Bodies Bodies Bodies is the latest addition to A24’s catalog of critically acclaimed horror films. Most of the praise for the film so far is directed at the impeccable cast, including a standout comedic performance from Rachel Sennott, and the film’s smartly written and timely, derisive look at Gen Z culture. Exceptionally, Bodies Bodies Bodies manages to lampoon the generation’s most self-destructive behaviors without contempt for its characters. With so much emphasis on the film’s Gen Z satire, less attention has been paid to the ways in which the film also satirizes older generations. Through the film’s clever characterization of Greg (Lee Pace), Bodies Bodies Bodies doesn’t let older generations off the hook.

When the audience is introduced to the film’s ensemble of characters, Greg noticeably stands out due to his age difference. Whereas the rest of the characters are depicted as early twenty-somethings, Greg is seemingly a decade or two older than everyone else. Although he is described as “like 40,” the film never specifically identifies his exact age. This ambiguity allows Greg to read as either an elder millennial or as Gen X, likely depending on the audience member. This also allows Greg to stand in for anyone more recently removed from being a part of the culture-making generation.

During the first act of the film, most of Greg’s behaviors demonstrate his attempts to fit in with the younger generation. He partakes in their endless procession of drugs, earns their admiration by opening a champagne bottle with a blade, and joins the titular murder in the dark game. Importantly, Greg is the only character who initially has no idea how to play Bodies Bodies Bodies. The members of the younger generation must teach Greg how to be a part of their dynamic. Throughout the early portions of the game, subtle moments demonstrate Greg’s inability to fully assimilate into the younger crowd. For reasons beyond comprehension, the first round of Bodies Bodies Bodies involves each player slapping another player across the face. When it is Greg’s turn to be slapped, the envious David punches him instead of slapping him. Even with this increased aggression, the rest of the characters remain relatively unfazed. Greg, though, subtly strains to remain composed. Greg’s straining here is one of the first signs that, as hard as he may try, he cannot truly be a part of the group.

Image via A24

The film furthers Greg’s disconnect when he departs from the game. Resisting the urge to retaliate against David, Greg decides to go to bed. When the characters search for him later, they do not find him in the bedroom. Instead, they find him sleeping in the center of a basketball court, completely removed from the rest of the group. His isolation is significant as he can only truly rest when he is not trying to be a member of the clique. Here, Bodies Bodies Bodies subtly acknowledges that Greg’s attempts to fit in are a charade.

Greg’s failure to belong is most apparent in his death scene. The other characters find him on the basketball court after David dies, and they presume Greg might have been the one who killed him. Terrified, they approach Greg with suspicion. Greg, however, does not pick up on their body language and believes them to still be playing Bodies Bodies Bodies. This begins a sustained miscommunication between the characters that turns hostile and ultimately leads to Bee (Maria Bakalova) killing him with a kettlebell. A resolution between these characters could have been easily achieved with proper communication. Though the film is clearly taking jabs at the younger characters’ inability to communicate and unshakable suspicion, communication is a two-way street, and the film is also clearly mocking Greg’s inability to communicate with them, too. Greg’s death is thus the result of his inability to fit in.

By situating David as an outsider struggling to become a member of the group, Bodies Bodies Bodies cleverly mocks those who try to fit in by regressing to their youth. This additional layer of satire is significant as it helps to round out the movie’s deconstruction of Gen Z. Rather than simply finger-pointing at the trendiest generation’s destructive tendencies, the characterization of Greg provides a more holistic intergenerational critique. Bodies Bodies Bodies thus does not allow older audience members to simply laugh at their juniors but forces them to also assess the part they play in how we connect with one another.