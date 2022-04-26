A24 released the final trailer for the upcoming horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and it invites players to partake in the titular party game. Helmed by actress turned director Halina Reijn, the film centers on a group of privileged 20-somethings partying it up in their remote family mansion in the middle of a hurricane before everything goes to hell when they decide to play the game. The film is set to release on August 5.

With the trailer, we get some idea of what exactly the in-universe Bodies Bodies Bodies is. The group of friends all stop their partying, which includes champagne popped with a sword, dancing on tables, and generally wild n' out, to play this murder mystery that has everyone draw a slip of paper to determine who's the killer. Whoever draws the X hunts down and "murders" the others who just try to survive the night. It's apparently pretty intense, so much so that some players cried when they've participated in the past, but nothing will be as intense as this round. Someone takes the idea way too literally and actually starts killing people, turning the pretend murder mystery into an actual murder mystery.

Where Bodies Bodies Bodies brings the comedy is with characters who are so vapid and petty that they sometimes can't even take murders seriously. Instead, they get in fights over who is escalating the situation and sling Gen Z insults at each other like they're on social media. At one point, one of the characters even blames the other for "making this about you" when she accidentally shot her friend. Everyone is so comedically unlikeable, and it's all capped off by Pete Davidson's character whose only defining feature that he brings to the table, in his own words, is that "I look like I f---." In all, it sounds like a perfect Summer flick with a bit of horror and plenty of laughs courtesy of its talented cast.

Bodies Bodies Bodies features a strong lineup of Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace, and Davidson all trying to survive a murderer, fake friends, and some backstabbing. The film debuted at SXSW back in March to overall positive reviews with the Rotten Tomatoes score from critics sitting at a comfortable 95 as of writing.

For the film, Reijn has a solid group of horror aficionados and generally talented creatives working alongside her. V/H/S/94's Chloe Okumo headlines a writing team that also includes the writer of the viral New Yorker short story "Cat Person" Kristen Roupenian, Sarah Delappe, Joshua Sharp, and Aaron Jackson. A24, the studio behind a number of horror films from Hereditary and The VVitch as well as Robert Eggers' recent blockbuster The Northman, produced this film with David Hinojosa and Ali Herting also on board.

Bodies Bodies Bodies releases on August 5, but for now, you can check out the trailer and poster below to see these Gen Z party goers get wrapped up in a real murder mystery:

