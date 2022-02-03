A24 has revealed new plot details of the mysterious slasher movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is set to premiere at the 29th SXSW Film Festival. The short synopsis also comes with the film’s first look image, in which the main female cast is shown covered in blood and looking at something scary that’s hiding outside the frame.

Bodies Bodies Bodies was first announced by A24 back in 2018, but the movie only gained traction in 2021, when the main cast was announced. During all this time, A24 did a fantastic job keeping the project under a closed lid, only describing Bodies Bodies Bodies as a “secret slasher movie.” Now, the short synopsis reveals the movie will follow a party game gone wrong, as a group of friends gets stuck in an isolated mansion during a hurricane.

While there’s still not much information about Bodies Bodies Bodies available, the synopsis teases a horror film in the lines of 2019’s brilliant Ready or Not, which turned a game of hide-and-seek into a bloody competition. Since the new description underlines that Bodies Bodies Bodies brings a fresh take on “backstabbing” and “fake friends,” it wouldn’t be surprising if the party-game-gone-wrong would be on the lines of truth or dare. Be it as it may, it’s undoubtedly an intriguing premise to turn a party into a slasher, and Bodies Bodies Bodies could be a fun surprise for horror fans.

While A24 is no stranger to critically acclaimed drama movies such as Room and Moonlight, the distribution company is mainly remembered as the home of some of the best horror movies of the last decade. For example, A24 helped launch Robert Eggers' careers by releasing The VVitch and Ari Aster’s by producing Hereditary, with both Eggers and Aster becoming two of the most influential voices of contemporary horror. A24 would also produce Eggers’ The Lighthouse and Aster’s Midsommar, and is currently producing Aster’s third film, Disappointment Blvd.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is directed by filmmaker Halina Reijn, whose debut feature Instintic was selected as the Dutch entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. Bodies Bodies Bodies was written by Chloe Okuno (V/H/S/94, Watcher), Kristen Roupenian, Sarah Delappe, Joshua Sharp, and Aaron Jackson. The film’s cast includes Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, and Lee Pace (Foundation).

Bodies Bodies Bodies will have its world premiere at the 29th edition of the SXSW Film Festival, which is scheduled to happen from March 11th to March 20th. There’s still no release date for the movie in commercial theaters. Check the official synopsis below.

“When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.”

