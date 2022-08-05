When Bodies, Bodies, Bodies first premiered at SXSW, it was clear that director Halina Reijn had something very special in her hands. It’s hard enough to mix horror and comedy without sacrificing the key elements that make each genre work, and it's even harder to add a generational satire into the mix. Somehow Reijn did it, creating one of the most unique films of the year and one that will surely be remembered for years to come as a smart but unflattering portrait of Gen Z life. For the fans that have been waiting since March to see this generation-defining horror flick, you’ve come to the right place. While we can’t tell you much about the plot for this new and exciting movie, we’ll let you know when, where, and how you can see it.

The official synopsis via A24 reads:

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

When Will Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Be Released?

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies previously premiered at South by Southwest in Austin on March 14th, but it will be distributed to wide audiences by A24 on August 5th.

Will Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Be Released In Theaters?

Yes, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies will be released exclusively in theaters on August 5th.

Will Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Unfortunately, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on.

Previously, A24 signed an exclusive output deal with Showtime in late 2019, but that deal comes to an end on November 1, 2022, so unless that deal is renewed, there is a chance Bodies, Bodies, Bodies will stream elsewhere. That being said with streaming services like HBO Max and Peacock now adding A24 titles to their catalogs, there is a chance the film will land on either of those platforms.

A full-length trailer for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies was released on July 12th. The new trailer reveals that Bee (Maria Bakalova) is joining her rich girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and her friends at a hurricane party in a remote mansion. The party seems to be going as planned with all the friends drinking, taking drugs, and dancing, when Sophie suggests they play “bodies bodies bodies.” Similar to Mafia, “bodies bodies bodies” is a murder-in-the-dark type game that suddenly fractures the party guests. When someone actually turns up dead, the partiers have to contend with the fact that there is a real murderer in their midst. Filled with Gen Z satire and plenty of jump scares, the trailer, set to the tune of a brand-new song by Charli XCX, gives us a glimpse at what is sure to be a hit.

Who Is In the Cast of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies?

The cast of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is chock-full of up-and-coming talents. Amandla Stenberg, who plays Sophie, got her start in The Hunger Games and won critical acclaim for her performance in the timely teen drama, The Hate You Give. Her girlfriend Bee is played by the Bulgarian actress, Maria Bakalova. Though she was virtually unknown a few years ago, she skyrocketed to fame with her Oscar-nominated performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The scene-stealing star of the film, Rachel Sennott (Alice) got her first big break in the surprise indie hit, Shiva Baby, a claustrophobic film about family, graduation stress, and tradition. The other two friends in the group are Emma (Chase Sui Wonders) and Jordan (Myha’la Herrod). Sui Wonders is best known for her role in the HBO Max Dramedy Generations while Herrod first got attention for her roles in theatrical productions like The Book of Mormon. Rounding out the cast is Pete Davidson, a former star of Saturday Night Live, and Lee Pace, the star of shows like Pushing Daisies and blockbuster hits like The Hobbit.

More Movies Like Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

To help you out while you wait for the movie to open in your local theater, here’s a list of just a few female-centric satires and horror films that will make you laugh and make your skin crawl.

Scream - To make a great horror film that satirizes the entire genre, you need a great horror director. In 1996, Wes Craven brought the world just such a movie: Scream. When a masked killer begins to terrorize the teenage kids of a small suburban town, Sydney (Neve Campbell) has to take down the murderer and confront her own violent past. What makes this movie so unforgettable is Craven’s ability to show us why we love horror while at the same time showing the limitations and tired tropes of the genre. For a different take on the “final girl” trope, Scream and its subsequent sequels are essential viewings.

Jennifer’s Body - Though it was initially panned by critics upon its release, Jennifer’s Body has since become a cult classic horror film about the ever-constant objectification of the female body. The film follows the shy nerdy girl, Anita (Amanda Seyfried), and her attractive and popular best friend Jennifer (Megan Fox). When Jennifer suddenly develops a desire for eating her male classmates, Anita is forced to figure out just what caused this sudden craving. Diablo Cody’s screenplay has aged extremely well as a horror film for the #MeToo era as it examines the politics of female virginity, bodily autonomy, and the need for constant male approval.

Ingrid Goes West - Though it’s not a horror movie, Ingrid Goes West will creep you out. The film follows Aubrey Plaza as Ingrid, a mentally unstable woman who develops an unhealthy obsession with the social media star Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) and turns her whole life around to be just like her. A biting satire on social media and Instagram in particular, the film displays the fatal rabbit holes that are all too easy to fall into. By exaggerating our online patterns just a bit, Ingrid Goes West shows how the “Age of Social Media” may be our downfall.