Prepare for the highly anticipated Season 14 of Bob's Burgers, returning to FOX this fall. The show continues to chronicle the adventures of Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and his quirky family as they navigate the challenges of running their restaurant. Set after the occurrences of The Bob's Burgers Movie and the show's 13th season, the upcoming season promises more spontaneous shenanigans while also delving into what it means to be a family.

With two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program under its belt, earned in 2014 and 2017, and a consistent presence as a nominee since 2012, the series stands as a formidable contender. The accolades also extend to an Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated Television Production, in addition to recognition for exceptional writing and the voice acting prowess of Benjamin.

Here's what's in store for Bob's Burgers Season 14.

Bob's Burgers Release Date 2011-01-09 Cast H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, John Roberts, Larry Murphy, Andy Kindler, Jenny Slate Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Comedy Rating TV-14

When Is 'Bob's Burgers' Season 14 Coming Out?

Make sure to save the date – October 1, 2023 – for the highly anticipated premiere of Bob's Burgers Season 14, airing on Sundays, 9:00 PM ET/PT on Fox.

While waiting for Season 14 to come out, fans can catch all previous seasons of Bob’s Burgers on Hulu.

Is There A Trailer for Bob's Burgers Season 14?

Unfortunately, the trailer for Bob's Burgers Season 14 isn't out yet. But no worries, hang tight for more updates coming your way!

Who Stars in Bob's Burgers Season 14?

Benjamin portrays Bob Belcher, the dedicated owner and operator of a small, struggling burger restaurant named Bob's Burgers. In addition to his role in the show, Benjamin lends his voice to Sterling Archer in the acclaimed series Archer, a performance that led to his 2010 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.

John Roberts portrays Linda Belcher, the spirited and enthusiastic matriarch of the Belcher family in the series, known for her quirky and supportive personality. Roberts is an Emmy Award nominee known for his appearances on shows like Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Beyond television, he even graces Blondie's highly praised 2018 album, "Pollinator."

Kristen Schaal takes on the role of Louise Belcher, the mischievous and cunning youngest member of the Belcher family. Schaal co-starred alongside Will Forte in FOX's The Last Man On Earth. Eugene Mirman lends his voice to Gene Belcher, the eccentric and musically inclined middle child of the Belcher family, known for his unique sense of humor and his penchant for quirky interests. Mirman's extensive TV career includes appearances on notable shows such as Flight of the Conchords and Delocated.

Dan Mintz voices the character Tina Belcher, the awkward yet endearing eldest daughter of the Belcher family. In addition to his work on the show, Mintz has made guest appearances on popular series like Silicon Valley and The Goldbergs. Larry Murphy takes on the role of Uncle Teddy, a well-meaning but slightly inept handyman who frequently interacts with the Belcher family. Murphy is credited with roles in various series including Jon Benjamin Has a Van and Difficult People.

In its 14th season, there will be a mix of fresh and familiar voices joining the cast, including appearances from Megan Mullally, Rachel Dratch, Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner, and Sarah Silverman.

What Is Bob's Burgers Season 14 About?

While exact plot details of Season 14 have yet to be revealed, just like Season 13, the new season of Bob’s Burgers follows the events after the The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

Premiering in 2022, The Bob's Burgers Movie follows the hilarious Belcher family as they try to save their business. The trouble starts when a gigantic sinkhole shows up right outside Bob's Burgers, thanks to a burst water main. With their summer plans ruined and a big mess on their hands, Bob and Linda are in full-on hustle mode to rescue their burger haven from this disaster. The kids aren't sitting around either – they're on a mission to crack a mystery that could save the day and their family's restaurant.

Bob's Burgers primarily centers on Bob Belcher, a small burger restaurant's hardworking and slightly eccentric owner. Alongside his equally offbeat wife, Linda, and their three uniquely charming children – Tina, Gene, and Louise – Bob navigates the challenges of running his struggling business while dealing with the humorous escapades and antics that arise within their close-knit family.

The show's humor stems from the dynamic interactions between the family members and their interactions with the diverse array of characters in their quirky seaside town. Each episode often revolves around the family's misadventures, ranging from comedic mishaps at the restaurant to the kids' shenanigans at school or in their neighborhood.

Who Is Making Bob's Burgers?

Bob's Burgers is crafted by 20th Television Animation. The show was conceived and is under the guidance of Loren Bouchard as the executive producer. Also holding executive producer roles are Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin. The series was collaboratively developed with Jim Dauterive. Bouchard and Smith will lead the upcoming season as showrunners.

In a conversation with Deadline, Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming for Fox Entertainment, shared his thoughts on the renewal of Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, longtime partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites, Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

Also speaking to Deadline, Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation, talks about the renewal of Bob’s Burger and its legacy.