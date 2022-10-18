Ready to unpack your trauma? Now that A24's mystery thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies is available to own, we have a brand-new outtakes promo in HD, clocking in at nearly four minutes. Director Halina Reijn's third feature film stars an ensemble cast of hilarious up-and-coming talent, some raw critiques on society's youth, and a bizarre murder mystery that brings up some hard truths. In the face of all of this, the cast does a pretty solid job not breaking character!

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a Gen-Z black comedy spin on the classic whodunit that finds a rich group of friends isolated in the mansion of one of their friends David (Pete Davidson) while his parents are away. When Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and her new girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) show up uninvited, tension is immediately felt, and the many dynamics bunkering down together suddenly start to clash. What begins as a reckless hurricane slumber party quickly falls apart when one of them turns up dead. As the storm rages outside the mansion, paranoia and jealousy begin to pick away at these backstabbing fake friends one by one.

The outtakes reel features each cast member, showing behind-the-scenes takes as the crew manufactures the hurricane, calling to "turn up the weather" on Saturday Night Live alum Davidson. Standing awkwardly with a sword in one hand and wine bottle in the other, the crew cranks up the torrential rain and thus the outtakes begin. Even in the final production of the film the quick banter between these shady individuals was a rambling stream of self-deprecation, fishing for validation. In the clip, one of the shining stars of Bodies, Rachel Sennott, seems to have free rein over her wordy monologues and goes off on tangents, most of which, we get the impression, made it into the movie. Sennott, who plays the narcissistic podcaster Alice, delivers these streams with a straight face and could seemingly carry on if one of the others didn't snap, "Shut up, Alice!"

With the majority of the movie taking place in the dark, lit only by glaring cellphone flashlights and neon splashes of color, there's a very organic feel to the bloopers. While navigating through the dark, we once again see Sennott commanding the scene as she paces in her circle of friends, riffing on a rat and rabies. Both Sennott and Davidson take up much of the outtakes, with Stenberg playing off their absurdity. Like his days with SNL, Davidson's deliveries are dry, almost bored, and in stark contrast to the shouting and bouncing group he stoops over. Even Lee Pace, who plays Greg, Alice's mysterious older boyfriend, joins in on the group's energetic mantra, but it's Davidson's "I f---ing hate this," that closes out the reel.

The script is a sharp look at Gen-Z culture, based on a story by author Kristen Roupenian and written by playwright Sarah DeLappe as her debut screenplay. Bodies Bodies Bodies also stars Myha'la Herrold as Jordan, Sophie's ex who seems to be having a difficult time with Bee's presence, and Chase Sui Wonders as Emma, David's actress girlfriend with serious self-esteem issues.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is now available to rent and own on Blu-Ray and digital. Check out the outtakes below: