Bring the mayhem home on October 11 when A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies gets a Blu-ray and DVD release. The Halina Reijn-helmed dark comedy is finally making its way to homes everywhere following its well received theatrical drop back in early August. With an extremely talented cast and a screenplay penned by Pulitzer Prize nominee Sarah DeLappe, the film has raked in rave reviews, including one from Collider’s own Ross Bonaime, in which he referred to the production as A24’s “most prescient, biting, and downright fun” dive into “Gen Z culture so far.”

A satirical and clever whodunnit, Bodies Bodies Bodies follows the story of several 20-somethings who find themselves cooped up in an isolated mansion during a hurricane. Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) is introducing her new girlfriend, Bee (Maria Bakalova) to her intimidating, social media influencer filled group of friends. Anxious about fitting in, the quiet and reserved Bee soon begins to open up to her girlfriend’s pals as everyone indulges in an onslaught of drugs and alcohol. When someone suggests that they play “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a murder mystery game, everyone quickly agrees and the mayhem begins. What starts as a fun party game quickly becomes a blood soaked scene as one of the guests begins to pick off their “friends” one by one. A race against the murderer’s next move ensues as the group tries to unveil exactly who the killer is.

Along with Stenberg and Bakalova, Bodies Bodies Bodies also stars Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (Generation), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Lee Pace (The Hobbit trilogy) and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live).

Bodies Bodies Bodies added another title to A24’s year of critically acclaimed, fan favorite features. The company struck gold back in the spring when they released the action comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once. The Michelle Yeoh starring, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) helmed multi-verse bending feature smashed its sales goal, quickly surpassing the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office, marking a first for A24. The company has seen a slew of cross genre success this year with a lineup including Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, The Sky is Everywhere, and After Yang.

Be the first of your friend group to get your hands on a copy of Bodies Bodies Bodies when it hits disc form via Blu-ray and DVD on October 11 — just in time for the spooky season. You can check out the official Twitter announcement and trailer below.