It's no secret the works of Alfred Hitchcock have heavily influenced the films of Brian De Palma. From Sisters to Obsession and Dressed to Kill to Blow Out, the prolific filmmaker has never been shy about pulling from the bag of cinematic techniques the master of suspense pioneered. On the contrary, De Palma's unabashed and frequent references to Hitchcock's films have landed him in hot water with critics who've dismissed the callbacks as repetitive and borderline plagiaristic. But whether one appreciates or deplores his affinity for homage, what's undeniable is the sheer level of skill, precision, and ingenuity with which De Palma deploys the tricks of his trade.

For better or worse, the filmmaker's allusions to Hitchcock came to a head with Body Double. A twisted tale of voyeurism, deception, and the blurry line between reality and fantasy, the 1984 noir thriller pulls no punches in delivering carefully staged — and misleading — suspense and thrills. Orchestrating a highly stylized exercise in challenging cinematic conventions and audience expectations, De Palma takes a gleefully manipulative approach to sending up the artificial framework of cinema and the entertainment industry more broadly, in which nothing is as it seems. While it debuted to a divided reception and an underwhelming box office performance, Body Double has endured as one of the boldest entries in a directorial body of work chock-full with provocative material.

Body Double (1984) After losing an acting role and his girlfriend, Jake Scully finally catches a break: he gets offered a gig house-sitting in the Hollywood Hills. While peering through the beautiful home's telescope one night, he spies a gorgeous woman dancing in her window. But when he witnesses the girl's murder, it leads Scully through the netherworld of the adult entertainment industry on a search for answers—with porn actress Holly Body as his guide.

What Is 'Body Double' About?

Set in Los Angeles, Body Double follows struggling, claustrophobic actor Jake Scully (Craig Wasson) as he navigates a shady and mysterious underworld after losing an acting gig, his girlfriend, and his residence. After meeting Sam (Gregg Henry) at an acting class, Scully accepts an invitation from his newfound acquaintance to house-sit a luxury Hollywood Hills home while the owner is out of town. At Sam's suggestion, Scully looks through a telescope overlooking a nearby house where, at the same time every night, a woman (Deborah Shelton) erotically dances in full view. What follows is a delirious descent into seduction, obsession, murder, and shocking revelation as Scully finds himself a rat in a twisted maze of intrigue involving adult film star Holly (Melanie Griffith).

Borrowing storytelling elements from Hitchcock's Rear Window, Dial M For Murder, and Vertigo, De Palma sought to make the ultimate "X-rated suspense porn picture" after being raked over the coals by the MPAA for the violent nature of his previous effort, Scarface. "It's going to be unbelievable," he warned before beginning production on Body Double. "I've been thinking about this for years." If his cryptic language was any indication, De Palma was prepared to take his detractors to task by doubling down (no pun intended) on his lurid tendencies despite the harsh backlash he likely knew would result. At the same time, however, Body Double, self-indulgent as it may arguably be, would comment on the nature of cinematic storytelling's illusory framework.

'Body Double' Exploits Cinema's Inherently Deceptive Nature

Akin to the way a stage magician uses sleight of hand trickery to deceive audiences, cinema requires the construction of a subjective reality, and Brian De Palma is no exception as a filmmaker who takes advantage of the medium's capacity to manipulate viewers. "I've always said that film lies 24 times a second," he told The Guardian in 2016. "That's the antithesis of what Jean-Luc Godard said, that it's truth 24 times per second. That's nonsense! Film lies all the time." Though De Palma was a master of manipulation long before Body Double, the 1984 thriller took him to new heights of misdirection in complete defiance of convention and expectation.

One of the most effective motifs De Palma uses is the film-within-a-film trope. The opening shot doesn't take place within the reality of Body Double, but rather in a scene from Vampire's Kiss, a small-budget horror film featuring Jake Scully as the titular blood-sucker who's interrupted by a bout of claustrophobia. Later, as Scully makes contact with the mysterious woman he thinks he's been watching through a telescope at night, De Palma stages a sweeping 360-degree shot around the pair as they passionately embrace, complete with the kind of rear projection background template frequently used by Alfred Hitchcock and suggesting an air of dream-like fantasy.

De Palma uses this technique again when, upon detaching viewers from the reality of Body Double, Scully finds himself performing in the adult film Holly Does Hollywood opposite Griffith's character. In the film's finale, as Scully's claustrophobia strikes again as he is about to be killed, De Palma suddenly takes viewers back to the set of Vampire's Kiss, where the film-within-a-film's director (Dennis Franz) halts filming to give the actor another take, affording Scully a second chance to overcome his fear and save himself as he's on the verge of death. Similarly, Body Double's last shot brings audiences full circle to the set of Vampire's Kiss, where Scully films a take alongside an actress who's interrupted so she can be replaced with a body double. The moment serves as a perfect send-off for a film toying with the relationship between authenticity and illusion, and how viewers, like Scully, are subject to the whims of those who operate behind the scenes.

Watching Body Double, one can almost feel De Palma's mischievous presence as he pulls strings and plays viewers like a fiddle, waiting for the right time to subvert expectations and jarringly shift between reality and fantasy. It's only fitting that the film's tagline is "You can't believe everything you see," a concept the filmmaker is all too familiar with and uses against his audience at nearly every turn. While the film's meticulously constructed nature can be appreciated as a superficially thrilling cinematic experience, Body Double's often misleading structure and presentation make plenty of room for an interpretation of the film as a playfully self-aware, metafictional statement on the contrivances inherent to visual storytelling. The result is an often confounding yet impressively stylistic viewing experience, making it the kind of film bound to elicit strong reactions.

'Body Double' Polarized Audiences But Has Become a Cult Classic

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Body Double was met with venom and vitriol when it hit theaters. While some appreciated the film's bold storytelling mechanics and provocative material, others harshly criticized the film for its violence, depiction of women, and undeniably manipulative approach to filmmaking. Though she typically championed his work, renowned critic Pauline Kael took De Palma to task for what she perceived as yet another exercise in familiar territory, writing in The New Yorker that "the big, showy scenes recall Vertigo and Rear Window so obviously that the movie is like an assault on the people who have put De Palma down for being derivative. This time, he’s just about spiting himself and giving them reasons not to like him."

"Body Double was reviled when it came out," De Palma told The Guardian. "I thought it was completely unjustified." Fortunately for Body Double, however, time tells the tale regarding whether a film truly holds up and resonates with audiences or not. Decades after release, the 1984 thriller has endured in the company of De Palma's most celebrated works, garnering praise for its performances as well as its audacious approach to genre, storytelling machinations, and satirical undertones. Akin to how the second half of the film undermines and recontextualizes its first half, Body Double's reappraisal in recent years is evidence of the ever-shifting and evolving sensibilities of audiences when it comes to longevity prevailing over an immediate, short-term assessment, proving the notion that things aren't always as they seem at first glance.

