Body horror offers some of the most discomforting viewing experiences of any subgenre. The mere concept that these fragile, fleshy bodies could betray their owners offers allegorical horrors that can represent everything from addiction, disease or even the inescapable process of aging. From the early writings of Mary Shelley and Franz Kafka to modern cinematic works by the likes of David Cronenberg, body horror shows that true hell is the human body.

The subgenre is plentiful with near perfect examples of horror that make the most out of their squishy effects budgets that show in excruciating detail some very unpleasant transformations. Films whose protagonists go through horrifying changes, both internal and external, are sure to make audiences squirm in their seats. This list will rank the best body horror transformations based on how striking the visuals are, how they fit into their movies, and how memorable they are overall.

10 'Altered States' (1980)

Directed by Ken Russell

Based on acclaimed writer Paddy Chayefsky's novel, and with a screenplay by him (though he would distance himself from the final film), director Ken Russell brought his trademark extravagant visuals and religious symbolism to Altered States, a sci-fi body horror film about a psychopathologist who experiments with sensory deprivation combined with a hallucinogenic substance.

William Hurt, in his first film performance, goes through several primal transformations, each accomplished using a variety of practical makeup and optical effects. It's his final transformation, where he regresses into a primordial state, that is the greatest showcase for Russell and his effects team. The image of Hurt as an amorphous skin blob, screaming in agony as the room warps around him, is one of the most memorable from Russell's vibrant career.

9 'Street Trash' (1987)

Directed by J. Michael Muro

The epitome of a cult classic, Street Trash is the meltiest of the melt movies. After a case of poisoned liquor makes its way into the hands of an unhoused population, they start to break down in a gruesome but colorful fashion. Take the infamous melting man scene from RoboCop and give it a DayGlo makeover, and the result would look something like Street Trash's gory death scenes.

There are several standouts, from a man's skill sloughing off piece by piece, exposing his skeletal system, to one who bloats up like Violet Beauregarde until bursting like a gut-filled piñata. The most body horrific and memorable is the poor, unfortunate soul who melts into a technicolor puddle while on the toilet. It's the most colorful of any body horror and sure to satisfy fans of gory splatter movies.