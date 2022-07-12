2022 is gearing up to be yet another great year for fan-favorite production company A24. After releasing its highest-grossing movie to date, Everything Everywhere All At Once, they are now turning their attention to Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which may be the company’s next box office hit. The story centers around a group of friends that decide to play a dangerous game during a party – which is the perfect excuse for the killer among them to start a killing spree.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen footage from Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, when the trailer was released back in April, which provided a general idea of what the movie looked like and what the stakes were. In the newly unveiled trailer, the cast of characters embarks on a twisted night of games, weed, and murder, which proves to be a deadly combination.

The horror movie stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island), Lee Pace (Captain Marvel), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Myha’la Herrold (Modern Love), and Chase Sui Wonders (HBO Max's Generation).

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is directed by Halina Rejin, who previously helmed the acclaimed thriller Instinct. The screenplay is penned by Sarah DeLappe, who based the script on a short story by Kristen Roupenian – the short story was originally published in 2017 on The New Yorker and went viral. The movie had an early premiere at this year’s SXSW Festival and was highly praised by critics. During the event, filmmaker Rejin talked to Entertainment Weekly about her influences and described the intriguing combination of elements that brought Bodies, Bodies, Bodies to life:

"My whole whole life has been Hedda Gabler, 'The Taming of the Shrew'. I was like, “Can I please have some f---ing fun?” […] [It's] like ‘Mean Girls’ meets ‘Lord of the Flies’. [They] wind up pretty much in the wild, surrounded by so-called friends from Facebook and Instagram. But are they actually friends? […] I'm obsessed with power and sexuality in a pressure-cooker environment. With all those classical works, we turned them into modern pieces. And we basically treated [Bodies Bodies Bodies] almost as if it was a Chekhov play."

Bodies Bodies Bodies premieres in theaters on August 5. You can watch the new trailer below: