True crime podcasting has only continued to grow in popularity over the years, especially in the wake of hit shows like Only Murders in the Building capitalizing on their popularity. Only Murders, in particular, has become one of the most popular shows on streaming, so it makes sense that Hulu's competitors may want to create something in a similar vein. Now, it looks like Netflix has what could be their answer to Only Murders in the Building with the new true crime podcast-inspired comedy Bodkin.

The new Netflix series follows two American true crime podcasters, Gilbert (Will Forte) and Emmy (Robyn Cara), who are in a desperate search for an exciting new story. Their quest takes them to the humble Irish hamlet of Bodkin, where they hire a local Irish journalist named Dove (Siobhán Cullen) to help them find some dirt on this immaculate community. It may begin as a fool's errand, but the more the trio discovers about Bodkin, the more they find evidence of Ireland's first-ever serial killer. To find out more about Will Forte's ambitious dramedy and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Bodkin.

Bodkin (2024) A cutting-edge artificial intelligence promises to revolutionize society but also poses a threat to individual autonomy. A young programmer finds himself at the heart of a conspiracy that could alter the course of humanity. He must decipher friend from foe in a world where technology blurs the lines between right and wrong. Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Will Forte , Siobhán Cullen , Robyn Cara , David Wilmot , Chris Walley Main Genre Comedy Creator(s) Jez Scharf Writers Jez Scharf

When is 'Bodkin' Coming Out?

The search for Ireland's first serial killer begins when all seven episodes of Bodkin premiere on Thursday, May 9th, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Bodkin'?

Image via Netflix

Bodkin will be making its streaming home exclusively on Netflix once it premieres on May the 9th. Netflix has become the home to some incredible content from across the pond. Just last month, Netflix had yet another surprise smash hit with Baby Reindeer - a difficult to watch yet incredibly profound look into a stand-up comedian's traumatic past and his ongoing torment by a serial stalker. May also happens to be the month that one of Netflix's biggest current shows, Bridgerton, will be returning for its third season.

Does 'Bodkin' Have a Trailer?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Netflix released the first trailer for Bodkin on April 2nd, 2024, officially starting the mystery of this once-quiet European town. Gilbert and Emmy are both very clearly here because they want fame and fortune through the breaking of a story nobody has ever heard before. They contrast completely with their partner, Dove, who at first helps the American duo only so she can get some extra cash. The more they sleuth through the town, however, the more they find evidence of a grisly and deadly serial murderer who may be linked to at least three separate missing people. As these amateur detectives continue to dig deeper for answers, they predictably garner the attention of some unsavory and dangerous characters. This does little to sway them, as Gilber and Emmy are determined to get famous for their breakout story while Dove simply wants to expose a vile killer.

Who Stars in 'Bodkin'?

Image via Peacock

First up in the cast of Bodkin is comedian and Saturday Night Live alumni Will Forte. Perhaps best-known for his MacGyver parody MacGruber, Forte has a long history in the world of comedy, having previously starred in hit comedic stories such as The Last Man on Earth and more dramatic tales like Sweet Tooth. Most recently, Forte's work has primarily been rooted in animated comedy, recently having a starring role in Scoob!, The Great North, and the revival of Clone High. Forte is joined in the series by Trying star Robyn Cara as Emmy and The Dry star Siobhán Cullen as Dove.

The rest of the cast of Bodkin includes:

David Wilmot (Anna Karenina)

(Anna Karenina) Chris Walley (The Last Voyage of the Demeter)

(The Last Voyage of the Demeter) Seán Óg Cairns (Find Me in Paris)

(Find Me in Paris) David Pearse (The Banshees of Inisherin)

(The Banshees of Inisherin) Peter Bankolé (Peaky Blinders)

(Peaky Blinders) Kerri McLean (The Ritual)

(The Ritual) Marouane Zotti (I May Destroy You)

(I May Destroy You) Charlie Kelly (Dublin Murders)

(Dublin Murders) Clodagh Mooney Duggan (Dub Daze)

(Dub Daze) Fergus Mulligan (Clean Sweep)

What is the Plot of 'Bodkin'?

Image via Netflix

The official plot synopsis of Bodkin reads as follows:

Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.

Who is Making 'Bodkin'?

Bodkin is created by Jez Scharf, marking their series writing debut with the new series. Scharf leads a large group of writers that also consists of Oneika Barrett (Power Book II: Ghost), Paddy Campbell (Mr Whippy), Alex Metcalf (The Loudest Voice), Megan Mostyn-Brown (Gotham), Mike O'Leary (Misfits), and Ursula Rani Sarma (Smother). Bodkin will also feature direction from Bronwen Hughes (Breaking Bad), Johnny Allan (The Devil's Hour), Paddy Breathnach (Viva), and Nash Edgerton (Mr. Inbetween).

Other Shows Like 'Bodkin' You Can Watch Right Now

'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-)

Image via Hulu

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selenda Gomez struck gold with their sash-hit crime comedy drama, Only Murders in the Building. The show centers around three unlikely friends who are obsessed with true-crime podcasts, only for them to stumble upon a dead body themselves in their very own New York City apartment complex. Determined to solve the case, the trio being their very own podcast and begin investigating the mystery behind this murder, which would turn out to be the first of many. Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Hulu, with a fourth season currently in development.

Watch on Hulu

'Baby Reindeer' (2024)

Close

Netflix's latest hit certainly earns a trigger warning for sexual violence, but Baby Reindeer is still an essential piece of content for Netflix's original library. Based on a real-life experience from star and creator Richard Gadd, the series explores the stand-up comedian's tumultuous life while trying to further his career. He soon becomes involved in a traumatic scenario when a former friend named Martha (Jessica Gunning) begins stalking Gadd's character and becomes determined to ruin his life. Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

'The Gentlemen' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Guy Ritchie's 2019 crime film was a big hit when it first released, but the recent Netflix adaptation of The Gentlemen might be even better. The action-packed crime comedy sees a young aristocrat named Eddie Horniman (Theo James) become the sole heir to a wealthy estate. He also discovers that the people he inherited the estate from were in control of a criminal enterprise, which Eddie will have to decide if he wants any part of. The Gentlemen is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix