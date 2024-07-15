The Big Picture Watch the '80s thriller Body Double in 4K for the first time ever, featuring a new Dolby Vision master and special features.

Follow Jake Scully's journey of voyeurism and murder in the Hollywood Hills, inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's style.

De Palma's masterpiece Body Double, once criticized and now re-evaluated as one of his best films, will be released on 4K Blu-ray Sep 17.

MaXXXine is currently steaming up movie screens worldwide, but in a few months you'll be able to watch the '80s erotic thriller that inspired it in 4K - for the first time ever. Body Double, Brian De Palma's Hitchcockian tale of voyeurism and violence in the Hollywood Hills, is coming to 4K in a new Steelbook. MediaPlayNews reports that the set will be released on September 17.

The set will feature an all-new 4K Dolby Vision master of the 1984 film. It will also include a number of special features, including archival interviews with director De Palma and stars Craig Wasson (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors) and Melanie Griffith (Working Girl). It will also feature a music video for Frankie Goes To Hollywood's hit song "Relax", which features clips from the film; the band plays the song during a lengthy "one-shot" sequence in the film, one of De Palma's trademarks. It will also include four fearurettes on the making of the film and the controversy that surrounded it, thanks to its shockingly violent and sexual content, as well as a still gallery and the film's original theatrical trailer.

What Is 'Body Double' About?

Body Double stars Wasson as Scully, an out-of-work actor; when he's at his lowest, his friend Sam (Gregg Henry, Guardians of the Galaxy) sets him up with a cushy gig housesitting an ultra-modern home in the Hollywood Hills. In addition to a number of creature comforts, the house has an extra perk: a front-row seat to the antics of sexy neighbor Gloria (Deborah Shelton, Dallas). The voyeuristic Scully soon becomes obsessed, but after he witnesses a gruesome murder, he seeks out Gloria's porn-star lookalike, Holly Body (Griffith), and starts to unravel a complicated web of deceit. The film also features small appearances from future horror mainstay Barbara Crampton and voice acting legend Rob Paulsen. De Palma laces the complex narrative with references to Alfred Hitchcock, especially his films Vertigo and Rear Window.

Body Double was De Palma's response to the criticism of his previous film, 1983's Scarface, as excessively violent and sexualized: "They think Scarface was violent? They think my other movies were erotic? Wait until they see Body Double." Although the film was a box office disappointment, making $8.8 million USD on a $10 million budget, and was scorned by contemporary critics, it launched Griffith's career and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. It has since been re-evaluated, and is now considered one of De Palma's finest films. Director Ti West has cited it as an influence on his current horror hit MaXXXine.

Body Double will be released on 4K Blu-ray on September 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.