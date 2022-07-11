A24 has built an impressive reputation for distributing innovative and atmospheric films, and with their new movie, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, they are once again returning to the horror genre. With comparisons being made to Gen X horror/comedy, Scream, and Agatha Christie novels, and a director who has compared the film to a Chekhov play, Lord of the Flies, and Mean Girls, it’s hard not to be intrigued by Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Adding to the excitement is the film’s talented cast, which includes Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova. All this, combined with the film’s almost universally positive reviews from those who saw it at South by Southwest, should make this film a must-see for both horror and satire enthusiasts when it arrives in US theaters on August 5th.

Image via A24

Related:'Bodies Bodies Bodies': First-Look Image Gives Us a Bloody Taste of A24’s Upcoming Slasher

What is Bodies, Bodies, Bodies About?

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies follows a group of young friends as they get together to have a wild party in a remote mansion. With cell service down and a hurricane raging outside, it isn’t long before their celebration takes a deadly turn. Their game of “bodies, bodies, bodies” (think Werewolf/Mafia meets hide and seek) soon leads to tears, threats, and then real murder. With a killer among them, relationships quickly fracture and trust plummet as the group tries to find the real killer.

Much of the comedy of the film comes from what star Amandla Stenberg described to EW as:

“The hypocritical nature of the culture that we live in now, how there's a lot of virtue-signaling. So many people don't do their actual research, so sometimes the nature of that virtue-signaling can feel so shallow. There's a lot of fodder for comedy there."

Combining Gen Z aesthetics, slasher films, and a classic locked-door country house murder, Bodies Bodies Bodies is likely to be a hit with audiences.

The Cast and Crew of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Image via A24

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies has quite the all-star cast of Gen Z actors. Amandla Stenberg stars as Sophie, a recently sober former party girl and one of the event’s hosts. Stenberg shot to fame in the role of Rue in The Hunger Games and recently played Alana in Dear Evan Hansen.

Playing Sophie’s girlfriend Bee is Maria Bakalova. Bakalova is best known for her role as Borat’s daughter Tutar in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for reach she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She was also recently in Judd Apatow's ensemble pandemic comedy The Bubble. Bakalova will also soon be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the ensemble of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. When talking with Collider, Bakalova admitted that

“I was scared to be a part of a horror movie because I’m scared of horror, but A24 horror movies are something different. Plus, I think at the end, Bodies Bodies Bodies feels more like an R-rated comedy because everybody brought their funniness in a way.”

David is played by Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. In addition to doing stand-up and sketch comedy, in 2020 Davidson acted, co-wrote, and was an executive producer in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island. He also played the role of Barry in Machine Gun Kelly’s film Good Mourning which came out earlier this year.

Lee Pace plays Greg, the significantly older boyfriend of one of the friends. Pace played the charmingly awkward Ned in Bryan Fuller’s Pushing Daisies and was Thranduil in The Hobbit trilogy. He was also Ronan the Accuser in the MCU, having played the character in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel.

Myha'la Herrold, who plays Jordan, has primarily worked in live theater before this, including in the Broadway production of The Book of Mormon. She also has a major role in the British TV series Industry. David’s girlfriend Emma is played by Chase Sui Wonders who played Riley in the 2021 series Generation. Rachel Sennott, who plays Alice, is best known for playing Danielle in the acclaimed comedy Shiva Baby.

The mansion itself also becomes something of a character, with director Halina Rejin describing it as “a great symbol for narcissism and American wealth.” Rejin is known for her work as an actress and director in her native Netherlands and her strong theater background led to the film being treated, in her words, “almost as if it was a Chekhov play.”

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ story is written by Kristen Roupenian who is best known for her short story “Cat Person'' which went viral after it was published in The New Yorker. The story for Bodies Bodies Bodies was then turned into a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe.

The movie will also feature a new song by Charli XCX, called “Hot Girl.” Charli XCX is known for upbeat pop songs including “Boom Clap,” “I Love It,” and “Boys.”

A24 released a trailer for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies on April 26th. The trailer, which intercuts scenes from the movie with some of the praise the film received when shown at SXSW, emphasizes the film’s darkly satirical tone. It opens with the characters romping through their drug-fueled party while chanting the lyrics to the song “I Like Myself” from the educational Blue Sky Puppet Theater program that was designed to teach school children to make good choices. Throughout the trailer characters banter and bicker in pop psychology language, accusing each other of gaslighting, being toxic, and escalating situations. (The situation in question is a murder.) The movie’s posters say in large letters that “this is not a safe space.”

The trailer shows off the film’s interesting use of lighting. With heavy use of neons, disco balls, and characters regularly adorned with glow sticks, the film boasts a distinctive and stylish look.

Related:Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott to Star in A24 Comedy ‘Wizards!’ From David Michôd

How to Watch Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Image via A24

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies premiered at South by Southwest in March 2022. It is being distributed in the US by A24 and will have a wide theatrical release beginning August 5th. The satirical slasher has an R rating (unsurprisingly given the amount of language, violence, and drugs visible in the trailer alone) and a run time of an hour and thirty-five minutes.

Whether Bodies, Bodies, Bodies will be Gen Z’s Scream remains to be seen, but we’re looking forward to checking out this stylish horror-comedy.