Tina Belcher (Dan Mintz) is one of Bob's Burgers' most iconic characters. As the eldest daughter of Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts), she is a crucial part of the Belcher family's story. Tina is so lovable because of her quirky personality, awkwardness, and big heart. Even when she is not the center of an episode, she always has an impact on her family's story as they show off their individual quirks.

Any Tina-centric story on Bob's Burgers highlights her charm even at her most flawed. Some episodes, like "Mazel Tina", highlight how capable Tina is at handling the spotlight, and making the best out of less-than-ideal circumstances. Other episodes, like "Crystal Mess", emphasize her anxiety and how she strives to overcome it. The best Tina-centered episodes of Bob's Burgers highlight everything that makes this character so lovable at her core.