tina who realizes this, leaving her holiday pageant in order to be there for her sister. This heartfelt episode later went on to earn an Emmy nomination for the series.

Regular-Sized Rudy Shows How Special the Belcher Family Is in 'Bob's Burgers'

Image via FOX

After Rudy runs away from his family dinner, he finds himself wandering near the Belcher residence. From outside, he watches the Belcher family as they go about their tasks at the restaurant; it’s clear based on the way that he watches them that he longs for that himself. While we're well-acquainted with the Belchers’ eccentricity, it can be easy to forget how loving and caring they are for each other. When Louise spots Rudy outside, Linda invites Rudy in to join them for dinner. This type of warm reception is a continuation of the mall scene earlier in the episode when Linda tells Rudy that he’s part of them. (Albeit it's in reference to picking out a figurine, but still!)

As Rudy and the family try Gene’s pasta creation, Bob and Linda begin to pick up on the fact that Rudy is unwell. Rudy tries to lie to them that he has permission to have dinner with them, but Bob and Linda attempt to call his dad. Uncomfortable with the situation, Rudy starts to leave, and as the Belchers ask why, the piano softly plays as Rudy admits that he walked away from his parents and their family dinner. Rudy’s stuttered reveal of what transpired signifies how much the Belcher family means to him. He couldn’t face his own parents with the truth of how hurt and embarrassed he felt. Even though it takes some time before Rudy tells them the truth, they are the only people he’s been able to be honest with about his feelings. For a child of divorce, it can be extremely difficult to express the fears and disappointments of this new normal to your parents. With all the change that’s happening for Rudy brought on by his parents, he’s looking for some stability and the reassurance that things are going to be okay between him and his parents, and the Belchers represent a safe space for him during this awkward time in his family.

The support doesn’t stop with the safety from the Belchers. Bob and Linda are able to contact his parents while Rudy cries to himself out in the hallway. In an act of selflessness, Louise resolves to walk Rudy back herself and stay with him through the dinner for support, putting Rudy at ease and giving him the courage to walk back into the restaurant. The episode poignantly concludes as Louise and Rudy reunite with Rudy’s parents while “Why Don’t You Lead Me to Love” by Stevie Wonder plays over the moment. Of the Belcher family, Louise is known for her penchant for trouble; yet throughout the series, audiences have been treated to Louise's softer moments. Outside of her family, the main person she shows up for in the same type of way is Rudy. After Chloe Barbash (Stephanie Beatriz) coldly rejects Rudy on Valentine’s Day in Season 7, Episode 9’s “Bob Actually,” Louise goes out of her way to make it up to her heartbroken friend by giving him his first kiss. When Rudy gets mad at Louise in Season 11, Episode 19’s “Bridge Over Troubled Rudy,” Louise enlists her siblings to transport his model bridge as she tries to apologize to him. The fact that Louise doesn’t call attention to Rudy crying and adamantly chooses to be there for her hurting friend in this latest episode marks a new phase of growth for her character. Her big heart is only matched by her signature big pink ears.

When you’ve been on the air a long time, there’s a temptation to just throw in the towel and keep giving audiences what makes them happy. Here in its fourteenth season, it’s clear that Bob’s Burgers is striking a new creative, heartfelt streak; in doing so, the series is giving audiences some of its best work to date. With just the second episode of this new season, “The Amazing Rudy” champions experimentation through the perspective of a side character we’ve come to love. Through the new depth we discover about Rudy, this episode serves to highlight why the Belchers remain one of the most wholesome families on television. If and when this series comes to an end, don’t be surprised when you see “The Amazing Rudy” in the conversation as one of the best episodes of its run.

New episodes of Bob's Burgers Season 14 premiere Sundays on FOX.