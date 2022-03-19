Maria Bakalova experienced a meteoric rise to stardom in Hollywood just about a year and a half ago with the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Given the fact that that movie is a very specific form of comedy and, at the time, it was Bakalova’s sole worldwide release, you might be eager to see what else she can do. How far does her range really extend? Well, Bakalova just had a new movie premiere at SXSW 2022 that suggests that range could be endless.

Bakalova leads Women Do Cry as Sonja, a young Bulgarian woman who discovers she’s HIV positive right in the midst of significant public outrage over inequalities in the country, including the mistreatment of HIV-positive individuals. The film covers what happens when Sonja’s sister, Lora (Ralitsa Stoyanova), and the other women in their family step in to do what they can for her while also managing their own struggles tied to the misogyny and homophobia in the country.

Image via Amazon Studios

While in Austin for the Texas premiere of Women Do Cry and also the world premiere of Bodies Bodies Bodies, Bakalova took some time to discuss both films with us during a virtual interview. First, Bakalova revisited the secrecy involved in the audition process for Women Do Cry:

“We started working on the project back in 2019. Maybe even 2018! It was very, very long ago. And the whole process of working was from complete secrecy because I went to an audition, which was a blind audition, and it’s like, you just have to improvise something. ‘Imagine that this and that and this and that and this and that is happening,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god. It sounds exciting!’ That was before Borat. So at the beginning I had no idea what it was gonna be about.”

Image via Arte France Cinéma

When you’ve got a budding acting career, you may want to seize as many opportunities as possible, but one can imagine it also might come as quite a shock to participate in a blind audition, book a role, and then discover the extremely challenging material the project would require you to tackle. What was that like for Bakalova? She explained:

“It’s just probably my luck in my life when I’m always going on all these blind auditions and I’m ending up in some craziness. [Laughs] … I was thrilled and I was extremely moved, and I wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to take care of this girl and I wanted to hold her hand and fight all the people that have made her feel a certain way. It was scary because you’re going [into] something that so many people are afraid to talk about, problems that people are ashamed of in a way, which again, for me, it’s ridiculous. But it was scary. It was definitely scary. I was afraid, ‘Will I actually go there? If I go there, how dangerous will it be? Can I come back?’”

Image via Arte France Cinéma

Those fears didn’t hold Bakalova back in the least. She was committed to working on the script, doing the necessary research, and ensuring that the film presented a much-needed accurate representation of what it might be like to receive an HIV-positive diagnosis.

“We worked for a long time on the script, on the table and I did a lot of research. What is it like to live with the diagnosis of HIV positivity in the 21st Century? In 2020, for god’s sake, and how people still all around the world are somehow afraid to talk about it without even knowing that with one pill you actually can have a full life. You can still have babies, you can still have a career, you can still have a fulfilled life, and it’s something that people should know because if you know it, you’re not gonna be that scared and you should not be described by society in a way of, ‘Oh my god, is she gonna die?’ No she’s not and we have to support people no matter what they’re going through.”

Image via A24

In addition to detailing her experience working on Women Do Cry, Bakalova also took a moment to highlight her SXSW Headliner, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The A24 horror comedy is directed by Halina Reijn and focuses on a group of rich 20-somethings. They throw a hurricane party at a remote mansion and that’s where they play a game called Bodies Bodies Bodies. The game involves players being fake killed, but things get bloody when someone turns up dead — for real.

What inspired Bakalova to add a horror movie to her filmography? She explained:

“I was scared to be a part of a horror movie because I’m scared of horror, but A24 horror movies are something different. Plus, I think at the end, Bodies Bodies Bodies feels more like an R-rated comedy because everybody brought their funniness in a way. The whole cast was incredible. These are all people I’m dying to work with over and over and over again. Amandla Stenberg, Myha'la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, they were just so incredible, and it’s been beyond exciting so I’m counting the minutes, the hours for the movie to be out and seen and heard about because it’s cool. It’s fresh, it’s unique, it’s funny.”

Eager to hear more from Bakalova on Women Do Cry, Bodies Bodies Bodies and how her awards season experience with Borat influenced her career path? Be sure to catch our full chat in the video at the top of this article!

