The late 2010s and early 2020s have represented a fresh new era for horror cinema, marked by a resurgence of gruesome and creative visuals, energetic and dynamic filmmaking, and the emergence of new talented voices in the industry. As a result, many audiences and critics have noted that the horror genre is in one of its strongest positions in a long time. In particular, ultraviolent sequences and body horror have been on the rise, providing audiences with thrilling, frightening and highly compelling viewing experiences.

Body horror is a key horror subgenre, focusing on representations of the human body undergoing unnatural or otherwise disturbing changes ranging from disease and sci-fi modifications to mutations. The subgenre particularly attracts women filmmakers, who are far more frequently represented in body horror than in other horror subgenres, and they have especially risen to prominence in the 2020s. Representing a variety of countries and themes, these are the best body horror films of the last 5 years. They will be ranked by how scary they are, the impact they made, and their overall quality.

10 'The Beach House' (2019)

Directed by Jeffrey A. Brown

The directorial debut feature of writer-director Jeffrey A. Brown, The Beach House is a 2019 body horror film. The film centers on couple Emily (Liana Liberato) and Randall (Noah Le Gros) as they vacation in a small seaside town, sharing their beach house with another couple. In a horrifying turn of events, the beach turns out to be infested with parasitic worms that mutate humans that come into contact with them, placing Emily and Randall in terrible danger.

The Beach House is an electrifying blend of body and cosmic horror, with the microbial monsters fitting perfectly within the tradition of Lovecraftian entities being completely unconcerned with the lives of humans rather than being explicitly evil. Incorporating environmental themes and an apocalyptic tone into its intimate body horror story, the film is energetic and unnerving, featuring creatures that (literally) get under people's skin. Intense and, at times, legitimately gross, The Beach House is an indie body horror gem.

9 'Smile 2' (2024)

Directed by Parker Finn

Smile 2 is a 2024 psychological body horror film written and directed by Parker Finn. The film follows Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), a troubled pop star who returns to the public eye after a traumatic incident and a difficult battle with substance addiction. Skye's triumphant comeback is immediately complicated, however, when she becomes afflicted by a horrifying curse that torments her with visions of smiling demonic entities and threatens to end her life gruesomely.

The sequel to 2022's smash hit Smile, the film had a strong reputation to live up to and has been considered by many viewers to be an improvement on its predecessor. Naomi Scott's lead performance is truly show-stopping, humanizing the film's complicated and flawed protagonist as well as excelling in her chilling performance as the demonic entity itself during the film's climax. Scary, brutal and creatively gory, Smile 2 is one of the best body horror films of recent years.

8 'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Crimes of the Future is a 2022 body horror sci-fi written and directed by Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg. Set in a world in which underground surgeries have become a popular artistic and fetishistic market, the film follows Saul (Viggo Mortensen), a man who spontaneously grows new organs as part of a medical condition, and his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux). The two work as performance artists, with Caprice removing Saul's new organs through the use of new technology. Soon, Saul is recruited by a government agency to investigate new medical anomalies as a result.

David Cronenberg is the most famous name in body horror, being practically synonymous with the subgenre due to his empathetic and intellectually curious approach to representing often shocking and disturbing concepts. The film's greatest strength is its unique production design, which merges industrial and mechanical imagery with fleshy, organic material to represent the film's themes of transhumanism and the relationship between humans and the world around us. Featuring stunning special effects — one of Cronenberg's trademarks — Crimes of the Future is a return to form from the master of body horror.

7 'Possessor' (2020)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

Possessor is a 2020 sci-fi body horror film written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg. Set in an alternate universe in the 2000s, the film follows Vos (Andrea Riseborough), a professional assassin who uses cutting-edge technology to possess the bodies of targets and commit murder-suicides while remaining undetected. However, when Vos possesses tech worker Colin (Christopher Abbott), she finds herself in grave danger when he gains control, trapping her inside his mind.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Brandon Cronenberg has established himself as a key name in the body horror genre, creating rich and disturbing pictures of the intersections between technology and humanity. Possessor is a chilling portrait of characters losing their distinct identities and becoming disconnected from their humanity due to the alienation of modern life brought to life through the use of gruesome cinematic violence. Certainly not for the faint of heart, Possessor is one of the best films of 2020.

6 'The First Omen' (2024)

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson

Directed and co-written by Arkasha Stevenson in her feature debut, The First Omen is a 2024 supernatural body horror film. Set in the early 1970s, the film centers on a young novice nun named Margaret (Nell Tiger Free), who moves to Rome to work and live in a Catholic orphanage. As she bonds with the orphaned Carlita (Nicole Sorace), Margaret becomes terrified of an evil conspiracy that appears to threaten the young girl's safety.

As a prequel to the classic 1976 occult horror film The Omen, the film explores the origins of how the antichrist came to be, adding new complexity to the series' lore. Praised by critics and viewers as one of the best horror films of the year, The First Omen is visually stunning and follows a highly sympathetic protagonist in Margaret, who is played phenomenally well by Nell Tiger Free. Featuring shockingly gruesome and detailed scenes of demonic pregnancy and birth, The First Omen is an intelligent hybrid of supernatural and body horror.

5 'Hellraiser' (2022)

Directed by David Bruckner

Hellraiser is a 2022 supernatural body horror film directed by David Bruckner and adapted from Clive Barker's 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart in a reboot of the Hellraiser film franchise. The film centers on Riley (Odessa A'zion), a troubled young woman attempting to gain the trust of those around her after substance addiction damaged her relationships. In an attempt to make some easy money, Riley and her boyfriend (Drew Starkey) steal a mysterious puzzle box, which, unbeknownst to her, kills its users and summons the demonic Cenobites when solved.

The third feature collaboration between Bruckner and screenwriting duo Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, Hellraiser is a fresh take on a franchise that had long turned stale. The film excels due to its strong interpersonal drama and the strong performances from its talented cast, as well as due to its reinterpretation of the franchise's themes to explore the subject of drug addiction and rehabilitation. Featuring gruesome and creative body horror, Hellraiser is a horror reboot that is genuinely worthwhile.

4 'Hatching' (2022)

Directed by Hanna Bergholm

Hatching is a 2022 Finnish supernatural body horror film directed by Hanna Bergholm. The film follows a young girl called Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) who has a complicated family dynamic due to her highly-strung internet-famous mother (Sophia Heikkilä). One day, Tinja's already stressful life is upended by her discovery of a giant egg that she decides to protect, ending up raising a bizarre bird-like hybrid creature that gradually becomes her doppelgänger.

Despite her young age, Siiri Solalinna's dual roles as Tinja and the doppelgänger display an impressive control of physicality, embodying Tinja's repression and the creature's feral nature. The film's visual effects are, at times, gruesome, bringing the creature to life through a combination of an animatronic puppet and human actors enhanced with special effects makeup. One of the best and most underrated international horror films, Hatching explores themes of coming-of-age, troubled mother-daughter relationships and the perils of perfectionism through its body horror story.

3 'Titane' (2021)

Directed by Julia Ducournau