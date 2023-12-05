Through its often bloody and gruesome imagery, the body horror subgenre deals directly with matters of human identity and transformation. Horror is often most resonant when the audience can relate to the fears and experiences they are watching, and body horror is uniquely identifiable in this way. Imagining your own body contorting, mutating or being methodically altered is cringe-inducing, emphasizing just how vulnerable our physical forms can be.

Body horror is commonly associated with the works of Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg, as well as his son Brandon Cronenberg, and both men have explored the limits of the human body in disturbing and thought-provoking ways. However, women filmmakers have also offered fascinating and intense takes on the subgenre, many of which are given particular resonance due to the filmmakers' direct experiences of the marginalization of objectification of women's bodies.

10 Jennifer's Body (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, Jennifer's Body is a darkly comedic supernatural slasher film. The film follows teenage friends Needy (Amanda Seyfried) and Jennifer (Megan Fox) as Jennifer becomes possessed by a demonic entity and begins a killing spree targeting local boys. At the time of its release, the film was negatively received due to being wrongly marketed towards the male gaze. The film's reputation has since undergone a critical reevaluation and Jennifer's Body is now regarded as a sapphic horror classic.

Despite its quippy and comedic dialogue, Jennifer's Body contains some genuinely gnarly body horror elements. As Jennifer transforms from a pretty and popular high school student to an evil succubus, she begins to look and feel increasingly ill and lifeless, with the audience essentially watching the real Jennifer slowly die before their eyes. Additionally, the film's creature effects are appropriately monstrous, showing Jennifer's face distorting until she has a demonic maw full of razor sharp teeth.

Jennifer's Body Release Date September 19, 2009 Director Karyn Kusama Cast Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried Rating R Runtime 102

Stream on Max

9 American Mary (2013)

Directed by Jen and Sylvia Soska

Written and directed by identical twin sisters Jen and Sylvia Soska, American Mary is a Canadian body horror film. The film stars Katharine Isabelle as Mary Mason, an aspiring surgeon who begins to work in the business of performing illegal and extreme body modifications in order to fund her studies. After being assaulted by a senior doctor at a party, Mary delves fully into underground surgery as well as seeking revenge on her attacker.

American Mary has a cult following due to its excellent lead performance from popular scream queen Katharine Isabelle and its uniquely gruesome premise. The film features feminist themes through its woman-focused approach to the controversial rape-revenge subgenre and its exploration of bodily autonomy taken to extremes, making American Mary an essential film in the canon of body horror films made by women.

American Mary Release Date May 31, 2012 Director Jen Soska, Sylvia Soska Cast Katharine Isabelle, Antonio Cupo, Tristan Risk, David Lovgren, Paula Lindberg, Clay St. Thomas Rating R Runtime 103

Watch on Tubi

8 Rabid (2019)

Directed by Jen and Sylvia Soska

Image via A71 Entertainment.

Written and directed by the Soska sisters, Rabid is a Canadian body horror film, and is a remake of David Cronenberg's 1977 film of the same name. The film follows Rose (Laura Vandervoort), an aspiring fashion designer who suffers an extreme facial disfigurement in an accident and receives an experimental stem cell treatment to help heal her injury. Although the treatment proves to be effective, Rose begins to experience the side effect of insatiable bloodlust.

The film's body horror is grotesque, with Rose's initial injury in particular being brought to life by excellent special effects. Additionally, the film has a charmingly comedic screenplay, satirizing beauty norms and the fashion industry and differentiating itself from the original by highlighting more feminist themes. Rabid strikes a strong balance between being fun and being appropriately gross, making it a very enjoyable body horror film.

Rabid Release Date December 13, 2019 Director Jen Soska, Sylvia Soska Cast Laura Vandervoort, Ben Hollingsworth, Mackenzie Gray, Tara Yelland, Ted Atherton, C.M. Punk Rating NR Runtime 107

Rent on Apple

7 Ravenous (1999)

Directed by Antonia Bird

Ravenous is a cannibal horror Western film directed by English filmmaker Antonia Bird. The film is inspired by historical accounts of cannibalism such as Alferd Packer and the Donner Party, as well as the Algonquian folklore story of the Wendigo. Set in the mid-1800s, Ravenous stars Guy Pearce and Robert Carlyle as members of a military outpost forced to resort to cannibalism due to desperate circumstances.

Taking inspiration from the idea of the Wendigo - evil spirits that cause people to become dependent on cannibalism for strength - the film's body horror revolves around characters being forced to eat human flesh in order to survive. Although its protagonists do not physically become monsters, their actions cause them to undergo internal transformations from men to beasts, providing a critique of greed, imperialism, and the 19th century 'manifest destiny' beliefs of White American settlers.

Rent on Apple

6 Honeymoon (2014)

Directed by Leigh Janiak

Image Via Magnolia Pictures

Directed by Leigh Janiak, known for her popular Netflix film series Fear Street, Honeymoon is an extraterrestrial horror film with strong body horror elements. The film follows Bea (Rose Leslie) and Paul (Harry Treadaway), a young married couple on their honeymoon week at a remote cabin, as Bea begins to display strange physical and personality changes including losing her memory and shedding pieces of her skin.

Honeymoon is a terrifying portrait of marriage, prestenting a loving relationship breaking down to the point where neither party fully recognizes each other anymore due to factors outside of their control. The film's body horror elements are extremely disturbing, with one particularly brutal scene taking place as Bea begins to feel a strange creature living inside of her body which Paul must remove.

Honeymoon Release Date September 12, 2014 Director Leigh Janiak Cast Rose Leslie, Harry Treadaway, Ben Huber, Hanna Brown, Henry Lawrence Gaisford Rating R Runtime 87

Rent on Apple

5 In My Skin (2002)

Directed by Marina de Van

Image via Netflix.

Written, directed by and starring Marina de Van, In My Skin is a seminal New French Extremity body horror drama film. The film follows Esther (de Van), a woman who suffers a gruesome accidental injury at a party and then becomes completely fixated on her own body and the process of removing pieces of skin. Although Esther attempts to keep her self-mutilation a secret, her obsession puts her life and career under extreme pressure.

In My Skin is a slow-burn drama peppered with scenes of wince-inducing body horror, making it an iconic entry in the New French Extremity canon. Through both her direction and performance, Marina de Van frames the film's body horror as an almost sensual experience for its protagonist, inspired by her own personal experiences. The film explores themes of femininity, self-discovery and mental illness through a lens of simultaneous sensitivity and graphic imagery.

Buy DVD on Amazon

4 Blue My Mind (2017)

Directed by Lisa Brühlmann

Image via Frenetic Films

Blue My Mind is a Swiss coming-of-age body horror drama directed by Lisa Brühlmann. Rare for the horror genre, Blue My Mind is a mermaid film, following Mia (Luna Wedler), a teenage girl who begins to experience unsettling changes to her body and mind at the onset of puberty. The film centers on Mia's increasing feelings of alienation and fear stemming from her supernatural nature, as well as the intense feelings that Mia develops for her friend Gianna (Zoë Pastelle).

Mia's physical transformation is executed through slow and deliberate sequences of body horror, involving scenes such as her becoming fixated on eating live fish and discovering her toes becoming completely webbed together. The film is a beautiful and brutal portrayal of womanhood and queerness, as represented by "the longing for the sea, for the freedom away from all the systems" in the words of director Lisa Brühlmann.

Blue My Mind Release Date October 2, 2017 Director Lisa Brühlmann Cast Luna Wedler, Zoë Pastelle Holthuizen, Regula Grauwiller, Georg Scharegg, Lou Haltinner, Yael Meier Rating NR Runtime 97

Rent on Apple

3 Fresh (2022)

Directed by Mimi Cave

Image via Hulu

Fresh, written by Lauryn Kahn and directed by Mimi Cave, is a cannibal horror film/psychological thriller. The film is one of numerous recent acclaimed horror films released on Hulu, and marked an exciting debut from filmmaker Mimi Cave. The film follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman disillusioned with the misogyny of men she meets on dating apps, as she falls in love with and is then kidnapped by a handsome but mysterious suitor named Steve (Sebastian Stan). It is then revealed that Steve is in fact a serial killer and cannibal who butchers young women for both his own consumption and to sell their meat to wealthy male clients.

The film has feminist themes about the perils of modern dating and the violence of patriarchy, with its cannibalism serving as a metaphor for the way misogynistic men objectify and steal autonomy from women. The film's body horror is both gory and psychologically disturbing, with particular horror being drawn from Steve's victims being kept alive for long periods of time as he harvests increasingly large portions of their flesh. With its strong performances and terrifying premise, the film is widely considered one of 2022's best horror movies.

Fresh Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Mimi Cave Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs, Sebastian Stan, Andrea Bang Rating R Runtime 114 minutes

Stream on Hulu

2 Raw (2016)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Raw, written and directed by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, is a coming-of-age cannibal body horror film. The film follows veterinary student and lifelong Justine (Garance Marillier) as she develops an insatiable hunger for human flesh after eating meat for the first time during a university hazing incident. Director Julia Ducournau explained in a 2017 interview that the film's representation of cannibalism was intended as "a punk gesture against [the] patriarchy" prominent within academic life.

Raw's scenes of cannibalism are frequently grotesque, featuring impeccable special effects and intense injury detail. Justine engages in cannibalism towards others as well as her own body, with both acts being visually shocking but never diminishing the empathy the audience feels for Justine. Both an intimate character study and a gory body horror film, Raw deservedly put Ducournau on the map as one of the horror genre's most distinct up-and-coming filmmakers.

Rent on Apple

1 Titane (2021)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Image via Diaphana Films

Titane, written and directed by Julia Ducournau, is a body horror film that explores themes of motherhood, gender and human connection. The film follows a serial killer called Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) who has a metal plate in her skull that causes her to feel more connected to machines than to humanity. Alexia becomes pregnant with a human-car-hybrid baby and goes on the run, posing as the runaway son of a man called Vincent (Vincent Lindon).

Titane has a surprisingly tender core, showing its characters learning to accept and give love and kindness through the central relationship between Alexia and Vincent. The film is equal parts gruesome and sweet, a balance which makes its body horror elements all the more intriguing and disturbing. Like body horror master David Cronenberg's divisive recent film Crimes of the Future, Titane uses its body horror to explore themes of bodily autonomy as well as trans text and subtext to excellent effect.

Titane Release Date October 1, 2021 Director Julia Ducournau Cast Vincent Lindon, Agathe Rousselle, Garance Marillier, Laïs Salameh, Dominique Frot, Myriem Akeddiou Rating R Runtime 108 minutes

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: 10 Goriest Horror Movies That Will Make You Uncomfortable