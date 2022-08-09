Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bodies Bodies Bodies.A24’s latest release, Bodies Bodies Bodies, features a perfectly-cast ensemble. From Amandla Stenberg’s enigmatic lead character, Sophie, to Maria Bakalova as the deer-in-the-headlights outsider, Bee, every actor strikes the perfect balance between comedy and fear, making the hilarious horror flick a fun ride. But there’s a certain member of the ensemble that strikes that balance more than her co-stars and that is Rachel Sennott. Sennott plays the out-of-touch but (sort of) well-meaning Alice, a podcaster with a much-older boyfriend, Greg (played with perfect nonchalance by Lee Pace).

In a world where telling your friend that they trigger you is a deeper wound than a gunshot, Sennott’s Alice feels right at home. From her very introduction right until her grizzly end, she is the main source of comedy in every scene. This really comes from Sennott’s conviction in her line delivery. Alice will say some of the most bizarre lines in the film, even when the scene is meant to take a serious note: When the group starts to believe that Greg could be the killer, Alice says with the utmost sincerity “Well, he’s a Libra moon, so that says a lot!” Even though she comes out with questionable theories and analyses, usually at the worst timing, you know Alice genuinely believes that she has a point, and it kind of makes you believe she does as well.

If this film was made twenty years ago, Alice’s character might have been portrayed more as the “dumb blonde” who gets killed off first. But Sennott stops that from ever happening. She never lets Alice feel like a caricature. Yes, Alice may be somewhat ditzy, but Sennott’s devotion to the character prevents Alice from ever going into the “dumb friend” territory. This also stops her outrageous revelations from taking away from the thrill of the plot—every scene can be tense as well as hilarious. Alice is undoubtedly the member of the friend group with the best intentions. Sure, she offers the now-sober Sophie a drink, even though she’s only just gotten out of rehab, but these follies and missteps make her the most relatable out of the group.

One of the best moments of the film is during the final showdown between the four who are left alive. In one of the more somber scenes, Bee admits to Sophie and the others that her mother has borderline personality disorder. You would think that no one really cares at this stage, since they’re convinced they could be murdered at any second (and the group is becoming warier of Bee every second), but Alice does not let this important opportunity to lament the seriousness of mental illness slip away, much like a lot of progressive and woke Gen Zs. Alice “bravely” admits to the others that she has body dysmorphia, and although the timing makes it a hilarious revelation, Alice firmly believes that she is empathizing with Bee. It all makes for an effective satire of how people use issues as serious as mental illness to make moments about themselves, and it's perfectly executed by Sennott.

This extends into the topic of race. Sophie expresses her indignation at the fact that when she, a Black woman, takes drugs, everyone is quick to call it a “problem.” But when Alice and David (Pete Davidson) who are both white, snort lines of cocaine, no one blinks an eye. Alice, obviously uncomfortable but determined to be a good “ally” recites much-overused language not to make Sophie aware that she is acknowledging the injustice, but to make sure she does not reach a fate worse than death - getting canceled.

It's times like this where you realize just how important Alice’s character (and Sennott's performance) is to the film as a whole. Although at this stage in the film, things are getting pretty bloody, Alice’s lack of self-awareness and ability to time her revelations bring the film back to being what it says on the tin - a comedy. It’s not physical humor (although her billowing screams make for a lot of laughs) but just her playing a young woman of her generation who proudly stands by what she believes in. Again, it never feels like a caricature, because even though Alice is one of the more outlandish characters (apart from Greg), there's an undercurrent of earnestness that Sennott brings to the character. We can all recognize parts of Alice’s character, whether it be the word-vomiting, the judgment of people based on their star signs, or simply just not knowing what the right thing to say is. She sums up the worst and best parts of Gen Z culture and that's exactly why you laugh—because you’ve heard it all before.

Alice goes out with a bang, literally. Jordan (Myha'la Herrold) shoots Alice after Sophie outs Jordan for hate-listening to her podcast (that actually might hurt more than the gunshot itself). Alice, rather than falling to the floor, or other reactions we’ve seen plenty of in movies, is still able to express her innermost thoughts despite just receiving a fatal wound. “I’ve never been shot before, and it really fucking hurts!!” she screams in utter disbelief. Alice, even though minutes from death, still makes the most banal and obvious observations. It’s a perfect concoction of naivety and earnestness. It ups the stakes of the story as Alice makes the audience remember that these are just young adults who have found themselves in the most terrifying of circumstances. It's a fairly small but important element that is brought in to remind us that these characters are way out of their depth and anything could happen to them at any moment.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is one of the most Gen Z-centric movies to ever be released. It can be difficult for a film to capture a certain era, zeitgeist, or generation as a whole because the trends and ideologies that make it up are everchanging. We saw this in Hulu’s recent Not Okay which tries desperately to be current but uses trends from 2021 that now feel like decades old. Bodies does not have this problem. The dialogue is infused with Gen Z terms and slang, and the characters, although literally ready to kill each other to survive, still have their political correctness at the front of their mind. Sennott’s Alice personifies this all and is still able to make it a comedic performance that can be enjoyed by all audiences.

Suffice it to say, Rachel Sennott, even just based on her two most famous films, Bodies and Shiva Baby, is a hilarious voice for Generation Z. Not only is she a talented physical comedy performer, Shiva Baby asks a lot of her body language and facial expressions, but she encapsulates the Gen Z ideologies and sentiments, and it never feels forced or contrived. She can both satirize and embody her generation, making her a powerful new comedy player that we are sure to see a lot more of. Bodies contains an impressive ensemble no doubt, and every actor feels fully committed to the role. But Rachel Sennott as Alice is undoubtedly one of the funniest performances of the year so far, and I’m sure it's only a sliver of what's to come for the twenty-six-year-old.