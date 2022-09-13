A24 is famous for its spine-chilling and unsettling films which are laced with social commentary, most notably on youth culture. The satirical horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, directed by Halina Reijn, emerged as one of the A24 standouts, delving into party-gone-wrong storytelling with the social media-dependent generation standing center stage. And now, following a successful run in theaters in early August, the dark comedy will be making its way to everyone's homes through Blu-ray and DVD, arriving on October 18 with bonus features like audio commentary with the director, the making of the movie, and some deleted scenes.

A film that features a Generation Z meltdown, Bodies Bodies Bodies narrates the story of a "group of twenty-somethings" who are stranded on an isolated property during a hurricane. When someone insists on playing a murder mystery game, "Bodies Bodies Bodies," the supposedly lighthearted hurricane party game quickly turns into a murderous bloodbath when one of the visitors proceeds to murder the players one by one. As the group of "friends" tries to figure out who the murderer is—all while starting to turn against each other—they have to learn who to trust and how to survive the unexpected bloody night of fun turned gory, fighting against the murderer's next move.

Cleverly written by Kristen Roupenian, Sarah Delappe, Chloe Okuno, Joshua Sharp, and Aaron Jackson, Bodies Bodies Bodies manages to highlight the Gen Z-ers' most destructive behaviors when the Wi-Fi is off—or at least how the media represents the younger generation. The black comedy horror movie is undoubtedly the latest critically acclaimed addition to the plethora of A24 films, earning positive feedback from critics and fans.

The horror-comedy stars an ensemble cast, including the likes of Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Oscar-nominated actress Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (Generation), Rachel Sennott (Call Your Mother), and Lee Pace (The Hobbit Trilogy).

Don't be the last one from your "friends" to get a copy. Bodies Bodies Bodies is $39.99 for Blu-ray (+ DVD + Digital) and $29.96 for DVD. A 4K combo package including Blu-ray, digital, and additional content will only be available at Best Buy for $42.99. While you're waiting for your Bodies Bodies Bodies copy, you can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.