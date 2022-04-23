Bodies Bodies Bodies is the next horror film from A24, which is bound to be a doozy.

A24 has just announced via their official Twitter page that the trailer for their new slasher flick Bodies Bodies Bodies will drop next week. The announcement post reads "BODIES BODIES BODIES trailer next week" accompanied by two emojis, one of a champagne bottle and the other of a knife. Below the announcement is a GIF containing footage from the upcoming trailer. Bodies Bodies Bodies is said to follow a group of twenty-somethings who participate in a party game that goes terribly awry.

The footage of the upcoming horror-comedy that was shared on A24's official Twitter page may have only consisted of two shots, but it still gave a hint at the strange film A24 fans are in for. In the tease for the upcoming trailer, audiences are shown a rugged, shirtless man popping a bottle of champagne with a sword-like weapon. Then we see a couple of the film's characters holding out their cups for the man to pour them the bubbly.

Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, and Lee Pace. The film is directed by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn from a script by playwright Sarah DeLappe. Kristen Roupenian is also given a "Story by" credit. Bodies Bodies Bodies had its world premiere last month at this year's South by Southwest festival and just received an R rating from the MPAA for violence, bloody images, drug use, sexual references, and pervasive language.

A24 has been distributing modern horror films that flip the genre on its head for years now, with The Witch, Hereditary, The Lighthouse, Saint Maud, Midsommar, and most recently, X. In addition to prolific horror films, A24 produced Oscar-winner Moonlight and distributed other critically acclaimed movies including Room, Lady Bird, and Ex Machina. Currently, A24's sci-fi action flick Everything Everywhere All At Once is playing at theaters nationwide, and the popular distributor will release the films Men and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On this summer alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Bodies Bodies Bodies will open in theaters on August 5. Check out the trailer tease and official synopsis for Bodies Bodies Bodies below, and stay tuned for the film's official trailer, which will be released next week.

“When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.”

