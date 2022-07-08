Talent is really beginning to pile up for Netflix’s thriller series, Bodies as Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Stephen Graham (The Irishman) have signed on to star. Deadline revealed today that the newest additions will join the previously announced cast which includes a killer lineup filled out by talents such as Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Kyle Soller (The Inheritance), and Amaka Okafor (The Responder).

Netflix’s series serves as an adaptation of the innovative graphic novel of the same name written by Si Spencer. The story is told in London over four different timelines with each decade having its own detective trying to break open a cold case. Everything begins in the 1890s with Inspector Edmond Hillinghead who, in the midst of hunting the infamous Jack the Ripper, must turn his attention to another killer stalking the streets while keeping his own secrets under wraps. In 1940, WWII is raging on when veteran, Inspector Charles Whiteman, is faced with the greatest task of his career — solving a tough-to-crack murder that may lead to those above him discovering that he’s been involved in racketeering.

Jumping ahead 74 years, the third part of the graphic novel centers around Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan who is hot on the trail of a nationalist terrorist group who may be behind a murder. Finally, we hop ahead to 2050 in an apocalyptic world where all technology has been destroyed. Here, we meet a sleuth known only as Maplewood who has stumbled upon a body that may lead her to unlock clues long thought lost in the past. Could this be the one murder that ties together the cases over 150 years in the making?

Image via via Saban Films

Graham will join the cast in the role of Elias Mannix with Haas stepping into the role of Maplewood. While we don’t know anything about Graham’s character, from what we can deduce from the synopsis, Haas’ casting as Maplewood was an incredible move on the part of the production, and we can’t wait to see the Shtisel actress hunt down baddies in a wasteland world. As for the other cast members, Fortune-Llyod will play Inspector Whiteman, Okafor will play Detective Sergeant Hasan, and Soller will play Inspector Hillinghead.

Bodies was created by Paul Tomalin, with Marco Kreutzpaintner (Beat) directing the premiere episode and Haolu Wang picking up the torch from there. Tomalin is co-writing with Danusia Samal. As of right now, the series hasn’t set a premiere date but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.