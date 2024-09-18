While Max may be considered the streaming destination for A24’s movies, Netflix subscribers have a few days left to catch one of the studio’s most underappreciated comedy horror flicks. The clock is ticking down, as audiences have until the end of September 19th to watch the hauntingly hysterical Halina Reijn-helmed feature Bodies Bodies Bodies. Featuring performances from a stacked cast that includes Amandla Stenberg (The Acolyte), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Myha’la Herrold (Leave the World Behind), the movie pokes fun at millennial culture and keeps you guessing until the end.

In Bodies Bodies Bodies, a newly established couple, Sophie (Stenberg) and Bee (Bakalova), take a road trip to meet the former’s friends for a hurricane party. Hailing from a humble background, Bee is completely blown away by the lavish lifestyle that Sophie and her friends live, particularly David (Davidson), who’s hosting the party at his parents’ mansion while they’re out of town. As the hurricane rages on around them, the group plays one of their favorite games; bodies bodies bodies, a sort-of live-action murder mystery role-playing game. But, when one of the members turns up very much for real dead, the rest of the group loses their minds and a witch-hunt begins. With a long history of strained friendship dynamics, no one knows who to trust, making everyone a suspect.

At the box office, Bodies Bodies Bodies scared up a haul of $14 million against its $3 million production budget. Very much a satirical commentary about Gen Z, the movie is filled with laugh-out-loud moments that perfectly balance the chaos, blood, and intrigue of the storyline. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first feature-length English language movie to hail from Dutch filmmaker, Reijn, is Certified Fresh with an 86% approval rating.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Had Plenty of Standout Performances

Bodies Bodies Bodies works so well because of its ensemble performances. The cast not only meshes together incredibly well, playing off each other’s emotions, words, and actions, but each member is a standalone powerhouse. Sennott’s performance as podcaster Alice is the perfect encapsulation of influencer culture with a touch of codependency as she tries to hold her crumbling friend group together. Meanwhile, Bakalova’s work as new-to-the-group Bee hits that universal feeling of meeting your new partner’s longtime friends for the first time. The A24 horror feature was one of the first movies Bakalova did after her massive success in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which earned the actress an Academy Award nomination.

Bodies Bodies Bodies When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Release Date August 5, 2022 Cast Pete Davidson , Lee Pace , Amandla Stenberg , Maria Bakalova , Rachel Sennott Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kristen Roupenian , Sarah DeLappe Studio A24 Expand

