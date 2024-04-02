The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming series Bodkin follows podcasters investigating a dark real-life mystery along the Irish coast.

Starring Will Forte and Siobhán Cullen, the show unravels a 21-year-old unsolved crime during the Irish Night of the Dead.

Executive produced by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions, Bodkin promises a thrilling and star-studded experience on May 9.

A trio of podcasters are about to embark on a mystery along the Irish coast, as Netflix has released the official trailer for Bodkin, its upcoming dark thriller series about a podcast group that gets sucked into investigating the real-life disappearance of three people. The seven-episode series stars Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, and Robyn Cara, and is set to drop on Netflix on May 9.

The podcasters set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in the idyllic, coastal Irish town of Bodkin, according to a logline from Netflix. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. Forte stars as Gilbert, who travels to Ireland alongside Dublin native Dove (Cullen) and Emmy (Cara) to dig into the disappearance. As the trailer shows, Gilbert appears to be the only one that's excited for the job, as Dove notes that they are in the "arse end of nowhere" and one local tells Gilbert that all she sees is "fields and fields of s**t."

The disappearance occurred, as the trailer shows, 21 years prior on the Irish Night of the Dead. The crime appears contrary to type, as it is noted that they've "never even had a serial killer in Ireland." Based on a true story, the podcasters start to unravel a dark mystery, as they are warned that "the three of youse poking around in everything will lead to no good."

Bodkin has a major force behind it, as the series comes from Higher Ground Productions, the production banner started by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The Obamas executive produce through Higher Ground's deal with Netflix, alongside the show's creator, Jez Scharf. Scharf also executive produces and is a co-showrunner alongside Alex Metcalf, who is also executive producing. Additional executive producers include Higher Ground's Tonia Davis, Nne Ebong, David Flynn, and Paul Lee. The series is directed by Nash Edgerton.

Who Else Stars in 'Bodkin'?

Beyond the starring trio, Bodkin also features additional cast members to add to its star-power. This includes David Wilmot and Chris Walley. Wilmot portrays Seamus, a mercurial and mysterious figure who can turn on the charm when it serves his needs, but can just as quickly snap into outbursts of violence when he feels he’s being threatened. Walley, meanwhile, plays Seán, an Irish country lad who’s feckless, up for a laugh, and not particularly preoccupied with the responsibilities that usually accompany adulthood.

Forte has also been in the news recently due to his speaking out on Warner Bros.' shelved Coyote vs. Acme film, which he was slated to star in. "At the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it," Forte wrote. "It doesn’t mean I have to like it (I fucking hate it). Or agree with it. And it doesn’t mean that this movie is anything less than magnificent."

Bodkin premieres on Netflix on May 9. Check out the trailer above.