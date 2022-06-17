MacGruber himself is coming to Netflix as Will Forte has just been cast in Bodkin, a dark comedy series brought to the streaming platform as a part of Barack and Michelle Obama's content deal with the streaming service.

The former president and first lady of the United States, are serving as executive producers on the new series, a first for the executive pair. They are producing the series under their production company Higher Ground. The Obamas have previously created nonfiction series for Netflix, but Bodkin is their first fictional project.

The series is created by Jez Scharf and is a seven-episode series that follows a group of podcasters who are investigating a missing persons' case in a small Irish town. The series will be a dark comedy, weaving in the absurd and the morbid, as so many true-crime podcasts often do. Scharf and Alex Metcalf will serve as co-showrunners. They will also executive produce the series along with David Flynn and Paul Lee of Wiip. Nash Edgerton will be the series' lead director.

Alongside Forte, the cast will also include Siobhan Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley. Forte will play Gilbert, an American podcaster looking for a juicy story. Though Gilbert is a Chicago native, his family has strong Irish roots. But when Gilbert sets off to Ireland in pursuit of a story for his podcast, he may be trying to avoid his own personal history, rather than connecting to it.

Cullen will play Dove, a Dubliner who seeks truth above all else. Dove is an investigative journalist at a rough patch in her life and career. Robyn Cara plays Emmy, the bright and funny researcher at Gilbert's side. Pulled between both Dove and Gilbert, Emmy struggles to find her own identity. David Wilmot will play Seamus Gallagher, a violent and sometimes mercurial character. And rounding out the cast is Chris Walley, who plays Sean O'Shea, a Bodkin local a feckless young Irish man who is wrapped up in some pretty shady doings.

Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis, who will serve as executive producer on the series said of the new series, “We are ecstatic to partner with Wiip for this wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each.” She continued,“[t]his entire creative team — Jez, Alex, Nash and the phenomenal cast led by Will Forte and Siobhan Cullen — will bring to life something very special and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world.”

The series' logline is as follows:

“Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

No premiere date has yet been set for the series. However, with a comedic talent like Forte, and the former President of the United States, attached to the project, it's hard not to be excited.