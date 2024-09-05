Before starring in The Acolyte, one Star Wars legend showed off her acting prowess in a horror film that lands on a major streaming platform soon. Bodies Bodies Bodies, the 2022 teen horror comedy starring Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, has officially set a September 20 release date to begin streaming on Max. The film follows a group of young, rich kids in their 20s who plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, but things take a turn for the worse and the getaway quickly become deadly. The film had a budget of $31 million and only grossed $13 million at the worldwide box office. In addition to Stenberg and Bakalova, Bodies Bodies Bodies also stars Myha'la, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson, and currently boasts solid scores of 86% from critics and 69% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is based on a story by Kristen Roupenian and was written for the screen by Sarah DeLappe. DeLappe made her screenwriting debut on the project, and has since worked as a scribe on one episode of the Max original series, The Regime, which stars Kate Winslet. Bodies Bodies Bodies was directed by Halina Reijn, and it was her second directorial outing after making her feature debut in 2019 on Instinct, the mystery thriller starring Carice van Houten and Marwan Kenzari. She will next direct Babygirl, the spicy romance thriller which recently got its first look and also stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, and Antonio Banderas.

Will Amandla Stenberg Ever Play Mae or Osha Again?

Not long after The Acolyte aired its Season 1 Finale, the news followed that the show had been canceled and would not receive another season, despite setting up several threads to be pulled on later. Bodies Bodies Bodies star Amandla Stenberg is among one of the many cast members to share her response to the news, highlighting the racist and sexist remarks she received as backlash for her casting. Her co-star Manny Jacinto, who plays The Stranger (later revealed to be Qimir) in the series, recently said that his biggest life goal is Season 2 of The Acolyte, so we can only hope Lucasfilm undoes its biggest mistake and renews The Acolyte for Season 2, and maybe even beyond.

Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson and was written by Sarah DeLappe and directed by Halina Reijn. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Bodies Bodies Bodies when it premieres on Max on September 20.