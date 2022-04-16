Arguably one of TV’s funniest animated characters at the moment, Tina Belcher (Dan Mintz) has plenty to win over the viewer with. From her wild imagination to her unique way with words, Bob’s Burgers created by Loren Bouchard just wouldn’t be the same without some classic Tina storylines. And when it comes to these, they often revolve around her raging hormones and boy obsession. Seemingly able to fall in love at the drop of a hat (or the sight of a goose), she is rarely without a crush. So, in anticipation of whom she may be falling for when Bob’s Burgers hits the big screen next month, it seems the perfect time to look back on all those that have captured Tina’s heart so far.

RELATED: 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Trailer Reveals More Mayhem for the Belcher Family

Jimmy Jr.

Image via FOX

Her longest-standing crush, Jimmy Jr. (H. Jon Benjamin), has held a firm place in Tina's heart since way back in Season 1. The son of Bob Belcher’s (H. Jon Benjamin) arch enemy, Jimmy Pesto (Jay Johnston), the Pizzeria owner across the street, Jimmy Jr. unfortunately doesn’t quite share Tina’s feelings. However, despite never becoming the full reality of her many fantasies, she does share a few exciting moments with her dream boy. Several kisses are had, as well as some heart to hearts. Although she best sums up her and Jimmy Jr.’s relationship when she tells a friend she’s “semi-involved with someone, and he’s semi-not involved with me, but we’re working through it.”

Jeff, the Ghost

Image via FOX

After summoning a spirit, which a Ouija board confirmed as a 13-year-old boy named Jeff, Tina becomes enamored with him. Printing the name Jeff on her mum’s Easy Breezy shoebox, her and her spirit-in-a-box are inseparable. From butterfly sanctuary and fairground dates to getting a couple’s painting done, it finally seems that Tina has found the one (even if he doesn’t talk back). But no stranger to being a bully’s bait, she is led to believe that Jeff left her for popular rich girl, Tammy (Jenny Slate). Although all’s well that ends well, as it leads to Tina’s realization that she doesn’t need a boy to “pay attention” to her when she can pay attention to herself. Perhaps not a sentiment she sticks to, but certainly closure on her Jeff crush.

Jordan Cagan

Image via FOX

Graffiti artist, known as “Ghost Boy,” aka Jordan Cagan (Nathan Fielder) is the ultimate bad boy. And with Tina trying to prove to Tammy that she’s not an “unsalted pretzel,” he is just what she needs. The two form a tagging team, spreading the ghost face graffiti over town. However, when he suggests tagging the town’s historical Land Ship, her conscience gets the better of her, and she parts ways with Jordan. Taking a tantrum after being dumped, Tina assures him (in her trademark blunt style) that one day he’ll meet a girl “who doesn’t care about bad kissing or the law.”

Rodrigo, the Spanish Audio Voice

Image via FOX

When Tina finds herself in a funk and, in turn, starts flunking Spanish, she’s sent for mandatory Spanish audio lessons at the library. And when 15-year-old Rodrigo (Julio Torres) is one of the voices, learning a language takes a whole other turn for her. Instantly transported to romantic Spanish dates in her mind, it’s not long before her mood is lifted. But, concerned for their sister, Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) step in to get her to see sense. Although not the healthiest crush, her Spanish greatly improves, so perhaps it was worth it in the end.

Josh

Image via FOX

In Bob’s Burgers’ take on Cinderella, Tina and Josh’s (Ben Schwartz) love story begins with a simple band-aid. When sparks fly after meeting through the shelves of a milk fridge, the band-aid that falls off his finger is all she has left of her mystery boy. After a long, arduous hunt for him (which involves lining boys up to see if the band-aid fits), they are finally reunited and share a passionate kiss.

Reappearing in two other episodes, which see him involved in a love triangle with Tina and Jimmy Jr., and trying to impress Tina with his tap dancing, this is one of her rarer longer-lasting crushes.

Jairo, the Capoeira Instructor

Image via FOX

This long-haired Brazilian lothario stole Tina’s heart from the second she spotted him swaying in the studio window. The instructor of a “deadly form of street fighting” entitled capoeira, Jairo (Jon Glaser) fills Tina’s head with plenty of ideas. From “toothpaste insults your teeth” to needing only “two hours of sleep per night," his life advice has her smitten. Although, when she starts shirking her responsibilities at the restaurant, Bob doesn’t take too well to her new-found crush. Torn between her loyalty to her family and Jairo’s dreamy accent, she eventually decides that home is truly where the heart is and quits the classes, leaving another crush in her wake.

Darryl

Image via FOX

This valentine’s episode sees Tina fall for school math nerd, Darryl (Aziz Ansari) after agreeing to stage a fake relationship (and breakup) to win him his crush. It seems not even animated characters can survive the false dating without falling in love trope. And even Jimmy Jr. asking her out was not enough to derail Tina’s feelings for Darryl. However, once Darryl lists all the things they don’t have in common, Tina begins to understand he is in fact better off with his crush after all.

Bruce, the goose

Image via FOX

Perhaps her oddest crush yet, and for this character, that’s extra odd. For a girl who isn’t afraid to be in coupledom with a box, this one even beats that. Enter Bruce, the goose. After not being asked to the dance by the one and only, Jimmy Jr., she finds solace in a lonely goose down by the pond. Realizing he is the perfect listener, as well as the fact Bruce now won’t leave her side, her new crush is in full force. Regaling her family with tales of her and Bruce trying not to laugh when “a duck walked by and dropped a piece of bread,” it almost seems Jimmy Jr. is forgotten.

But once again, Tina finds herself being tossed aside for another. When Bruce sets his sights on his perfect partner (another goose), it means goodbye for Tina. Although, despite the hilarity of the situation, it’s hard not to feel a little pang of sadness for Tina as she mourns yet another special connection.

'Bob's Burgers' 12 Best Movie Homages, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Salveta (16 Articles Published) Rachel Salveta is a UK based movies and TV features writer for Collider. She has a master’s degree in journalism and has written for several national newspapers and magazines, including The Herald, The Sun, Take a Break, and Chat. She loves a good ‘90s nostalgia binge just as much as keeping up with all the latest releases. More From Rachel Salveta